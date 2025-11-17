استطاعت المدينة المنورة، رفع نسبة أعداد الزوار وشهدت أعلى نسبة للزيارة في تاريخها، إذ استقبلت أكثر من 18 مليون زائر في 2024، بزيادة عن 14.1 مليون في 2023، و8.2 مليون في 2022. وتشير إحصاءات الربع الأول من 2025، إلى أن إجمالي زوار المدينة بلغ 6.45 مليون زائر، منهم 4.41 مليون زائر من الخارج.
وفي الربع الأول من 2025، بلغ عدد الزوار 6.45 مليون زائر، منهم 4.41 مليون زائر من الخارج، وتشير الإحصاءات إلى أن معظم المعتمرين القادمين من الخارج يصلون عبر المنافذ الجوية، وساهمت التطبيقات الذكية، ومنها تطبيق نسك في زيادة الزوار للروضة الشريفة من 7 آلاف إلى 54 ألف يومياً، وأعلن وزير الحج، أن نسبة الرضا بلغت 90% خلال 3 أعوام.
ويستهدف برنامج خدمة ضيوف الرحمن بحلول 2030، استضافة 30 مليون معتمر خاصة مع التطبيقات الرقمية التي ساعدت الزوار على الوصول للمدينة المنورة بإجراءات ميسرة، بداية من البوابات الذكية للجوازات بمطار الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز، وتعمل إلى التحول الرقمي الشامل وتطبيق مفهوم «المدينة الذكية» عبر مبادرات وبرامج ومبادرات مختلفة مثل: مستكشف المدينة المنورة، والمنصة الرقمية، والمتحف الرقمي المفتوح، ومشاريع للمدن والشوارع والأحياء الذكية.
ويعد مسجد القبلتين وجهة ثانية بعد المسجد النبوي، وساحة ميدان الشهداء كوجهة ثالثة، حيث بلغ عدد زوار ميدان الشهداء 8 ملايين زائر.
The city of Medina has managed to increase the number of visitors and witnessed the highest visitation rate in its history, receiving more than 18 million visitors in 2024, up from 14.1 million in 2023 and 8.2 million in 2022. Statistics for the first quarter of 2025 indicate that the total number of visitors to the city reached 6.45 million, of which 4.41 million were from abroad.
In the first quarter of 2025, the number of visitors reached 6.45 million, with 4.41 million of them coming from abroad. Statistics show that most of the pilgrims arriving from abroad come through air gateways, and smart applications, including the Nusuk app, have contributed to increasing the number of visitors to the Noble Garden from 7,000 to 54,000 daily. The Minister of Hajj announced that the satisfaction rate reached 90% over three years.
The Guests of Rahman Service Program aims to host 30 million pilgrims by 2030, especially with the digital applications that have helped visitors reach Medina with facilitated procedures, starting from the smart passport gates at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport. It is working towards comprehensive digital transformation and implementing the concept of a "smart city" through various initiatives and programs such as: Medina Explorer, the digital platform, the open digital museum, and projects for smart cities, streets, and neighborhoods.
The Two Qiblahs Mosque is the second destination after the Prophet's Mosque, and the Martyrs' Square is the third destination, with the number of visitors to Martyrs' Square reaching 8 million.