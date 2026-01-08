النجمة كاميرون دياز صرّحت أخيراً بأنها تفضّل رؤية وجهها الطبيعي وهو يشيخ ويتقدّم بالعمر بدلاً من اللجوء للبوتكس أو عمليات التجميل التي تغيّر ملامحها.

وأكدت أن الحفاظ على طبيعتها ومنح وجهها الفرصة ليعبّر عن التجارب والسنين يمنحها شعوراً بالرضا والثقة، مشددة على أن التقدم بالعمر جزء طبيعي من الحياة يجب احتضانه.

هذا التصريح يعكس موقفها الواضح تجاه الجمال الطبيعي، ورفضها المعايير المبالغ فيها التي تفرضها صناعة التجميل.