لم تخلُ صحيفة دولية، ووكالة أنباء، ومواقع إخبارية حول العالم من خبر، أو تحليل، أو تعليق على زيارة ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان للولايات المتحدة؛ إذ تم فرش البساط الأحمر لاستقباله في البيت الأبيض، وموسيقى الجيش الأمريكي تعزف «المارشات» والمقطوعات التي تعزفها في استقبال كبار ضيوف الولايات المتحدة. وكان الترحيب الدافئ بولي العهد من قبل الرئيس دونالد ترمب موضوع عشرات التقارير الإخبارية والتلفزيونية أمس (الثلاثاء)، فيما تناولت وسائل ووسائط إعلامية قضايا محادثات المكتب البيضاوي بين الرئيس وولي العهد.
ومن أدقّ وأبرز العناوين الملفتة في تغطيات الصحافة الأمريكية والدولية عنوان التقرير الذي أعدته ونشرته مجلة «تايم»: «اجتماع ترمب ومحمد بن سلمان يؤكد أن السعودية قوية جداً ولا يمكن تجاهلها». وقالت المجلة إن اجتماع البيت الأبيض يعطي الأولوية للعلاقات السعودية-الأمريكية. وأضافت أن العلاقات الدافئة للرئيس ترمب مع الرياض ستبقى وتدوم. وزادت أنه على رغم موقف ترمب الصارم في الشرق الأوسط، إلا أن ترمب يدرك أيضاً أهمية إقامة شراكة مع زعيم إقليمي أقوى، كالسعودية، لتعزيز الاستقرار في شرق أوسط لا يكُفُّ عن التغيّر.
وأضافت «تايم» أنه بالنسبة إلى السعودية ورؤية 2030 التي تنتهجها لتنويع مصادر اقتصادها، فهي بحاجة إلى خبرات في الابتكار، ونقل التكنولوجيا، والاستثمار. كما أن الذكاء الاصطناعي بات اهتماماً يتقاسمه البلدان. وقالت إن الولايات المتحدة تعتبر المملكة شريكها الدفاعي الأول في العالم العربي. وأشارت «تايم» بقولها إن من الملاحظ أن الرياض وواشنطن لم تضعا أي شروط مسبقة على تعاملهما الاقتصادي والأمني. وذكرت أن التحول الاقتصادي الذي تشهده السعودية سيكون له تأثير في أرجاء المنطقة، من فرص التشييد، والاستثمار، وتطوير المهارات. وأشارت إلى أن حيوية السعودية وازدهارها الاقتصادي يتطلبان مسبقاً منطقة تنعم بالاستقرار. ولذلك فإن من شأن ظهور حوافز اقتصادية من الشراكة مع الولايات المتحدة أن تكون طليعة لعمل متناغم يهدف لتحقيق استقرار طويل المدى في الشرق الأوسط. وستساعد الصفقات التي ستنجم عن الزيارة في مواصلة تمهيد الطريق لإحداث إعادة ضبط كبير في الشرق الأوسط.

ونوهت «أسوشيتد برس» بالاستقبال الكبير من ترمب والرؤساء التنفيذيين للشركات الأمريكية عند وصول ولي العهد إلى واشنطن. وأشارت إلى أن ترمب ينظر إلى الأمير محمد بن سلمان باعتباره شخصية لا يمكن الاستغناء عنها في صياغة مستقبل الشرق الأوسط خلال عقود قادمة. وذكرت «أسوشيتد برس» أنه على رغم ما يتم تداوله عن القضايا التي سيناقشها ولي العهد وترمب، إلا أنه من المؤكد أنها ستتطرق لوقف النار في قطاع غزة، والحرب الأهلية الفظيعة الدائرة في السودان. وتوقعت الوكالة أن تعلن خلال الزيارة استثمارات سعودية في البنية الأساسية للذكاء الاصطناعي. ونسبت إلى مسؤول كبير في إدارة ترمب القول إن الجانبين سيعلنان تعاونهما الجديد في قطاع الطاقة النووية السلمية.

وفي لندن، تحدثت صحيفة «ديلي تلغراف» البريطانية أمس، عن تفاصيل الاستقبال الحافل لولي العهد في واشنطن. وقالت إن المدافع التي ستطلق قذائفها ترحيباً بمقدم ولي العهد السعودي تم تصويبها بالاتجاه المطلوب. كما أن فرقة موسيقى الجيش أكملت تمارينها استعداداً لعزف موسيقاها خلال تفقد حرس الشرف. واستعد كبار المسؤولين والمدعوين بالبدلات السوداء الرسمية التي يتم ارتداؤها لحضور مآدب الدولة. وقالت إنه ما من أحد يشك في أن لدى -ترمب وولي العهد- احتراماً وتقديراً عميقين لكل منهما. وأضافت أن الأمير محمد بن سلمان يعتبر حالياً نموذجاً للوعي، ويعد الرجل الذي استقطب الاستثمارات الأجنبية من أجل التحولات الاقتصادية التي تشهدها بلاده.


ورأت شبكة «سي بي اس نيوز» التلفزيونية الأمريكية أمس، أن استقبال الرئيس ترمب الحار للأمير محمد بن سلمان يدل على قوة الصلات مع المملكة العربية السعودية. وأشارت إلى أن استقبال ولي العهد شمل إطلاق المدافع تحية للضيف الكبير. كما تم رفع العلمين الأمريكي والسعودي على جدران المباني. ونوهت بأن مأدبة العشاء التي أقامها ترمب على شرف الأمير محمد بن سلمان تعد أول مأدبة عشاء رسمية يقيمها ترمب لزعيم أجنبي، منذ توليه رئاسة الولايات المتحدة في يناير الماضي. وقالت نائبة المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض إن زيارة الأمير محمد بن سلمان تعتبر زيارة عمل رسمية. وأوضحت شبكة «سي بي اس نيوز» أن الرئيس ترمب يعتزم أن يحضر مؤتمر الاستثمار السعودي-الأمريكي، الذي سيقام اليوم (الأربعاء)، بمركز جون اف كينيدي للفنون الأدائية في واشنطن. واعتبرت «بلومبيرغ» أن لقاء ترمب والأمير محمد بن سلمان يعزز علاقة قوية بين البلدين. وأضافت أن أبرز نتائج الزيارة تتمثل في سلسلة الاتفاقات بين البلدين في مجالات الدفاع، والأمن، والطاقة النووية. وقال موقع «أي اس بي آب أونلاين» الإيطالي أمس، إن زيارة الأمير محمد بن سلمان لواشنطن هي زيارة مبدأ «السعودية أولاً». ووصف اتفاق الدفاع الذي توصل إليه الجانبان بأنه اتفاق لا يتكرر إلا مرة كل جيل، بعد 80 عاماً من الاتفاق الذي توصل إليه الملك عبدالعزيز والرئيس الأمريكي فرانكلين روزفلت على متن البارجة الأمريكية كوينسي في عام 1945.