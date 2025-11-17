تفاعل الإعلام الصيني على نطاق واسع مع المقطع الذي نشرته «عكاظ» للشاب أحمد ناصر غانم العنزي من محافظة الشملي في منطقة حائل، الذي روى فيه تفاصيل إنقاذه -بمساعدة صديقيه- مهندسين صينيين احتجزتهم السيول داخل أحد الأودية أثناء الأمطار الغزيرة.
التلفزيون المركزي الصيني (CCTV)، وهو أهم وأكبر المنصات الإعلامية في الصين، بثّ تقريراً مرئياً عن الحادثة، مستعرضاً لقطات من الواقعة وتعليقات الشاب السعودي، ومشيراً إلى الدور الذي قام به المتطوعون في إنقاذ فريقين هندسيين يعملان في مشاريع تنموية جنوب غرب المملكة. التقرير أكد أن ما قام به شباب الشملي حظي بإعجاب واسع في منصات التواصل الصينية، وحقق أكثر من مليوني مشاهدة خلال ساعات.
وأشاد التقرير بسلوك أحمد العنزي، الذي عبّر في حديثه لـ«عكاظ» عن أن ما حدث «واجب يقوم به أبناء المنطقة»، مؤكداً الطبيعة الفطرية لمثل هذه المواقف الإنسانية. وتناول التلفزيون الصيني تفاصيل انتشار الفيديو في المجتمع الصيني واعتباره نموذجاً لروح التعاون بين الشعبين السعودي والصيني.
اللافت أن التغطية الصينية جاءت بعد ساعات من انتشار مقابلة «عكاظ» مع العنزي داخل السعودية، في الوقت الذي ساهم فيه تداول المقطع محلياً في وصول القصة إلى الإعلام الدولي ثم إلى حساب السفير الصيني في الرياض تشانغ هوا، الذي أعاد نشر تقرير «CCTV»، وأشاد بتصرف الشباب السعودي.
حادثة الشملي تحولت إلى قصة إنسانية عابرة للحدود، جمعت بين شجاعة الشباب السعودي، وأثر الإعلام المحلي، وتفاعل واحدة من أكبر وسائل الإعلام في العالم مع موقف بطولي يعكس قيم المجتمع السعودي ويعزز حضور المملكة الإنساني في المشهد الدولي.
The Chinese media widely reacted to the clip published by "Okaz" featuring the young man Ahmed Nasser Ghanem Al-Anzi from Al-Shamli in the Ha'il region, who recounted the details of rescuing - with the help of his two friends - two Chinese engineers who were trapped by floods inside one of the valleys during heavy rains.
The China Central Television (CCTV), the most important and largest media platform in China, aired a video report about the incident, showcasing footage from the event and comments from the young Saudi man, while highlighting the role played by volunteers in rescuing two engineering teams working on developmental projects in the southwest of the Kingdom. The report confirmed that what the youth of Al-Shamli did received widespread admiration on Chinese social media platforms, achieving over two million views within hours.
The report praised Ahmed Al-Anzi's behavior, who expressed in his interview with "Okaz" that what happened was "an obligation carried out by the sons of the region," affirming the innate nature of such humanitarian situations. The Chinese television discussed the details of the video's spread within Chinese society and considered it a model of the spirit of cooperation between the Saudi and Chinese peoples.
Notably, the Chinese coverage came just hours after the interview with Al-Anzi was broadcast by "Okaz" within Saudi Arabia, while the local circulation of the clip contributed to the story reaching international media and then to the account of the Chinese ambassador in Riyadh, Zhang Hua, who reposted the "CCTV" report and praised the actions of the Saudi youth.
The Al-Shamli incident transformed into a cross-border humanitarian story, combining the courage of Saudi youth, the impact of local media, and the engagement of one of the largest media outlets in the world with a heroic stance that reflects the values of Saudi society and enhances the Kingdom's humanitarian presence on the international scene.