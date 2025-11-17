تفاعل الإعلام الصيني على نطاق واسع مع المقطع الذي نشرته «عكاظ» للشاب أحمد ناصر غانم العنزي من محافظة الشملي في منطقة حائل، الذي روى فيه تفاصيل إنقاذه -بمساعدة صديقيه- مهندسين صينيين احتجزتهم السيول داخل أحد الأودية أثناء الأمطار الغزيرة.

التلفزيون المركزي الصيني (CCTV)، وهو أهم وأكبر المنصات الإعلامية في الصين، بثّ تقريراً مرئياً عن الحادثة، مستعرضاً لقطات من الواقعة وتعليقات الشاب السعودي، ومشيراً إلى الدور الذي قام به المتطوعون في إنقاذ فريقين هندسيين يعملان في مشاريع تنموية جنوب غرب المملكة. التقرير أكد أن ما قام به شباب الشملي حظي بإعجاب واسع في منصات التواصل الصينية، وحقق أكثر من مليوني مشاهدة خلال ساعات.

وأشاد التقرير بسلوك أحمد العنزي، الذي عبّر في حديثه لـ«عكاظ» عن أن ما حدث «واجب يقوم به أبناء المنطقة»، مؤكداً الطبيعة الفطرية لمثل هذه المواقف الإنسانية. وتناول التلفزيون الصيني تفاصيل انتشار الفيديو في المجتمع الصيني واعتباره نموذجاً لروح التعاون بين الشعبين السعودي والصيني.

اللافت أن التغطية الصينية جاءت بعد ساعات من انتشار مقابلة «عكاظ» مع العنزي داخل السعودية، في الوقت الذي ساهم فيه تداول المقطع محلياً في وصول القصة إلى الإعلام الدولي ثم إلى حساب السفير الصيني في الرياض تشانغ هوا، الذي أعاد نشر تقرير «CCTV»، وأشاد بتصرف الشباب السعودي.

حادثة الشملي تحولت إلى قصة إنسانية عابرة للحدود، جمعت بين شجاعة الشباب السعودي، وأثر الإعلام المحلي، وتفاعل واحدة من أكبر وسائل الإعلام في العالم مع موقف بطولي يعكس قيم المجتمع السعودي ويعزز حضور المملكة الإنساني في المشهد الدولي.