احتفت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة الرياض باليوم الدولي للتسامح، الذي يوافق الـ16 من نوفمبر من كل عام، وذلك بحضور مدير عام التعليم بالمنطقة الدكتور نايف بن عابد الزارع، والمستشار المشرف على مركز الوعي الفكري بوزارة التعليم الدكتور عبدالرحمن العريفي، وعدد من قيادات الجهات الحكومية.
وفي كلمته خلال الحفل، أكد الدكتور الزارع أن التعليم يعد أساسا في ترسيخ القيم الإيجابية في المجتمع، مبينا أن وزارة التعليم تعمل -بدعم القيادة الرشيدة- على تعزيز وعي الطلاب والطالبات، وحمايتهم من الأفكار المتطرفة، وترسيخ قيم الوسطية والاعتدال والتسامح.
وقدّم الزارع شكره للجهات الحكومية والخاصة المشاركة في الاحتفاء، مشيرا إلى أن التعاون بين هذه الجهات يسهم في تحقيق الأهداف التربوية وتعزيز الشراكة مع المجتمع.
وتضمّن الحفل الذي أقيم على مسرح الدرعية، عددا من الورش واللقاءات التي قدمها ممثلو الجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة، إلى جانب معرض مصاحب يهدف إلى تعزيز قيم التسامح.
كما أعدّت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة الرياض خطة للاحتفاء بهذه المناسبة تشمل فعاليات وأنشطة في الإدارة والمدارس تستمر لمدة 5 أيام.
The General Administration of Education in the Riyadh Region celebrated the International Day for Tolerance, which falls on November 16th of each year, with the presence of the Director General of Education in the region, Dr. Nayef bin Abed Al-Zar'ee, the advisor supervising the Intellectual Awareness Center at the Ministry of Education, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Oraifi, and a number of leaders from government entities.
In his speech during the ceremony, Dr. Al-Zar'ee emphasized that education is fundamental in instilling positive values in society, noting that the Ministry of Education, with the support of wise leadership, is working to enhance the awareness of male and female students, protect them from extremist ideas, and instill the values of moderation, tolerance, and coexistence.
Al-Zar'ee expressed his gratitude to the participating government and private entities in the celebration, pointing out that cooperation between these entities contributes to achieving educational goals and enhancing partnerships with the community.
The ceremony, which took place at the Diriyah Theater, included several workshops and meetings presented by representatives of the relevant government entities, alongside a complementary exhibition aimed at promoting the values of tolerance.
The General Administration of Education in the Riyadh Region has also prepared a plan to celebrate this occasion, which includes activities and events in the administration and schools that will last for 5 days.