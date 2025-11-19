أكد الباحث في العلاقات الدولية ورئيس منتدى الخبرة السعودي الدكتور أحمد الشهري، أن زيارة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء، إلى الولايات المتحدة، تُعدّ واحدة من أهم الزيارات السياسية في العقد الأخير، مشيراً إلى أنها تأتي في وقت تتسارع فيه التحوّلات الإقليمية والدولية، وتبرز فيه المملكة لاعباً رئيسياً في صياغة معادلات الأمن والاقتصاد على المستويين الإقليمي والعالمي.
وقال الشهري لـ«عكاظ»، الزيارة تحمل دلالات عميقة تتجاوز الطابع البروتوكولي التقليدي، فالمملكة اليوم تدخل مرحلة جديدة في علاقاتها الدولية، تقوم على الشراكات المتكافئة وصياغة المبادرات، لا مجرد الاستجابة لها. والولايات المتحدة تدرك أن السعودية باتت حجر الزاوية في استقرار الشرق الأوسط، وفي مستقبل أسواق الطاقة، وفي منظومة الاقتصاد العالمي والملفات المطروحة خلال الزيارة، من الدفاع إلى الاقتصاد والتقنية والذكاء الاصطناعي والملفات الجيوسياسية، تعكس حجم التحوّل في الدور السعودي، وتؤكد أن المملكة أصبحت شريكاً لا يمكن تجاوزه في أي صياغة للسياسات الدولية ذات الصلة بالمنطقة.
منظومة مصالح مشتركة
ويشير الأكاديمي بقسم الإعلام بجامعة الملك سعود الدكتور سعيد قشاش الغامدي، أن زيارة ولي العهد إلى الولايات المتحدة تمثّل نقلة في مسار العلاقات التاريخية بين البلدين، لما تحمله من رسائل عميقة، تعكس إعادة تشكيل التعاون الإستراتيجي، بما يتوافق مع التحولات المتسارعة في المنطقة والعالم.
وأضاف أن الزيارة تكرّس شراكة أكثر عمقاً، تستند إلى رؤية سعودية واضحة، تسعى إلى بناء اقتصاد متنوّع وتعزيز الدور الإقليمي للمملكة ضمن منظومة مصالح مشتركة تهدف إلى دعم الأمن والاستقرار والازدهار.
اهتمام دولي وزخم إعلامي كبير
يلفت الغامدي إلى أن الزيارة تحظى باهتمام عالمي واسع، إذ تعكس اللقاءات بين ولي العهد والرئيس الأمريكي، وكبار المسؤولين في الإدارة وأعضاء الكونغرس وقادة الشركات الكبرى، إدراكاً أمريكياً متنامياً لأهمية الدور السعودي في قضايا المنطقة والاقتصاد العالمي، ولحتمية استمرار الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين في ظل تغيّر المشهد الدولي وتعقيداته.
اتفاق دفاعي طويل المدى
في الجانب الأمني بيّن الغامدي، أن المباحثات ستتركز على مشروع الاتفاق الدفاعي طويل المدى وتعميق التعاون في التقنيات الدفاعية، وتطوير منظومات مشتركة تشمل الدفاع الجوي والطائرات. وأشار إلى أن الزيارة ستشهد أيضاً بحث توطين الصناعات العسكرية، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030، واستكمال التفاهمات التقنية الخاصة بدورة الوقود النووي تحت إشراف دولي، بما يعزز توجه المملكة نحو الطاقة النظيفة.
شراكات اقتصادية واستثمارات واسعة
وأوضح الغامدي، أن الجانب الاقتصادي سيحظى بحضور بارز في الزيارة، عبر لقاءات مكثفة مع رؤساء الشركات الأمريكية الكبرى، بهدف تطوير شراكات استثمارية واسعة، في مجالات التكنولوجيا والطاقة المتجددة والتعدين والمشاريع العملاقة مثل نيوم والبحر الأحمر، فضلاً عن التعاون في الذكاء الاصطناعي وتقنيات الرقائق الإلكترونية، وتعزيز موقع المملكة كمركز عالمي للتقنيات المستقبلية.
الملفات الإقليمية.. غزة والممرات البحرية
وفي المحور الجيوسياسي، أكد الغامدي، أن الجانبين سيبحثان دور المملكة في إعادة تشكيل التوازنات في الشرق الأوسط، وبقيام دولة فلسطينية مستقلة، وفق المبادرة العربية وقرارات الشرعية الدولية.
