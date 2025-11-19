أكد الباحث في العلاقات الدولية ورئيس منتدى الخبرة السعودي الدكتور أحمد الشهري، أن زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، إلى الولايات المتحدة، تُعدّ واحدة من أهم الزيارات السياسية في العقد الأخير، مشيراً إلى أنها تأتي في وقت تتسارع فيه التحوّلات الإقليمية والدولية، وتبرز فيه المملكة لاعباً رئيسياً في صياغة معادلات الأمن والاقتصاد على المستويين الإقليمي والعالمي.

وقال الشهري لـ«عكاظ»، الزيارة تحمل دلالات عميقة تتجاوز الطابع البروتوكولي التقليدي، فالمملكة اليوم تدخل مرحلة جديدة في علاقاتها الدولية، تقوم على الشراكات المتكافئة وصياغة المبادرات، لا مجرد الاستجابة لها. والولايات المتحدة تدرك أن السعودية باتت حجر الزاوية في استقرار الشرق الأوسط، وفي مستقبل أسواق الطاقة، وفي منظومة الاقتصاد العالمي والملفات المطروحة خلال الزيارة، من الدفاع إلى الاقتصاد والتقنية والذكاء الاصطناعي والملفات الجيوسياسية، تعكس حجم التحوّل في الدور السعودي، وتؤكد أن المملكة أصبحت شريكاً لا يمكن تجاوزه في أي صياغة للسياسات الدولية ذات الصلة بالمنطقة.

منظومة مصالح مشتركة

ويشير الأكاديمي بقسم الإعلام بجامعة الملك سعود الدكتور سعيد قشاش الغامدي، أن زيارة ولي العهد إلى الولايات المتحدة تمثّل نقلة في مسار العلاقات التاريخية بين البلدين، لما تحمله من رسائل عميقة، تعكس إعادة تشكيل التعاون الإستراتيجي، بما يتوافق مع التحولات المتسارعة في المنطقة والعالم.

وأضاف أن الزيارة تكرّس شراكة أكثر عمقاً، تستند إلى رؤية سعودية واضحة، تسعى إلى بناء اقتصاد متنوّع وتعزيز الدور الإقليمي للمملكة ضمن منظومة مصالح مشتركة تهدف إلى دعم الأمن والاستقرار والازدهار.

اهتمام دولي وزخم إعلامي كبير

يلفت الغامدي إلى أن الزيارة تحظى باهتمام عالمي واسع، إذ تعكس اللقاءات بين ولي العهد والرئيس الأمريكي، وكبار المسؤولين في الإدارة وأعضاء الكونغرس وقادة الشركات الكبرى، إدراكاً أمريكياً متنامياً لأهمية الدور السعودي في قضايا المنطقة والاقتصاد العالمي، ولحتمية استمرار الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين في ظل تغيّر المشهد الدولي وتعقيداته.

اتفاق دفاعي طويل المدى

في الجانب الأمني بيّن الغامدي، أن المباحثات ستتركز على مشروع الاتفاق الدفاعي طويل المدى وتعميق التعاون في التقنيات الدفاعية، وتطوير منظومات مشتركة تشمل الدفاع الجوي والطائرات. وأشار إلى أن الزيارة ستشهد أيضاً بحث توطين الصناعات العسكرية، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030، واستكمال التفاهمات التقنية الخاصة بدورة الوقود النووي تحت إشراف دولي، بما يعزز توجه المملكة نحو الطاقة النظيفة.

شراكات اقتصادية واستثمارات واسعة

وأوضح الغامدي، أن الجانب الاقتصادي سيحظى بحضور بارز في الزيارة، عبر لقاءات مكثفة مع رؤساء الشركات الأمريكية الكبرى، بهدف تطوير شراكات استثمارية واسعة، في مجالات التكنولوجيا والطاقة المتجددة والتعدين والمشاريع العملاقة مثل نيوم والبحر الأحمر، فضلاً عن التعاون في الذكاء الاصطناعي وتقنيات الرقائق الإلكترونية، وتعزيز موقع المملكة كمركز عالمي للتقنيات المستقبلية.

الملفات الإقليمية.. غزة والممرات البحرية

وفي المحور الجيوسياسي، أكد الغامدي، أن الجانبين سيبحثان دور المملكة في إعادة تشكيل التوازنات في الشرق الأوسط، وبقيام دولة فلسطينية مستقلة، وفق المبادرة العربية وقرارات الشرعية الدولية.

كما تشمل المباحثات ملفات غزة ولبنان واليمن والسودان، وحماية الممرات البحرية الحيوية في البحر الأحمر، إضافة إلى تعزيز الحلول السياسية ودعم الاستقرار في المنطقة.

مرحلة جديدة للعلاقات

واختتم الغامدي قائلاً: الزيارة تؤسّس لمرحلة جديدة من العلاقات الثنائية، تقوم على التعاون المتبادل وتعكس مكانة المملكة كقوة اقتصادية وسياسية صاعدة ذات تأثير مباشر في قضايا المنطقة. وفي الوقت نفسه، تدرك واشنطن أن استقرار الشرق الأوسط يرتبط ارتباطاً وثيقاً بتعزيز شراكتها مع الرياض، بما يرسّخ توجهاً إستراتيجياً يدمج الأمن بالاقتصاد والتقنية في إطار شراكة قادرة على دعم الاستقرار والازدهار في المنطقة والعالم.