The Crown Prince's visit to the United States reflects the American appreciation for the leadership of the Kingdom and its pivotal role in the region and the world, as well as its leadership in promoting security, peace, and stability.

The relations between Riyadh and Washington date back 90 years, based on mutual respect, shared interests, and a desire to enhance and develop relations according to a foreign policy that reinforces the principle of joint action and strengthens bilateral cooperation in all fields, especially the economic aspect, within the framework of the Saudi vision, based on the mutual commitment between the two countries to develop the partnership. The visit also represents an important step in the course of relations to expand consultation and close coordination between the leaderships of the two countries on issues and matters of common interest and to address shared challenges at the regional and international levels in light of the developments occurring in the region and the world. The Crown Prince's visit also emphasizes the commitment to discuss priorities that would contribute to enhancing their strategic partnership and strengthen their interests and vision for a Middle East characterized by stability, prosperity, security, and peace.

In the investment aspect, which is one of the fundamental pillars of bilateral relations, the signing of the strategic economic partnership document between the Crown Prince and the American President in May 2025 embodies the two countries' commitment to developing the level of bilateral relations, especially in the fields of economy, investment, trade, energy, mining, and technology.