Buthaina Al-Raisi appeared in a new photoshoot wearing a dark brown satin dress that flowed elegantly to the ground, featuring an off-the-shoulder design that gave the look a royal touch.

The soft lighting highlighted the fabric's sheen and enriched the depth of the color, while the earthy makeup and the updo hairstyle complemented the femininity and strength in the image.

The classic-style background added a cinematic dimension to the shot, enhancing the beauty and uniqueness of the look.