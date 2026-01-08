النجمة كاميرون دياز صرّحت أخيراً بأنها تفضّل رؤية وجهها الطبيعي وهو يشيخ ويتقدّم بالعمر بدلاً من اللجوء للبوتكس أو عمليات التجميل التي تغيّر ملامحها.
وأكدت أن الحفاظ على طبيعتها ومنح وجهها الفرصة ليعبّر عن التجارب والسنين يمنحها شعوراً بالرضا والثقة، مشددة على أن التقدم بالعمر جزء طبيعي من الحياة يجب احتضانه.
هذا التصريح يعكس موقفها الواضح تجاه الجمال الطبيعي، ورفضها المعايير المبالغ فيها التي تفرضها صناعة التجميل.
Actress Cameron Diaz recently stated that she prefers to see her natural face aging rather than resorting to Botox or cosmetic procedures that alter her features.
She emphasized that maintaining her natural look and giving her face the opportunity to express her experiences and years brings her a sense of satisfaction and confidence, stressing that aging is a natural part of life that should be embraced.
This statement reflects her clear stance on natural beauty and her rejection of the exaggerated standards imposed by the beauty industry.