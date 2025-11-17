The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region and Vice Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, chaired a meeting yesterday via video conference at the Emirate's headquarters in Jeddah with the relevant authorities to follow up on the readiness of the Hajj system in terms of procedures, projects, and services, and to review the latest updates related to the arrangements and plans of the authorities for the Hajj season of 1447 AH, within the framework of enhancing integration among the various sectors operating in the system.

The meeting witnessed a review of the latest indicators related to raising levels of readiness and arrangements for evaluating hypotheses and field experiments that will be implemented before the start of the season's activities, in addition to reviewing the outputs of discussion sessions and workshops held in this regard, which aim to enhance early preparedness for this year's Hajj season and ensure the integration of efforts to serve the guests of Allah.