The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, revealed the recruitment of 60,000 citizens over four years. Al Sheikh witnessed the signing of the last 8 employment contracts, confirming during the signing ceremony attended by ministry officials, several general directors, and media representatives, that the achievement of the national employment initiative is the largest in the ministry's history and reflects the unlimited support it receives from the leadership.

Al Sheikh expressed his utmost gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, for the continuous support provided to the Ministry of Islamic Affairs to carry out its noble mission. He pointed out that the completion of the employment of citizens is a historic achievement that reflects the leadership's interest and support in empowering national competencies to serve the houses of God and achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in employing human resources to fill suitable positions for the sons and daughters of the nation.

Al Sheikh explained that the recruitment operations included imams and muezzins, preachers and preacheresses, supervisors, and security guards, noting that the employment initiative started in 1441 AH after preparations and that recruitment operations were halted for a year due to the circumstances of the Corona pandemic in accordance with precautionary measures. Over four years of actual work, the number of those employed reached 60,000 citizens in the ministry's headquarters and its branches, contributing to raising the level of services provided in the care of the houses of God and calling to it in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, led by the architect of the vision of goodness and giving, the Crown Prince, who races against time for the elevation of the nation and the welfare of its citizens.

Al Sheikh added that the distribution of employment across the regions of the Kingdom was based on the actual needs of the areas as estimated by the ministry's branch administrations as follows: In the Riyadh region, 11,368 were appointed; in the Makkah region, 10,087; in the Medina region, 4,290; in the Jazan region, 5,351; in the Asir region, 7,679; in the Qassim region, 5,805; in the Eastern region, 3,038; in the Al-Baha region, 2,287; in the Tabuk region, 1,959; in the Northern Borders region, 1,583; in the Hail region, 3,072; in the Al-Jawf region, 2,525; and in the Najran region, 956.

Al Sheikh added that quality training programs were implemented for new employees since their appointment to enhance performance efficiency, develop skills, and improve service quality, in addition to launching technical initiatives that enhance governance and oversight and raise the quality of services provided to beneficiaries and visitors of the houses of God in various regions of the Kingdom.

The minister, Al Sheikh, thanked the working committees that operated for four years in the ministry and its branches to select applicants according to a precise framework that ensures the integrity of the procedures followed to select competencies and achieve employment objectives to fulfill the mission and noble goals in coordination with relevant authorities.