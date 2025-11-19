ولي العهد يشرف حفل العشاء المقام في البيت الأبيض

Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud honored the dinner held at the White House last night (Tuesday), where he was welcomed upon his arrival by the President of the United States, Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump.



The American president delivered a speech in which he confirmed that his country would elevate its military cooperation with the Kingdom to higher levels by officially designating the Kingdom as a major non-NATO ally, highlighting the role of the Kingdom as a force for stability in the Middle East.



The American president noted that his country's relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have reached their strongest levels in history, emphasizing the robustness of the partnership between the two sides, as the Crown Prince meets today after 8 decades since King Abdulaziz met President Roosevelt.



Meanwhile, the Crown Prince delivered a speech in which he expressed his gratitude to the American president for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, affirming that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has longstanding relations and partnerships with the United States dating back several decades, from the time of President Roosevelt to the present, noting that there are very significant pathways that benefit both countries and great opportunities.



The Crown Prince pointed out that the synergy of business between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States today is greater than it has ever been before, looking forward to future developments and deeper collaboration and significant opportunities for both countries.