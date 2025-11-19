No international newspaper, news agency, or news website around the world was without news, analysis, or commentary on Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to the United States; the red carpet was rolled out for his reception at the White House, with the U.S. Army band playing the "marches" and pieces it performs to welcome high-profile guests of the United States. The warm welcome for the Crown Prince from President Donald Trump was the subject of dozens of news and television reports yesterday (Tuesday), while various media outlets discussed the issues of the Oval Office talks between the President and the Crown Prince.

Among the most precise and prominent headlines in the coverage of American and international press was the title of the report prepared and published by "Time" magazine: "Trump and Mohammed bin Salman Meeting Confirms That Saudi Arabia Is Very Strong and Cannot Be Ignored." The magazine stated that the White House meeting prioritizes Saudi-American relations. It added that President Trump's warm relations with Riyadh will remain and endure. It further noted that despite Trump's tough stance in the Middle East, he also recognizes the importance of establishing a partnership with a stronger regional leader, like Saudi Arabia, to enhance stability in a constantly changing Middle East.

Time added that for Saudi Arabia and its Vision 2030 aimed at diversifying its economy, it needs expertise in innovation, technology transfer, and investment. It also mentioned that artificial intelligence has become a shared interest between the two countries. The magazine stated that the United States considers the Kingdom its primary defense partner in the Arab world. Time pointed out that it is noteworthy that Riyadh and Washington have not set any preconditions on their economic and security dealings. It mentioned that the economic transformation taking place in Saudi Arabia will have an impact across the region, from construction opportunities, investment, and skill development. It indicated that Saudi vitality and economic prosperity require a region that enjoys stability. Therefore, the emergence of economic incentives from the partnership with the United States could lead to a harmonious effort aimed at achieving long-term stability in the Middle East. The deals resulting from the visit will help continue paving the way for a significant reset in the Middle East.

The "Associated Press" noted the grand reception from Trump and American corporate executives upon the Crown Prince's arrival in Washington. It pointed out that Trump views Prince Mohammed bin Salman as an indispensable figure in shaping the future of the Middle East for decades to come. The "Associated Press" mentioned that despite the discussions about the issues the Crown Prince and Trump will address, it is certain that they will touch on the ceasefire in Gaza and the horrific civil war raging in Sudan. The agency anticipated that Saudi investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure would be announced during the visit. It attributed to a senior Trump administration official the statement that both sides would announce their new cooperation in the peaceful nuclear energy sector.

In London, the British newspaper "Daily Telegraph" reported yesterday on the details of the warm reception for the Crown Prince in Washington. It stated that the cannons that would fire salutes to welcome the Saudi Crown Prince had been aimed in the required direction. The military band also completed its rehearsals in preparation for playing its music during the inspection of the honor guard. Senior officials and guests were prepared in formal black suits typically worn at state banquets. It noted that no one doubts that Trump and the Crown Prince have a deep respect and appreciation for each other. It added that Prince Mohammed bin Salman is currently seen as a model of awareness and is the man who has attracted foreign investments for the economic transformations taking place in his country.



The American television network "CBS News" observed yesterday that President Trump's warm reception of Prince Mohammed bin Salman indicates strong ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It pointed out that the reception of the Crown Prince included cannon salutes in honor of the distinguished guest. The American and Saudi flags were also raised on the walls of the buildings. It noted that the dinner hosted by Trump in honor of Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the first official state dinner Trump has held for a foreign leader since he took office in January. The White House Deputy Press Secretary stated that Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit is considered an official working visit. CBS News clarified that President Trump intends to attend the Saudi-American investment conference, which will be held today (Wednesday) at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. "Bloomberg" considered that the meeting between Trump and Prince Mohammed bin Salman strengthens the strong relationship between the two countries. It added that the most significant outcomes of the visit are a series of agreements between the two countries in the fields of defense, security, and nuclear energy. The Italian website "ISPI Online" stated yesterday that Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to Washington embodies the principle of "Saudi Arabia First." It described the defense agreement reached by the two sides as a once-in-a-generation agreement, following 80 years since the agreement reached by King Abdulaziz and President Franklin Roosevelt aboard the American cruiser Quincy in 1945.