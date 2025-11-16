أحبطت الدوريات البرية لحرس الحدود في قطاع الربوعة بمنطقة عسير تهريب 187,830 قرصاً خاضعاً لتنظيم التداول الطبي، و9,617 قرصاً من مادة الإمفيتامين المخدر.

وأوضح حرس الحدود، في منشور على حسابه في موقع التواصل الاجتماعي (X)، أنه تم استكمال الإجراءات النظامية الأولية، وتسليم المضبوطات لجهة الاختصاص.