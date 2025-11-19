استقبل الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بحفاوة استثنائية في البيت الأبيض صباح أمس (بتوقيت واشنطن). أطلقت المدفعية 21 قذيفة تحية لولي العهد. وحلّق سرب يضم ثلاث مقاتلات F16 وثلاثاً من مقاتلات F35، التي أعلن ترمب أنه وافق على بيع 48 طائرة من هذا الطراز للمملكة، لتنضم السعودية إلى «نادي الـF35» المحدود الأعضاء حول العالم. وكان واضحاً خلال مراسم الاستقبال وفي حديث ترمب وولي العهد للصحفيين داخل المكتب البيضاوي إعجاب ترمب بالأمير محمد بن سلمان، واحترامه وتقديره له. وأعرب الرئيس الأمريكي عن تقديره واحترامه الكبيرين لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، الذي وصفه بأنه «رجل رائع جداً». وأعلن ولي العهد السعودي أن المملكة ستستثمر في الولايات المتحدة 600 مليار دولار. وقال إنها قد تصل إلى تريليون دولار. ووصف ترمب اجتماعه بولي العهد بأنه «رائع جداً». وقال ترمب مخاطباً ولي العهد بحضور الصحفيين: إنه لشرف كبير لي أن أكون صديقك وأن تكون معنا. وأعرب عن شكره للتعهد الاستثماري الذي ذكره الأمير محمد بن سلمان. وقال ولي العهد: إنه يوم مهم تاريخياً. اليوم وغداً سنعلن استثمار من 600 مليار دولار إلى تريليون دولار. وقال الرئيس ترمب: سنصل إلى أرقام مذهلة في ما يخص التعاون مع السعودية. وأوضح الأمير محمد بن سلمان «أننا نهيئ فرصاً حقيقية. لدينا حاجة كبيرة في مجال الحوسبة»، ولهذا ركز على الاستثمار في هذا القطاع. وأعرب ولي العهد عن مواساته لعائلات ضحايا هجمات 11 سبتمبر 2001. وأوضح أن أسامة بن لادن استخدم سعوديين لتنفيذ الهجمات، لأنه كان يريد تدمير العلاقات السعودية-الأمريكية. وزاد: لقد تعرضنا للإرهاب، ولهذا اتخذنا إجراءات مهمة بهذا الشأن. وأشار إلى أن السعودية تعمل ضد الإرهاب. وكشف الرئيس ترمب أن قراره برفع العقوبات عن سورية جاء بطلب من الأمير محمد بن سلمان. وأشار إلى أن ذلك تطلب أن يقابل الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع في الرياض. ووجد أن الشرع رجل قوي. وذكر ترمب أن العلاقات الأمريكية-السعودية في أحسن حالاتها. وقال إن الثقة في المملكة وولي العهد متبادلة. وفي شأن مشكلة الشرق الأوسط، قال ولي العهد «نريد خطة واضحة لحل القضية الفلسطينية». وفي هذا الخصوص أعلن ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان أن المملكة تؤمن بضرورة وجود علاقات جيدة مع جميع دول الشرق الأوسط. وزاد: نحن نريد سلاماً في المنطقة، لكننا نريد أن نضمن مساراً حقيقياً إلى حلّ الدولتين. وأضاف: «نريد سلاماً» مع إسرائيل، والفلسطينيين، والمنطقة بأسرها. وقال الأمير محمد بن سلمان إنه «سيكون من الجيد أن يكون هناك اتفاق مع إيران ليعم السلام المنطقة».


وفيما أكد ترمب صفقة بيع طائرات F35 للسعودية، نفى الرئيس الأمريكي مزاعم بأن الطائرات للسعودية ستكون أقلّ قدرة مما لدى إسرائيل. وقال: طائرات F35 للسعودية مشابهة جداً لما نبيعه لإسرائيل. وأعلن الرئيس الأمريكي توصّل بلاده إلى اتفاق دفاعي مع المملكة العربية السعودية. وأضاف أنه ليست هناك حدود للتعاون مع السعودية في شأن الطاقتين النووية والمتجددة. وزاد: سيكون هناك تعاون في الطاقة النووية والطاقة المتجددة مع السعودية. وقال: أنا أحب المملكة العربية السعودية. وأرى إمكان إبرام صفقة نووية مدنية مع المملكة.


ومن جانبه قال الأمير محمد بن سلمان إن العلاقة السعودية-الأمريكية لا يمكن استبدالها، و«لدينا فرص هائلة. ويمكن أن تتعمق (تلك العلاقة) أكثر». وقال ترمب مازحاً خلال اللقاء الذي حضره نائب الرئيس جى دي فانس، ووزراء الخارجية، والدفاع، والخزانة: «لقد ذكرت أن ولي العهد لا ينام كثيراً. وكذلك أنا. عندما تحب عملك ووطنك فأنت تعمل لجعل أمريكا عظيمة مرة أخرى. كما أن ولي العهد لا ينام لأنه يريد جعل السعودية مكاناً أفضل».