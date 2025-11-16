استقبل مفتي عام المملكة رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء الرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء الشيخ الدكتور صالح بن فوزان بن عبدالله الفوزان، في مقر الرئاسة بالرياض اليوم (الأحد)، رئيس جهاز الإرشاد والتوجيه بوزارة الحرس الوطني الدكتور عبدالحكيم بن محمد العجلان، وعددا من منسوبي الجهاز.
وهنأ الدكتور العجلان، الشيخ الدكتور صالح الفوزان بالثقة الملكية بتعيينه مفتياً عاماً للمملكة رئيساً لهيئة كبار العلماء، سائلاً الله تعالى له مزيداً من التوفيق والسداد لخدمة الإسلام والمسلمين.
وأثنى مفتي عام المملكة على الجهود الطيبة التي يقوم بها جهاز الإرشاد والتوجيه بوزارة الحرس الوطني في مجال العمل الإرشاد والتوجيه، راجياً لهم المزيد من التوفيق والسداد.
حضر الاستقبال الأمين العام لهيئة كبار العلماء الأمين العام للجنة الدائمة للفتوى المشرف العام على مكتب المفتي العام الشيخ الدكتور فهد بن سعد الماجد.
The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, and President of the General Authority for Scientific Research and Ifta, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan, received today (Sunday) at the headquarters in Riyadh, the Director of the Guidance and Counseling Department at the Ministry of National Guard, Dr. Abdulhakim bin Mohammed Al-Ajlan, along with a number of the department's staff.
Dr. Al-Ajlan congratulated Sheikh Dr. Saleh Al-Fawzan on the royal trust in appointing him as the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, asking Allah Almighty to grant him further success and guidance in serving Islam and Muslims.
The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom praised the good efforts made by the Guidance and Counseling Department at the Ministry of National Guard in the field of guidance and counseling, hoping for them more success and guidance.
The Secretary-General of the Council of Senior Scholars, Secretary-General of the Permanent Committee for Ifta, and Supervisor of the Grand Mufti's Office, Sheikh Dr. Fahd bin Saad Al-Majed, attended the reception.