ولي العهد يشرف حفل العشاء المقام في البيت الأبيض

شّرف ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، حفل العشاء المقام في البيت الأبيض مساء أمس (الثلاثاء)، حيث كان في استقبال ولي العهد لدى وصوله رئيس الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية الرئيس دونالد ترمب، والسيدة الأولى ميلانيا ترمب.
وألقى الرئيس الأمريكي، كلمة أكد خلالها أن بلاده سترتقي بتعاونها العسكري مع المملكة إلى مستويات أعلى بتصنيف المملكة رسميًا حليفًا رئيسيًا من خارج الناتو، منوهًا بدور المملكة كقوة من أجل الاستقرار في الشرق الأوسط.
وأشار الرئيس الأمريكي إلى أن علاقات بلاده مع المملكة العربية السعودية وصلت إلى أقوى مستوياتها عبر التاريخ، منوهًا بمتانة الشراكة بين الجانبين، حيث يلتقي ولي العهد اليوم بعد 8 عقود من لقاء الملك عبد العزيز مع الرئيس روزفلت.
فيما ألقى ولي العهد، كلمة عبر خلالها عن الشكر الرئيس الأمريكي على حسن الاستقبال وكرم الضيافة، مؤكدًا أن لدى المملكة العربية السعودية علاقات قديمة وشراكات منذ عدة عقود مع الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية منذ عهد الرئيس روزفلت حتى الآن، منوهًا بأن هناك مسارات كبيرة جدًا تفيد البلدين وفرصاً عظيمة.
وأشار ولي العهد، إلى تناغم الأعمال بين المملكة العربية السعودية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية اليوم أكبر مما كان عليه في السابق، والتطلع مستقبلًا لأن يكون هناك تطور وتشارك أعمق وفرص كبيرة لكلا البلدين.