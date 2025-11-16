استقبل مفتي عام المملكة رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء الرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء الشيخ الدكتور صالح بن فوزان بن عبدالله الفوزان، في مقر الرئاسة بالرياض اليوم (الأحد)، رئيس جهاز الإرشاد والتوجيه بوزارة الحرس الوطني الدكتور عبدالحكيم بن محمد العجلان، وعددا من منسوبي الجهاز.

وهنأ الدكتور العجلان، الشيخ الدكتور صالح الفوزان بالثقة الملكية بتعيينه مفتياً عاماً للمملكة رئيساً لهيئة كبار العلماء، سائلاً الله تعالى له مزيداً من التوفيق والسداد لخدمة الإسلام والمسلمين.

وأثنى مفتي عام المملكة على الجهود الطيبة التي يقوم بها جهاز الإرشاد والتوجيه بوزارة الحرس الوطني في مجال العمل الإرشاد والتوجيه، راجياً لهم المزيد من التوفيق والسداد.

حضر الاستقبال الأمين العام لهيئة كبار العلماء الأمين العام للجنة الدائمة للفتوى المشرف العام على مكتب المفتي العام الشيخ الدكتور فهد بن سعد الماجد.