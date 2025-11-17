علي الرباعي (الباحة)، مريم الصغير (الرياض) @Maryam9902
كشف وزير الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد الدكتور عبداللطيف بن عبدالعزيز آل الشيخ استقطاب 60 ألف مواطن ومواطنة خلال أربعة أعوام، وشهد آل الشيخ توقيع آخر 8 عقود للتوظيف، مؤكداً خلال حفل التوقيع الذي حضره وكلاء الوزارة وعدد من مديري العموم وممثلي وسائل الإعلام، أن منجز المبادرة الوطنية للتوظيف، يُعد الأكبر في تاريخ الوزارة، ويعكس حجم الدعم اللامحدود الذي تحظى به من القيادة.
ورفع آل الشيخ أسمى آيات الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، على الدعم المستمر الذي تحظى به وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية للقيام برسالتها السامية، لافتا إلى أن اكتمال توظيف المواطنين والمواطنات إنجاز تاريخي يعكس اهتمام ودعم القيادة لتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية لخدمة بيوت الله، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في توظيف المورد البشري لشغل الوظائف المناسبة لأبناء وبنات الوطن.
وأوضح آل الشيخ أن عمليات التوظيف شملت الأئمة والمؤذنين، والدعاة والداعيات، والمراقبين والمراقبات، وحراس وحارسات الأمن، مشيراً إلى أن مبادرة التوظيف انطلقت عام 1441ه عقب التحضيرات وتوقفت عمليات التوظيف لمدة عام لظروف جائحة كورونا عملا بالإجراءات الاحترازية، وخلال أربع سنوات عمل فعلية اكتمل عدد من تم توظيفهم 60 ألف مواطن ومواطنة في ديوان الوزارة وفروعها، بما يسهم في رفع مستوى الخدمات المقدمة في مجال العناية ببيوت الله والدعوة إليه بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، الذي يقودها عراب رؤية الخير والعطاء ولي العهد الذي يسابق الزمن لرفعة للوطن ورفاهية المواطن.
وأضاف آل الشيخ أن توزيع التوظيف في مناطق المملكة جاء حسب الاحتياج الفعلي للمناطق المقدر من إدارات فروع الوزارة بالمناطق وعلى النحو التالي: ففي منطقة الرياض تم تعيين: 11368، وفي منطقة المكرمة المكرمة: 10087، وفي منطقة المدينة المنورة: 4290، وفي منطقة جازان: 5351، وفي منطقة عسير: 7679، وفي منطقة القصيم: 5805، وفي المنطقة الشرقية: 3038، وفي منطقة الباحة: 2287، وفي منطقة تبوك: 1959، وفي منطقة الحدود الشمالية: 1583، وفي منطقة حائل: 3072، وفي منطقة الجوف: 2525، وفي منطقة نجران: 956.
وأضاف آل الشيخ أنه تم تنفيذ برامج تدريبية نوعية للموظفين المستجدين منذ بدء تعيينهم بهدف رفع كفاءة الأداء وتطوير المهارات وتعزيز جودة الخدمات، إلى جانب إطلاق مبادرات تقنية تعزز الحوكمة والرقابة ورفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين ومرتادي بيوت الله في مختلف مناطق المملكة.
وشكر الوزير آل الشيخ اللجان العاملة التي عملت على مدى أربع سنواتفي الوزارة وفروعها لاختيار المتقدمين والمتقدمات وفق إطار دقيق يضمن سلامة الإجراءات المتبعة لاختيار الكفاءات ويحقق مستهدفات التوظيف لتحقيق الرسالة والأهداف السامية بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة.
The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, revealed the recruitment of 60,000 citizens over four years. Al Sheikh witnessed the signing of the last 8 employment contracts, confirming during the signing ceremony attended by ministry officials, several general directors, and media representatives, that the achievement of the national employment initiative is the largest in the ministry's history and reflects the unlimited support it receives from the leadership.
Al Sheikh expressed his utmost gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, for the continuous support provided to the Ministry of Islamic Affairs to carry out its noble mission. He pointed out that the completion of the employment of citizens is a historic achievement that reflects the leadership's interest and support in empowering national competencies to serve the houses of God and achieve the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in employing human resources to fill suitable positions for the sons and daughters of the nation.
Al Sheikh explained that the recruitment operations included imams and muezzins, preachers and preacheresses, supervisors, and security guards, noting that the employment initiative started in 1441 AH after preparations and that recruitment operations were halted for a year due to the circumstances of the Corona pandemic in accordance with precautionary measures. Over four years of actual work, the number of those employed reached 60,000 citizens in the ministry's headquarters and its branches, contributing to raising the level of services provided in the care of the houses of God and calling to it in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, led by the architect of the vision of goodness and giving, the Crown Prince, who races against time for the elevation of the nation and the welfare of its citizens.
Al Sheikh added that the distribution of employment across the regions of the Kingdom was based on the actual needs of the areas as estimated by the ministry's branch administrations as follows: In the Riyadh region, 11,368 were appointed; in the Makkah region, 10,087; in the Medina region, 4,290; in the Jazan region, 5,351; in the Asir region, 7,679; in the Qassim region, 5,805; in the Eastern region, 3,038; in the Al-Baha region, 2,287; in the Tabuk region, 1,959; in the Northern Borders region, 1,583; in the Hail region, 3,072; in the Al-Jawf region, 2,525; and in the Najran region, 956.
Al Sheikh added that quality training programs were implemented for new employees since their appointment to enhance performance efficiency, develop skills, and improve service quality, in addition to launching technical initiatives that enhance governance and oversight and raise the quality of services provided to beneficiaries and visitors of the houses of God in various regions of the Kingdom.
The minister, Al Sheikh, thanked the working committees that operated for four years in the ministry and its branches to select applicants according to a precise framework that ensures the integrity of the procedures followed to select competencies and achieve employment objectives to fulfill the mission and noble goals in coordination with relevant authorities.