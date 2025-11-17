تستمر إدارات تعليمية في عدد من المناطق في نقل طلاب الصف الثالث الابتدائي من مدارس الطفولة المبكرة إلى مدارس البنين، في خطوة تهدف إلى استكمال التشكيلات التعليمية والإدارية وتحقيق الاستثمار الأمثل للمباني المدرسية.
وفي الطائف، وجّه مساعد المدير العام للتعليم محمد عامر النفيعي، بنقل طلاب إحدى مدارس الطفولة المبكرة إلى مدرسة بنين أخرى اعتباراً من الأحد ٩/٦/١٤٤٧، مع طباعة شهادات الفترة السابقة لكل طالب قبل النقل وإرسالها إلى المدرسة الجديدة.
وكانت «عكاظ»، نشرت في 6 ربيع الآخر 1447، بدء عدد من إدارات التعليم تنفيذ خطوات مماثلة بنقل طلاب الصف الثالث الابتدائي من مدارس البنات إلى مدارس البنين.
وشددت التوجيهات الإدارية على التنسيق مع مديري ومديرات المدارس لإبلاغ أولياء الأمور بالمواقع الجديدة لمدارس أبنائهم، بما يضمن وضوح الإجراءات وسلاسة الانتقال، إلى جانب توجيه شركة النقل المدرسي (رافد) بمراعاة التغييرات التي ستطرأ على مواقع المدارس ومسارات الطلاب.
ويُتوقع أن يسهم القرار في تقليل الكثافات الطلابية داخل الفصول، وتحقيق عدالة التوزيع بين المدارس، ورفع كفاءة تشغيل المباني واستثمارها بشكل أفضل، إضافة إلى تعزيز انسيابية النقل المدرسي وفق التنظيم الجديد.
Educational administrations in several regions continue to transfer third-grade elementary students from early childhood schools to boys' schools, in a move aimed at completing educational and administrative formations and achieving optimal investment in school buildings.
In Taif, the Assistant Director General of Education, Mohammed Amer Al-Nufaie, directed the transfer of students from one of the early childhood schools to another boys' school starting Sunday, 9/6/1447, with certificates for the previous period printed for each student before the transfer and sent to the new school.
“Okaz” published on 6 Rabi' Al-Thani 1447, that several educational administrations began implementing similar steps by transferring third-grade elementary students from girls' schools to boys' schools.
Administrative directives emphasized coordination with school principals to inform parents about the new locations of their children's schools, ensuring clarity of procedures and smooth transitions, in addition to instructing the school transport company (Rafid) to consider the changes that will occur in school locations and student routes.
The decision is expected to contribute to reducing student densities within classrooms, achieving equitable distribution among schools, enhancing the operational efficiency of buildings, and better utilizing them, in addition to promoting the smoothness of school transport according to the new organization.