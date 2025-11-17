The city of Medina has managed to increase the number of visitors and witnessed the highest visitation rate in its history, receiving more than 18 million visitors in 2024, up from 14.1 million in 2023 and 8.2 million in 2022. Statistics for the first quarter of 2025 indicate that the total number of visitors to the city reached 6.45 million, of which 4.41 million were from abroad.

In the first quarter of 2025, the number of visitors reached 6.45 million, with 4.41 million of them coming from abroad. Statistics show that most of the pilgrims arriving from abroad come through air gateways, and smart applications, including the Nusuk app, have contributed to increasing the number of visitors to the Noble Garden from 7,000 to 54,000 daily. The Minister of Hajj announced that the satisfaction rate reached 90% over three years.

The Guests of Rahman Service Program aims to host 30 million pilgrims by 2030, especially with the digital applications that have helped visitors reach Medina with facilitated procedures, starting from the smart passport gates at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport. It is working towards comprehensive digital transformation and implementing the concept of a "smart city" through various initiatives and programs such as: Medina Explorer, the digital platform, the open digital museum, and projects for smart cities, streets, and neighborhoods.

The Two Qiblahs Mosque is the second destination after the Prophet's Mosque, and the Martyrs' Square is the third destination, with the number of visitors to Martyrs' Square reaching 8 million.