تحت رعاية خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، تحتفي الهيئة السعودية للتخصصات الصحية يوم الأربعاء 3 ديسمبر القادم في الرياض، بتخريج (12.591) خريجاً وخريجة من متدربيها في برامج البورد السعودي والأكاديمية الصحية لعام 2025.

ورفع وزير الصحة رئيس مجلس أمناء الهيئة فهد بن عبدالرحمن الجلاجل، الشكر والعرفان لخادم الحرمين الشريفين على رعايته حفل تخرج متدربي برامج الهيئة السعودية للتخصصات الصحية 2025، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على ما يلقاه القطاع الصحي من دعم وتمكين غير محدود.

ونوه بالتطور المتسارع الذي يشهده القطاع الصحي في تأهيل وتدريب الكفاءات الصحية استمراراً للدعم والتمكين للكفاءات الوطنية، ما يسهم في تسهيل الحصول على خدمات الرعاية الصحية، وتحسين جودة وكفاءة الخدمات الصحية في المملكة، تحقيقاً لمستهدفات برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي ضمن رؤية المملكة 2030.

من جهته أكد الأمين العام للهيئة السعودية للتخصصات الصحية الأستاذ الدكتور أوس بن إبراهيم الشمسان، أن الرعاية الملكية لحفل التخرج تأتي امتداداً لاهتمام القيادة الرشيدة بالارتقاء بالقطاع الصحي، من خلال التركيز على تطوير منظومة التدريب والتعليم الصحي في المملكة، التي شهدت تطوراً ملموساً منذ انطلاق التحول في القطاع الصحي، ما نتج عنه زيادة في الطاقة الاستيعابية للمقاعد التدريبية في مختلف برامج الهيئة السعودية للتخصصات الصحية في البورد السعودي والأكاديمية الصحية.

وأوضح أن عدد خريجي برامج البورد السعودي لهذا العام بلغ (5691) خريجاً وخريجة، تلقوا تدريبهم في بيئة تعليمية صُممت وفق أعلى معايير التعليم الصحي في أكثر من (170) تخصصاً صحياً، شملت؛ (3530) خريجاً من برامج الاختصاص، و(689) خريجاً من برامج الدبلوم، و(1472) خريجاً من برامج الزمالة، فيما بلغ عدد الخريجين الدوليين لهذا العام (186) خريجاً يمثلون (22) دولة، ما يعكس البُعد العالمي للبورد السعودي ودوره في سد الفجوة العالمية للطلب على الكفاءات الصحية.

وبين الشمسان أن عدد خريجي الأكاديمية الصحية بلغ (6900) خريج وخريجة، تلقوا تدريبهم في (8) تخصصات صحية متنوعة، لافتاً إلى أن الأكاديمية الصحية تسعى منذ انطلاقتها في 2017 إلى توطين المهن الفنية المساعدة، من خلال بناء برامج التدريب المهني الصحي التي تعزز قدرات وجدارات القوى العاملة في مجال الرعاية الصحية، لرفع كفاءة وجودة الخدمات المقدمة.

يُذكر أن الهيئة السعودية للتخصصات الصحية، أطلقت برامج البورد السعودي عام 1994 ضمن دورها في وضع البرامج التخصصية المهنية، وإقرارها والإشراف عليها، وتجاوز عدد الخريجين منها (30) ألف خريج، وتسعى الهيئة إلى تمكين الممارسين الصحيين للمنافسة عالمياً ودعم المنظومة الصحية في المملكة، بما يسهم في ترسيخ مكانة المملكة بصفتها وجهة عالمية لتطوير الممارسين الصحيين.