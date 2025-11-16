The border patrols of the Border Guard in the Al-Rubou'a sector of the Asir region thwarted the smuggling of 187,830 pills subject to medical trading regulations, and 9,617 pills of the narcotic substance amphetamine.

The Border Guard clarified, in a post on its account on the social media platform (X), that the initial legal procedures have been completed, and the seized items have been handed over to the relevant authorities.