Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties will celebrate on Wednesday, December 3rd, in Riyadh, the graduation of (12,591) male and female graduates from its trainees in the Saudi Board and Health Academy programs for the year 2025.

Health Minister and Chairman of the Commission's Board of Trustees, Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques for his patronage of the graduation ceremony for the trainees of the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties programs 2025, and to Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for the unlimited support and empowerment provided to the health sector.

He highlighted the rapid development witnessed by the health sector in qualifying and training health competencies, continuing the support and empowerment of national talents, which contributes to facilitating access to healthcare services and improving the quality and efficiency of health services in the Kingdom, in line with the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program under the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, Professor Dr. Osama bin Ibrahim Al-Shamsan, confirmed that the royal patronage of the graduation ceremony reflects the leadership's keen interest in enhancing the health sector by focusing on developing the training and health education system in the Kingdom, which has seen significant progress since the launch of the transformation in the health sector, resulting in an increase in the capacity of training seats in various programs of the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties in the Saudi Board and Health Academy.

He explained that the number of graduates from the Saudi Board programs this year reached (5,691) male and female graduates, who received their training in an educational environment designed according to the highest standards of health education in more than (170) health specialties, including (3,530) graduates from specialty programs, (689) graduates from diploma programs, and (1,472) graduates from fellowship programs, while the number of international graduates this year reached (186) graduates representing (22) countries, reflecting the global dimension of the Saudi Board and its role in bridging the global gap in the demand for health competencies.

Al-Shamsan indicated that the number of graduates from the Health Academy reached (6,900) male and female graduates, who received their training in (8) diverse health specialties, noting that the Health Academy has been striving since its launch in 2017 to localize auxiliary technical professions by building health vocational training programs that enhance the capabilities and competencies of the workforce in the healthcare field, to improve the efficiency and quality of the services provided.

It is worth mentioning that the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties launched the Saudi Board programs in 1994 as part of its role in establishing, approving, and supervising professional specialization programs, and the number of graduates has exceeded (30,000) graduates. The Commission seeks to empower health practitioners to compete globally and support the health system in the Kingdom, contributing to solidifying the Kingdom's position as a global destination for developing health practitioners.