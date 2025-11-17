ينتظر العالم ويراقب الزيارة التاريخية والمهمة على الأصعدة كافة، التي يقوم بها ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان للولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، ولقاءه بالرئيس دونالد ترمب، وأعضاء إدارته، وما سيُعقد على هامش هذه الزيارة من مؤتمرات، وندوات، وتوقيع عدد من الاتفاقيات بين البلدين في جميع المجالات.
ويُنظر إلى هذه الزيارة التاريخية باعتبارها بين زعيمين قادرين على تحريك المياه الراكدة في جميع الملفات، وكونها تأتي في وسط ظروف معقدة، والعالم لا يزال يعاني من الحروب والصراعات بين روسيا وأوكرانيا، وما يجري في غزة، وترقب استكمال بنود خطة ترمب، وما يعانيه السودان من حرب ارتكبت من خلالها أبشع الجرائم بحق الشعب السوداني، وما ينتظره الليبيون واليمنيون واللبنانيون من حلول سلمية تقود هذه الدول إلى الأمن والأمان والاستقرار، التي تحقق لشعوبها الرفاه والحياة الكريمة.
وما يجعل العالم متفائلاً بمخرجات هذه الزيارة التاريخية هي المكانة الدينية العظيمة للسعودية، وقوتها الاقتصادية، وهيبتها السياسية والأمنية والعسكرية، وما يحظى به ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان من تقدير لدى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الذي يرى فيه العون والسند لجميع قضايا العرب والمسلمين، وحرصه على أن تُحل جميع قضاياهم، وتتوقف جميع الحروب والصراعات التي يعانون منها، أي أن ولي العهد هو الحليف الصادق الموثوق للرئيس والشعب الأمريكي، وهو ما سينعكس على توقيع اتفاقيات وشراكات نوعية خلال هذه الزيارة التاريخية.
The world is waiting and watching the historic and important visit on all fronts, made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the United States of America, and his meeting with President Donald Trump and members of his administration, as well as the conferences, seminars, and the signing of several agreements between the two countries in all fields that will take place on the sidelines of this visit.
This historic visit is seen as a meeting between two leaders capable of moving stagnant waters on all issues, especially as it comes amid complex circumstances, with the world still suffering from wars and conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, what is happening in Gaza, the anticipation of completing the terms of Trump's plan, and the war in Sudan, which has committed the most heinous crimes against the Sudanese people. Additionally, the Libyans, Yemenis, and Lebanese are waiting for peaceful solutions that lead these countries to security, safety, and stability, which will provide their peoples with prosperity and a dignified life.
What makes the world optimistic about the outcomes of this historic visit is Saudi Arabia's great religious status, its economic strength, and its political, security, and military prestige, along with the appreciation that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives from American President Donald Trump, who sees him as a support and ally for all Arab and Muslim issues, and his keenness for all their problems to be resolved and for all the wars and conflicts they suffer from to cease. This means that the Crown Prince is a trusted and sincere ally for the President and the American people, which will reflect in the signing of qualitative agreements and partnerships during this historic visit.