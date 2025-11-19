تعكس زيارة ولي العهد إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية التقدير الأمريكي لقيادة المملكة ولدورها وثقلها المحوري في المنطقة والعالم أجمع، وريادتها في تعزيز الأمن والسلام والاستقرار.

تعود العلاقات بين الرياض وواشنطن إلى 90 عاماً، قوامها الاحترام المتبادل والمصالح المشتركة، والرغبة في تعزيز وتطوير العلاقات وفق سياسة خارجية ترسخ مبدأ العمل المشترك، وتوثيق التعاون الثنائي في جميع المجالات لاسيما الجانب الاقتصادي في إطار الرؤية السعودية استناداً إلى الحرص المشترك بين البلدين على تطوير الشراكة، كما تأتي الزيارة خطوة مهمة في مسار العلاقات لتوسيع التشاور والتنسيق الوثيق بين قيادتي البلدين حول الملفات والقضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك ومواجهة التحديات المشتركة على المستوى الإقليمي والدولي في ضوء مستجدات الأحداث التي تشهدها المنطقة والعالم. كما تؤكد زيارة ولي العهد الحرص على بحث الأولويات التي من شأنها أن تسهم في تعزيز شراكتهما الإستراتيجية، وتعزز مصالحهما ورؤيتهما نحو شرق أوسط يسوده الاستقرار والازدهار والأمن والسلام.

في الجانب الاستثماري، الذي يعد إحدى الركائز الأساسية في العلاقات الثنائية، جسد توقيع ولي العهد والرئيس الأمريكي وثيقة الشراكة الاقتصادية الإستراتيجية بين البلدين في مايو 2025، حرص البلدين على تطوير مستوى العلاقات الثنائية بينهما، لاسيما في مجالات الاقتصاد والاستثمار والتجارة والطاقة والتعدين والتقنية.