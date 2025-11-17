ينتظر العالم ويراقب الزيارة التاريخية والمهمة على الأصعدة كافة، التي يقوم بها ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، ولقاءه بالرئيس دونالد ترمب، وأعضاء إدارته، وما سيُعقد على هامش هذه الزيارة من مؤتمرات، وندوات، وتوقيع عدد من الاتفاقيات بين البلدين في جميع المجالات.

ويُنظر إلى هذه الزيارة التاريخية باعتبارها بين زعيمين قادرين على تحريك المياه الراكدة في جميع الملفات، وكونها تأتي في وسط ظروف معقدة، والعالم لا يزال يعاني من الحروب والصراعات بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، وما يجري في غزة، وترقب استكمال بنود خطة ترمب، وما يعانيه السودان من حرب ارتكبت من خلالها أبشع الجرائم بحق الشعب السوداني، وما ينتظره الليبيون واليمنيون واللبنانيون من حلول سلمية تقود هذه الدول إلى الأمن والأمان والاستقرار، التي تحقق لشعوبها الرفاه والحياة الكريمة.

وما يجعل العالم متفائلاً بمخرجات هذه الزيارة التاريخية هي المكانة الدينية العظيمة للسعودية، وقوتها الاقتصادية، وهيبتها السياسية والأمنية والعسكرية، وما يحظى به ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان من تقدير لدى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الذي يرى فيه العون والسند لجميع قضايا العرب والمسلمين، وحرصه على أن تُحل جميع قضاياهم، وتتوقف جميع الحروب والصراعات التي يعانون منها، أي أن ولي العهد هو الحليف الصادق الموثوق للرئيس والشعب الأمريكي، وهو ما سينعكس على توقيع اتفاقيات وشراكات نوعية خلال هذه الزيارة التاريخية.