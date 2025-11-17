The world is waiting and watching the historic and important visit on all fronts, made by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the United States of America, and his meeting with President Donald Trump and members of his administration, as well as the conferences, seminars, and the signing of several agreements between the two countries in all fields that will take place on the sidelines of this visit.

This historic visit is seen as a meeting between two leaders capable of moving stagnant waters on all issues, especially as it comes amid complex circumstances, with the world still suffering from wars and conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, what is happening in Gaza, the anticipation of completing the terms of Trump's plan, and the war in Sudan, which has committed the most heinous crimes against the Sudanese people. Additionally, the Libyans, Yemenis, and Lebanese are waiting for peaceful solutions that lead these countries to security, safety, and stability, which will provide their peoples with prosperity and a dignified life.

What makes the world optimistic about the outcomes of this historic visit is Saudi Arabia's great religious status, its economic strength, and its political, security, and military prestige, along with the appreciation that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman receives from American President Donald Trump, who sees him as a support and ally for all Arab and Muslim issues, and his keenness for all their problems to be resolved and for all the wars and conflicts they suffer from to cease. This means that the Crown Prince is a trusted and sincere ally for the President and the American people, which will reflect in the signing of qualitative agreements and partnerships during this historic visit.