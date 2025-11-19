U.S. President Donald Trump warmly welcomed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House yesterday morning (Washington time). The artillery fired 21 rounds in salute to the Crown Prince. A squadron of three F16 fighters and three F35 fighters flew overhead, which Trump announced he had agreed to sell 48 of this model to the Kingdom, allowing Saudi Arabia to join the limited "F35 club" around the world. It was clear during the reception ceremony and in the discussions between Trump and the Crown Prince with reporters in the Oval Office that Trump admired Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and respected and appreciated him. The U.S. President expressed his great appreciation and respect for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, whom he described as "a truly wonderful man." The Saudi Crown Prince announced that the Kingdom would invest $600 billion in the United States. He said it could reach up to one trillion dollars. Trump described his meeting with the Crown Prince as "very wonderful." He told the Crown Prince in the presence of reporters: "It is a great honor for me to be your friend and to have you with us." He expressed his gratitude for the investment commitment mentioned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Crown Prince said: "It is a historically important day. Today and tomorrow we will announce an investment from $600 billion to one trillion dollars." President Trump said: "We will reach amazing numbers regarding cooperation with Saudi Arabia." Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman clarified, "We are creating real opportunities. We have a huge need in the computing field," which is why he focused on investment in this sector. The Crown Prince expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks. He explained that Osama bin Laden used Saudis to carry out the attacks because he wanted to destroy Saudi-American relations. He added: "We have been subjected to terrorism, and that is why we have taken important measures in this regard." He pointed out that Saudi Arabia is working against terrorism. President Trump revealed that his decision to lift sanctions on Syria came at the request of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He noted that this required meeting with Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara in Riyadh. He found al-Shara to be a strong man. Trump mentioned that U.S.-Saudi relations are at their best. He said that trust in the Kingdom and the Crown Prince is mutual. Regarding the Middle East issue, the Crown Prince said: "We want a clear plan to solve the Palestinian issue." In this regard, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced that the Kingdom believes in the necessity of having good relations with all countries in the Middle East. He added: "We want peace in the region, but we want to ensure a real path to a two-state solution." He added: "We want peace" with Israel, the Palestinians, and the entire region. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said it "would be good to have an agreement with Iran to bring peace to the region."



While Trump confirmed the sale of F35 aircraft to Saudi Arabia, the U.S. President denied claims that the aircraft for Saudi Arabia would be less capable than those for Israel. He said: "The F35s for Saudi Arabia are very similar to what we sell to Israel." The U.S. President announced that his country had reached a defense agreement with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He added that there are no limits to cooperation with Saudi Arabia regarding nuclear and renewable energy. He added: "There will be cooperation in nuclear energy and renewable energy with Saudi Arabia." He said: "I love the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. I see the possibility of concluding a civil nuclear deal with the Kingdom."



For his part, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the Saudi-American relationship cannot be replaced, and "we have tremendous opportunities. This relationship can deepen further." Trump joked during the meeting, which was attended by Vice President J.D. Vance, and the Secretaries of State, Defense, and Treasury: "I mentioned that the Crown Prince doesn't sleep much. Neither do I. When you love your job and your country, you work to make America great again. The Crown Prince also doesn't sleep because he wants to make Saudi Arabia a better place."