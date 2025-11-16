احتفت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة الرياض باليوم الدولي للتسامح، الذي يوافق الـ16 من نوفمبر من كل عام، وذلك بحضور مدير عام التعليم بالمنطقة الدكتور نايف بن عابد الزارع، والمستشار المشرف على مركز الوعي الفكري بوزارة التعليم الدكتور عبدالرحمن العريفي، وعدد من قيادات الجهات الحكومية.

وفي كلمته خلال الحفل، أكد الدكتور الزارع أن التعليم يعد أساسا في ترسيخ القيم الإيجابية في المجتمع، مبينا أن وزارة التعليم تعمل -بدعم القيادة الرشيدة- على تعزيز وعي الطلاب والطالبات، وحمايتهم من الأفكار المتطرفة، وترسيخ قيم الوسطية والاعتدال والتسامح.

وقدّم الزارع شكره للجهات الحكومية والخاصة المشاركة في الاحتفاء، مشيرا إلى أن التعاون بين هذه الجهات يسهم في تحقيق الأهداف التربوية وتعزيز الشراكة مع المجتمع.

وتضمّن الحفل الذي أقيم على مسرح الدرعية، عددا من الورش واللقاءات التي قدمها ممثلو الجهات الحكومية ذات العلاقة، إلى جانب معرض مصاحب يهدف إلى تعزيز قيم التسامح.

كما أعدّت الإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة الرياض خطة للاحتفاء بهذه المناسبة تشمل فعاليات وأنشطة في الإدارة والمدارس تستمر لمدة 5 أيام.