كما تشمل المباحثات ملفات غزة ولبنان واليمن والسودان، وحماية الممرات البحرية الحيوية في البحر الأحمر، إضافة إلى تعزيز الحلول السياسية ودعم الاستقرار في المنطقة.
مرحلة جديدة للعلاقات
واختتم الغامدي قائلاً: الزيارة تؤسّس لمرحلة جديدة من العلاقات الثنائية، تقوم على التعاون المتبادل وتعكس مكانة المملكة كقوة اقتصادية وسياسية صاعدة ذات تأثير مباشر في قضايا المنطقة. وفي الوقت نفسه، تدرك واشنطن أن استقرار الشرق الأوسط يرتبط ارتباطاً وثيقاً بتعزيز شراكتها مع الرياض، بما يرسّخ توجهاً إستراتيجياً يدمج الأمن بالاقتصاد والتقنية في إطار شراكة قادرة على دعم الاستقرار والازدهار في المنطقة والعالم.
The researcher in international relations and head of the Saudi Expertise Forum, Dr. Ahmed Al-Shehri, confirmed that the visit of the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, to the United States is considered one of the most important political visits in the last decade, noting that it comes at a time when regional and international transformations are accelerating, with the Kingdom emerging as a key player in shaping security and economic equations at both regional and global levels.
Al-Shehri told "Okaz" that the visit carries profound implications that go beyond the traditional protocol. Today, the Kingdom is entering a new phase in its international relations, based on equitable partnerships and the formulation of initiatives, rather than merely responding to them. The United States recognizes that Saudi Arabia has become the cornerstone of stability in the Middle East, in the future of energy markets, and in the global economic system. The issues raised during the visit, from defense to economy, technology, artificial intelligence, and geopolitical files, reflect the magnitude of the transformation in the Saudi role and confirm that the Kingdom has become an indispensable partner in any formulation of international policies related to the region.
Shared Interests System
Academic in the Media Department at King Saud University, Dr. Said Qashash Al-Ghamdi, points out that the Crown Prince's visit to the United States represents a leap in the historical relations between the two countries, as it carries deep messages that reflect the reconfiguration of strategic cooperation in line with the rapid transformations in the region and the world.
He added that the visit solidifies a deeper partnership based on a clear Saudi vision aimed at building a diversified economy and enhancing the Kingdom's regional role within a system of shared interests aimed at supporting security, stability, and prosperity.
International Attention and Significant Media Momentum
Al-Ghamdi notes that the visit enjoys wide international attention, as the meetings between the Crown Prince and the American president, senior officials in the administration, members of Congress, and leaders of major companies reflect a growing American awareness of the importance of the Saudi role in regional issues and the global economy, and the necessity of continuing the strategic partnership between the two countries amid the changing international landscape and its complexities.
Long-term Defense Agreement
On the security side, Al-Ghamdi indicated that discussions will focus on the long-term defense agreement project and deepening cooperation in defense technologies, and developing joint systems that include air defense and aircraft. He pointed out that the visit will also witness discussions on localizing military industries, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030, and completing technical understandings related to the nuclear fuel cycle under international supervision, which enhances the Kingdom's direction towards clean energy.
Economic Partnerships and Extensive Investments
Al-Ghamdi explained that the economic aspect will have a prominent presence during the visit, through intensive meetings with leaders of major American companies, aiming to develop extensive investment partnerships in areas such as technology, renewable energy, mining, and mega-projects like NEOM and the Red Sea, in addition to cooperation in artificial intelligence and electronic chip technologies, and enhancing the Kingdom's position as a global center for future technologies.
Regional Files: Gaza and Maritime Corridors
In the geopolitical axis, Al-Ghamdi confirmed that both sides will discuss the Kingdom's role in reshaping balances in the Middle East, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, according to the Arab initiative and international legitimacy resolutions.
The discussions will also include files related to Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and Sudan, as well as the protection of vital maritime corridors in the Red Sea, in addition to enhancing political solutions and supporting stability in the region.
A New Phase in Relations
Al-Ghamdi concluded by saying: The visit establishes a new phase in bilateral relations, based on mutual cooperation and reflecting the Kingdom's status as an emerging economic and political power with a direct influence on regional issues. At the same time, Washington recognizes that stability in the Middle East is closely linked to strengthening its partnership with Riyadh, which solidifies a strategic approach that integrates security with economy and technology within a partnership capable of supporting stability and prosperity in the region and the world.