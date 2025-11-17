رأس نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة نائب رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، في مقر الإمارة بجدة، أمس، اجتماعاً عبر الاتصال المرئي مع الجهات المعنية لمتابعة جاهزية منظومة الحج من إجراءات ومشاريع وخدمات، واستعراض آخر المستجدات المتعلقة بترتيبات وخطط الجهات لموسم حج 1447هـ، في إطار تعزيز التكامل بين مختلف القطاعات العاملة في المنظومة.

وشهد الاجتماع استعراض أحدث المؤشرات المتعلقة برفع مستويات الجاهزية وترتيبات تقييم الفرضيات والتجارب الميدانية التي ستُنفذ قبل بدء أعمال الموسم، إلى جانب الاطلاع على مخرجات حلقات النقاش وورش العمل المنعقدة في هذا الشأن، التي تهدف إلى تعزيز الاستعداد المبكر لموسم الحج لهذا العام، وضمان تكامل الجهود لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن.