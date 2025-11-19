The researcher in international relations and head of the Saudi Expertise Forum, Dr. Ahmed Al-Shehri, confirmed that the visit of the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, to the United States is considered one of the most important political visits in the last decade, noting that it comes at a time when regional and international transformations are accelerating, with the Kingdom emerging as a key player in shaping security and economic equations at both regional and global levels.

Al-Shehri told "Okaz" that the visit carries profound implications that go beyond the traditional protocol. Today, the Kingdom is entering a new phase in its international relations, based on equitable partnerships and the formulation of initiatives, rather than merely responding to them. The United States recognizes that Saudi Arabia has become the cornerstone of stability in the Middle East, in the future of energy markets, and in the global economic system. The issues raised during the visit, from defense to economy, technology, artificial intelligence, and geopolitical files, reflect the magnitude of the transformation in the Saudi role and confirm that the Kingdom has become an indispensable partner in any formulation of international policies related to the region.

Shared Interests System

Academic in the Media Department at King Saud University, Dr. Said Qashash Al-Ghamdi, points out that the Crown Prince's visit to the United States represents a leap in the historical relations between the two countries, as it carries deep messages that reflect the reconfiguration of strategic cooperation in line with the rapid transformations in the region and the world.

He added that the visit solidifies a deeper partnership based on a clear Saudi vision aimed at building a diversified economy and enhancing the Kingdom's regional role within a system of shared interests aimed at supporting security, stability, and prosperity.

International Attention and Significant Media Momentum

Al-Ghamdi notes that the visit enjoys wide international attention, as the meetings between the Crown Prince and the American president, senior officials in the administration, members of Congress, and leaders of major companies reflect a growing American awareness of the importance of the Saudi role in regional issues and the global economy, and the necessity of continuing the strategic partnership between the two countries amid the changing international landscape and its complexities.

Long-term Defense Agreement

On the security side, Al-Ghamdi indicated that discussions will focus on the long-term defense agreement project and deepening cooperation in defense technologies, and developing joint systems that include air defense and aircraft. He pointed out that the visit will also witness discussions on localizing military industries, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030, and completing technical understandings related to the nuclear fuel cycle under international supervision, which enhances the Kingdom's direction towards clean energy.

Economic Partnerships and Extensive Investments

Al-Ghamdi explained that the economic aspect will have a prominent presence during the visit, through intensive meetings with leaders of major American companies, aiming to develop extensive investment partnerships in areas such as technology, renewable energy, mining, and mega-projects like NEOM and the Red Sea, in addition to cooperation in artificial intelligence and electronic chip technologies, and enhancing the Kingdom's position as a global center for future technologies.

Regional Files: Gaza and Maritime Corridors

In the geopolitical axis, Al-Ghamdi confirmed that both sides will discuss the Kingdom's role in reshaping balances in the Middle East, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, according to the Arab initiative and international legitimacy resolutions.

The discussions will also include files related to Gaza, Lebanon, Yemen, and Sudan, as well as the protection of vital maritime corridors in the Red Sea, in addition to enhancing political solutions and supporting stability in the region.

A New Phase in Relations

Al-Ghamdi concluded by saying: The visit establishes a new phase in bilateral relations, based on mutual cooperation and reflecting the Kingdom's status as an emerging economic and political power with a direct influence on regional issues. At the same time, Washington recognizes that stability in the Middle East is closely linked to strengthening its partnership with Riyadh, which solidifies a strategic approach that integrates security with economy and technology within a partnership capable of supporting stability and prosperity in the region and the world.