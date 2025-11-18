أحبطت دوريات حرس الحدود في قطاع العارضة بمنطقة جازان تهريب 114 كيلوغراماً من مادة الحشيش المخدر، و10,950 قرصاً من مادة الإمفيتامين المخدر.

وأوضحت المديرية العامة لحرس الحدود عبر حسابها على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «x» أنه تم استكمال الإجراءات النظامية الأولية، وتسليم المضبوطات لجهة الاختصاص