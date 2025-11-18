أحبطت دوريات حرس الحدود في قطاع العارضة بمنطقة جازان تهريب 114 كيلوغراماً من مادة الحشيش المخدر، و10,950 قرصاً من مادة الإمفيتامين المخدر.
وأوضحت المديرية العامة لحرس الحدود عبر حسابها على موقع التواصل الاجتماعي «x» أنه تم استكمال الإجراءات النظامية الأولية، وتسليم المضبوطات لجهة الاختصاص
Border Guard patrols in the Al-Aridah sector of the Jazan region thwarted the smuggling of 114 kilograms of hashish and 10,950 pills of the narcotic substance amphetamine.
The General Directorate of Border Guard clarified through its account on the social media platform "x" that the initial legal procedures have been completed, and the seized items have been handed over to the relevant authority.