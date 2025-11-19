The Prince of Tabuk Region, Prince Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, received today in his office at the emirate the Acting Director General of Prisons, Major General Dr. Fahd bin Mutlaq Al-Asimi, along with a number of prison leaders.

At the beginning of the reception, the Prince of Tabuk Region welcomed Major General Al-Asimi, emphasizing the important role of prisons through rehabilitation and reform programs, and noting the support and attention that the prison sector and all security agencies receive from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, as well as the follow-up from His Highness the Minister of Interior.

For his part, the Acting Director General of Prisons expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Prince of Tabuk Region for his interest and follow-up on the progress of work in the region's prisons and the development of the services provided therein.