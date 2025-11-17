The Saudi community has been wondering in recent hours about the reason for the presence of Chinese engineering teams in Al-Shamli Governorate in the Hail region, following the spread of a video showing their rescue from floods by three Saudi young men. "Okaz" was able to obtain the complete details, which combine the background of the Chinese team's presence in the area and the rescue story led by young Ahmed Nasser Ghanem Al-Anzi, along with his companions Hamoud Al-Anzi and Mubarak Al-Jaafari.

According to the information obtained by "Okaz," the Chinese engineers are working as part of the technical teams associated with the Al-Mas'a solar power plant project, one of the most important projects being implemented by the Ministry of Energy in the Hail region as part of the national expansion program in renewable energy.

The Al-Mas'a plant is one of three major plants with a total value exceeding 20 billion riyals, relying on the latest photovoltaic cell technologies to supply the national electricity grid with clean and reliable energy, as part of achieving the Kingdom's targets for improving energy efficiency and reducing emissions in accordance with Vision 2030.