كشف وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ استقطاب 60 ألف مواطن ومواطنة خلال أربعة أعوام، وشهد آل الشيخ توقيع آخر 8 عقود للتوظيف، مؤكداً خلال حفل التوقيع الذي حضره وكلاء الوزارة وعدد من مديري العموم وممثلي وسائل الإعلام، أن منجز المبادرة الوطنية للتوظيف، يُعد الأكبر في تاريخ الوزارة، ويعكس حجم الدعم اللامحدود الذي تحظى به من القيادة.

وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ خلال توقيعه آخر 8 عقود للتوظيف

ورفع آل الشيخ أسمى آيات الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، على الدعم المستمر الذي تحظى به وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية للقيام برسالتها السامية، لافتا إلى أن اكتمال توظيف المواطنين والمواطنات إنجاز تاريخي يعكس اهتمام ودعم القيادة لتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية لخدمة بيوت الله، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في توظيف المورد البشري لشغل الوظائف المناسبة لأبناء وبنات الوطن.

وأوضح آل الشيخ أن عمليات التوظيف شملت الأئمة والمؤذنين، والدعاة والداعيات، والمراقبين والمراقبات، وحراس وحارسات الأمن، مشيراً إلى أن مبادرة التوظيف انطلقت عام 1441ه عقب التحضيرات وتوقفت عمليات التوظيف لمدة عام لظروف جائحة كورونا عملا بالإجراءات الاحترازية، وخلال أربع سنوات عمل فعلية اكتمل عدد من تم توظيفهم 60 ألف مواطن ومواطنة في ديوان الوزارة وفروعها، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الخدمات المقدمة في مجال العناية ببيوت الله والدعوة إليه بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، الذي يقودها عراب رؤية الخير والعطاء ولي العهد الذي يسابق الزمن لرفعة للوطن ورفاهية المواطن.

وأضاف آل الشيخ أن توزيع التوظيف في مناطق المملكة جاء حسب الاحتياج الفعلي للمناطق المقدر من إدارات فروع الوزارة بالمناطق وعلى النحو التالي: ففي منطقة الرياض تم تعيين: 11368، وفي منطقة المكرمة المكرمة: 10087، وفي منطقة المدينة المنورة: 4290، وفي منطقة جازان: 5351، وفي منطقة عسير: 7679، وفي منطقة القصيم: 5805، وفي المنطقة الشرقية: 3038، وفي منطقة الباحة: 2287، وفي منطقة تبوك: 1959، وفي منطقة الحدود الشمالية: 1583، وفي منطقة حائل: 3072، وفي منطقة الجوف: 2525، وفي منطقة نجران: 956.

وأضاف آل الشيخ أنه تم تنفيذ برامج تدريبية نوعية للموظفين المستجدين منذ بدء تعيينهم بهدف رفع كفاءة الأداء وتطوير المهارات وتعزيز جودة الخدمات، إلى جانب إطلاق مبادرات تقنية تعزز الحوكمة والرقابة ورفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين ومرتادي بيوت الله في مختلف مناطق المملكة.

وشكر الوزير آل الشيخ اللجان العاملة التي عملت على مدى أربع سنواتفي الوزارة وفروعها لاختيار المتقدمين والمتقدمات وفق إطار دقيق يضمن سلامة الإجراءات المتبعة لاختيار الكفاءات ويحقق مستهدفات التوظيف لتحقيق الرسالة والأهداف السامية بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة.