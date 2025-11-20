ظهرت بثينة الرئيسي في جلسة تصوير جديدة بفستان ساتان بني داكن انساب على الأرض بفخامة لافتة، مع كتف منسدلة أعطت الإطلالة طابعاً ملكياً.

الإضاءة الهادئة أبرزت لمعان القماش وأغنت عمق اللون، بينما جاء المكياج الترابي والتسريحة المرفوعة ليكملا الأنوثة والقوة في الصورة.

الخلفية ذات الطابع الكلاسيكي منحت اللقطة بعداً سينمائياً زاد من جمال الإطلالة وتميزها.