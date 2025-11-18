ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مقيماً من الجنسية النيبالية مخالفاً لنظام البيئة؛ لتلويثه البيئة والإضرار بالتربة بتفريغ مواد خرسانية في المنطقة الشرقية، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وإحالته للجهات المختصة.
وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة ممارسة نشاط أو فعل يؤدي بصورة مباشرة أو غير مباشرة إلى الإضرار بالتربة أو تلويثها أو التأثير سلباً على الانتفاع بها أو إتلاف خواصها الطبيعية غرامة تصل إلى (10) ملايين ريال، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
The special forces of environmental security apprehended a resident of Nepalese nationality for violating environmental regulations by polluting the environment and harming the soil by discharging concrete materials in the Eastern region. Legal procedures were applied against him, and he was referred to the relevant authorities.
The forces clarified that the penalty for engaging in an activity or act that directly or indirectly causes harm to the soil, pollutes it, negatively affects its usability, or damages its natural properties is a fine of up to (10) million riyals. They urged reporting any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife to the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and the Eastern region, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's areas. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability on the reporter.