استقبل أمير منطقة تبوك الأمير فهد بن سلطان بن عبدالعزيز في مكتبه بالإمارة، اليوم، مدير عام السجون المكلف اللواء الدكتور فهد بن مطلق العصيمي، وعدداً من قيادات السجون.

وفي بداية الاستقبال رحب أمير منطقة تبوك باللواء العصيمي، مؤكداً الدور المهم للسجون من خلال برامج الإصلاح والتأهيل، منوهاً بما يحظى به قطاع السجون وكافة الأجهزة الأمنية من دعم واهتمام من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد، ومتابعة سمو وزير الداخلية.

‏من جهته أعرب مدير عام السجون عن شكره وتقديره لأمير منطقة تبوك على اهتمامه ومتابعته لسير العمل في سجون المنطقة وتطوير الخدمات المقدمة فيها.