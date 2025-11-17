The Chinese media widely reacted to the clip published by "Okaz" featuring the young man Ahmed Nasser Ghanem Al-Anzi from Al-Shamli in the Ha'il region, who recounted the details of rescuing - with the help of his two friends - two Chinese engineers who were trapped by floods inside one of the valleys during heavy rains.

The China Central Television (CCTV), the most important and largest media platform in China, aired a video report about the incident, showcasing footage from the event and comments from the young Saudi man, while highlighting the role played by volunteers in rescuing two engineering teams working on developmental projects in the southwest of the Kingdom. The report confirmed that what the youth of Al-Shamli did received widespread admiration on Chinese social media platforms, achieving over two million views within hours.

The report praised Ahmed Al-Anzi's behavior, who expressed in his interview with "Okaz" that what happened was "an obligation carried out by the sons of the region," affirming the innate nature of such humanitarian situations. The Chinese television discussed the details of the video's spread within Chinese society and considered it a model of the spirit of cooperation between the Saudi and Chinese peoples.

Notably, the Chinese coverage came just hours after the interview with Al-Anzi was broadcast by "Okaz" within Saudi Arabia, while the local circulation of the clip contributed to the story reaching international media and then to the account of the Chinese ambassador in Riyadh, Zhang Hua, who reposted the "CCTV" report and praised the actions of the Saudi youth.

The Al-Shamli incident transformed into a cross-border humanitarian story, combining the courage of Saudi youth, the impact of local media, and the engagement of one of the largest media outlets in the world with a heroic stance that reflects the values of Saudi society and enhances the Kingdom's humanitarian presence on the international scene.