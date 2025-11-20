ظهرت بثينة الرئيسي في جلسة تصوير جديدة بفستان ساتان بني داكن انساب على الأرض بفخامة لافتة، مع كتف منسدلة أعطت الإطلالة طابعاً ملكياً.
الإضاءة الهادئة أبرزت لمعان القماش وأغنت عمق اللون، بينما جاء المكياج الترابي والتسريحة المرفوعة ليكملا الأنوثة والقوة في الصورة.
الخلفية ذات الطابع الكلاسيكي منحت اللقطة بعداً سينمائياً زاد من جمال الإطلالة وتميزها.
Buthaina Al-Raisi appeared in a new photoshoot wearing a dark brown satin dress that flowed elegantly to the ground, featuring an off-the-shoulder design that gave the look a royal touch.
The soft lighting highlighted the fabric's sheen and enriched the depth of the color, while the earthy makeup and the updo hairstyle complemented the femininity and strength in the image.
The classic-style background added a cinematic dimension to the shot, enhancing the beauty and uniqueness of the look.