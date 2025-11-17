تستمر إدارات تعليمية في عدد من المناطق في نقل طلاب الصف الثالث الابتدائي من مدارس الطفولة المبكرة إلى مدارس البنين، في خطوة تهدف إلى استكمال التشكيلات التعليمية والإدارية وتحقيق الاستثمار الأمثل للمباني المدرسية.

وفي الطائف، وجّه مساعد المدير العام للتعليم محمد عامر النفيعي، بنقل طلاب إحدى مدارس الطفولة المبكرة إلى مدرسة بنين أخرى اعتباراً من الأحد ٩/٦/١٤٤٧، مع طباعة شهادات الفترة السابقة لكل طالب قبل النقل وإرسالها إلى المدرسة الجديدة.

وكانت «عكاظ»، نشرت في 6 ربيع الآخر 1447، بدء عدد من إدارات التعليم تنفيذ خطوات مماثلة بنقل طلاب الصف الثالث الابتدائي من مدارس البنات إلى مدارس البنين.

وشددت التوجيهات الإدارية على التنسيق مع مديري ومديرات المدارس لإبلاغ أولياء الأمور بالمواقع الجديدة لمدارس أبنائهم، بما يضمن وضوح الإجراءات وسلاسة الانتقال، إلى جانب توجيه شركة النقل المدرسي (رافد) بمراعاة التغييرات التي ستطرأ على مواقع المدارس ومسارات الطلاب.

ويُتوقع أن يسهم القرار في تقليل الكثافات الطلابية داخل الفصول، وتحقيق عدالة التوزيع بين المدارس، ورفع كفاءة تشغيل المباني واستثمارها بشكل أفضل، إضافة إلى تعزيز انسيابية النقل المدرسي وفق التنظيم الجديد.