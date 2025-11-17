تساءل المجتمع السعودي خلال الساعات الماضية عن سبب وجود الطواقم الهندسية الصينية في محافظة الشملي بمنطقة حائل، عقب انتشار مقطع فيديو يظهر إنقاذهم من السيول بواسطة 3 شبان سعوديين. وتمكنت «عكاظ» من الحصول على التفاصيل الكاملة، التي تجمع بين خلفية وجود الفريق الصيني في المنطقة، وقصة الإنقاذ التي قادها الشاب أحمد ناصر غانم العنزي، ورفيقاه حمود العنزي، ومبارك الجعفري.

وبحسب المعلومات التي حصلت عليها «عكاظ»، فإن المهندسين الصينيين يعملون ضمن الطواقم الفنية التابعة لمشروع محطة المصع للطاقة الشمسية، أحد أهم المشاريع التي تنفذها وزارة الطاقة في منطقة حائل ضمن برنامج التوسع الوطني في الطاقة المتجددة.

وتُعد محطة المصع واحدة من 3 محطات كبرى تفوق قيمتها الإجمالية 20 مليار ريال، وتعتمد على أحدث تقنيات الخلايا الكهروضوئية لتزويد الشبكة الكهربائية الوطنية بطاقة نظيفة وموثوقة، في إطار تحقيق مستهدفات المملكة لرفع كفاءة الطاقة وخفض الانبعاثات وفق رؤية 2030.