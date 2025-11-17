استطاعت المدينة المنورة، رفع نسبة أعداد الزوار وشهدت أعلى نسبة للزيارة في تاريخها، إذ استقبلت أكثر من 18 مليون زائر في 2024، بزيادة عن 14.1 مليون في 2023، و8.2 مليون في 2022. وتشير إحصاءات الربع الأول من 2025، إلى أن إجمالي زوار المدينة بلغ 6.45 مليون زائر، منهم 4.41 مليون زائر من الخارج.

ويستهدف برنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن بحلول 2030، استضافة 30 مليون معتمر خاصة مع التطبيقات الرقمية التي ساعدت الزوار على الوصول للمدينة المنورة بإجراءات ميسرة، بداية من البوابات الذكية للجوازات بمطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز، وتعمل إلى التحول الرقمي الشامل وتطبيق مفهوم «المدينة الذكية» عبر مبادرات وبرامج ومبادرات مختلفة مثل: مستكشف المدينة المنورة، والمنصة الرقمية، والمتحف الرقمي المفتوح، ومشاريع للمدن والشوارع والأحياء الذكية.

ويعد مسجد القبلتين وجهة ثانية بعد المسجد النبوي، وساحة ميدان الشهداء كوجهة ثالثة، حيث بلغ عدد زوار ميدان الشهداء 8 ملايين زائر.