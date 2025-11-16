The General Administration of Education in the Riyadh Region celebrated the International Day for Tolerance, which falls on November 16th of each year, with the presence of the Director General of Education in the region, Dr. Nayef bin Abed Al-Zar'ee, the advisor supervising the Intellectual Awareness Center at the Ministry of Education, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Oraifi, and a number of leaders from government entities.

In his speech during the ceremony, Dr. Al-Zar'ee emphasized that education is fundamental in instilling positive values in society, noting that the Ministry of Education, with the support of wise leadership, is working to enhance the awareness of male and female students, protect them from extremist ideas, and instill the values of moderation, tolerance, and coexistence.

Al-Zar'ee expressed his gratitude to the participating government and private entities in the celebration, pointing out that cooperation between these entities contributes to achieving educational goals and enhancing partnerships with the community.

The ceremony, which took place at the Diriyah Theater, included several workshops and meetings presented by representatives of the relevant government entities, alongside a complementary exhibition aimed at promoting the values of tolerance.

The General Administration of Education in the Riyadh Region has also prepared a plan to celebrate this occasion, which includes activities and events in the administration and schools that will last for 5 days.