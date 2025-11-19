تعكس زيارة ولي العهد إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية التقدير الأمريكي لقيادة المملكة ولدورها وثقلها المحوري في المنطقة والعالم أجمع، وريادتها في تعزيز الأمن والسلام والاستقرار.
تعود العلاقات بين الرياض وواشنطن إلى 90 عاماً، قوامها الاحترام المتبادل والمصالح المشتركة، والرغبة في تعزيز وتطوير العلاقات وفق سياسة خارجية ترسخ مبدأ العمل المشترك، وتوثيق التعاون الثنائي في جميع المجالات لاسيما الجانب الاقتصادي في إطار الرؤية السعودية استناداً إلى الحرص المشترك بين البلدين على تطوير الشراكة، كما تأتي الزيارة خطوة مهمة في مسار العلاقات لتوسيع التشاور والتنسيق الوثيق بين قيادتي البلدين حول الملفات والقضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك ومواجهة التحديات المشتركة على المستوى الإقليمي والدولي في ضوء مستجدات الأحداث التي تشهدها المنطقة والعالم. كما تؤكد زيارة ولي العهد الحرص على بحث الأولويات التي من شأنها أن تسهم في تعزيز شراكتهما الإستراتيجية، وتعزز مصالحهما ورؤيتهما نحو شرق أوسط يسوده الاستقرار والازدهار والأمن والسلام.
في الجانب الاستثماري، الذي يعد إحدى الركائز الأساسية في العلاقات الثنائية، جسد توقيع ولي العهد والرئيس الأمريكي وثيقة الشراكة الاقتصادية الإستراتيجية بين البلدين في مايو 2025، حرص البلدين على تطوير مستوى العلاقات الثنائية بينهما، لاسيما في مجالات الاقتصاد والاستثمار والتجارة والطاقة والتعدين والتقنية.
The Crown Prince's visit to the United States reflects the American appreciation for the leadership of the Kingdom and its pivotal role in the region and the world, as well as its leadership in promoting security, peace, and stability.
The relations between Riyadh and Washington date back 90 years, based on mutual respect, shared interests, and a desire to enhance and develop relations according to a foreign policy that reinforces the principle of joint action and strengthens bilateral cooperation in all fields, especially the economic aspect, within the framework of the Saudi vision, based on the mutual commitment between the two countries to develop the partnership. The visit also represents an important step in the course of relations to expand consultation and close coordination between the leaderships of the two countries on issues and matters of common interest and to address shared challenges at the regional and international levels in light of the developments occurring in the region and the world. The Crown Prince's visit also emphasizes the commitment to discuss priorities that would contribute to enhancing their strategic partnership and strengthen their interests and vision for a Middle East characterized by stability, prosperity, security, and peace.
In the investment aspect, which is one of the fundamental pillars of bilateral relations, the signing of the strategic economic partnership document between the Crown Prince and the American President in May 2025 embodies the two countries' commitment to developing the level of bilateral relations, especially in the fields of economy, investment, trade, energy, mining, and technology.