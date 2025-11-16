أحبطت الدوريات البرية لحرس الحدود في قطاع الربوعة بمنطقة عسير تهريب 187,830 قرصاً خاضعاً لتنظيم التداول الطبي، و9,617 قرصاً من مادة الإمفيتامين المخدر.
وأوضح حرس الحدود، في منشور على حسابه في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي (X)، أنه تم استكمال الإجراءات النظامية الأولية، وتسليم المضبوطات لجهة الاختصاص.
The border patrols of the Border Guard in the Al-Rubou'a sector of the Asir region thwarted the smuggling of 187,830 pills subject to medical trading regulations, and 9,617 pills of the narcotic substance amphetamine.
The Border Guard clarified, in a post on its account on the social media platform (X), that the initial legal procedures have been completed, and the seized items have been handed over to the relevant authorities.