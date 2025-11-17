رأس نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة نائب رئيس اللجنة الدائمة للحج والعمرة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، في مقر الإمارة بجدة، أمس، اجتماعاً عبر الاتصال المرئي مع الجهات المعنية لمتابعة جاهزية منظومة الحج من إجراءات ومشاريع وخدمات، واستعراض آخر المستجدات المتعلقة بترتيبات وخطط الجهات لموسم حج 1447هـ، في إطار تعزيز التكامل بين مختلف القطاعات العاملة في المنظومة.
وشهد الاجتماع استعراض أحدث المؤشرات المتعلقة برفع مستويات الجاهزية وترتيبات تقييم الفرضيات والتجارب الميدانية التي ستُنفذ قبل بدء أعمال الموسم، إلى جانب الاطلاع على مخرجات حلقات النقاش وورش العمل المنعقدة في هذا الشأن، التي تهدف إلى تعزيز الاستعداد المبكر لموسم الحج لهذا العام، وضمان تكامل الجهود لخدمة ضيوف الرحمن.
The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region and Vice Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Hajj and Umrah, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, chaired a meeting yesterday via video conference at the Emirate's headquarters in Jeddah with the relevant authorities to follow up on the readiness of the Hajj system in terms of procedures, projects, and services, and to review the latest updates related to the arrangements and plans of the authorities for the Hajj season of 1447 AH, within the framework of enhancing integration among the various sectors operating in the system.
The meeting witnessed a review of the latest indicators related to raising levels of readiness and arrangements for evaluating hypotheses and field experiments that will be implemented before the start of the season's activities, in addition to reviewing the outputs of discussion sessions and workshops held in this regard, which aim to enhance early preparedness for this year's Hajj season and ensure the integration of efforts to serve the guests of Allah.