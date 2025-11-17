Educational administrations in several regions continue to transfer third-grade elementary students from early childhood schools to boys' schools, in a move aimed at completing educational and administrative formations and achieving optimal investment in school buildings.

In Taif, the Assistant Director General of Education, Mohammed Amer Al-Nufaie, directed the transfer of students from one of the early childhood schools to another boys' school starting Sunday, 9/6/1447, with certificates for the previous period printed for each student before the transfer and sent to the new school.

“Okaz” published on 6 Rabi' Al-Thani 1447, that several educational administrations began implementing similar steps by transferring third-grade elementary students from girls' schools to boys' schools.

Administrative directives emphasized coordination with school principals to inform parents about the new locations of their children's schools, ensuring clarity of procedures and smooth transitions, in addition to instructing the school transport company (Rafid) to consider the changes that will occur in school locations and student routes.

The decision is expected to contribute to reducing student densities within classrooms, achieving equitable distribution among schools, enhancing the operational efficiency of buildings, and better utilizing them, in addition to promoting the smoothness of school transport according to the new organization.