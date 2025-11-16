The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, and President of the General Authority for Scientific Research and Ifta, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan, received today (Sunday) at the headquarters in Riyadh, the Director of the Guidance and Counseling Department at the Ministry of National Guard, Dr. Abdulhakim bin Mohammed Al-Ajlan, along with a number of the department's staff.

Dr. Al-Ajlan congratulated Sheikh Dr. Saleh Al-Fawzan on the royal trust in appointing him as the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, asking Allah Almighty to grant him further success and guidance in serving Islam and Muslims.

The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom praised the good efforts made by the Guidance and Counseling Department at the Ministry of National Guard in the field of guidance and counseling, hoping for them more success and guidance.

The Secretary-General of the Council of Senior Scholars, Secretary-General of the Permanent Committee for Ifta, and Supervisor of the Grand Mufti's Office, Sheikh Dr. Fahd bin Saad Al-Majed, attended the reception.