The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Sunday) that the opportunity remains favorable for moderate to heavy thunderstorm rains that may lead to the flow of torrents, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds stirring up dust and sand in the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Madinah, Al-Qassim, Hail, and the Eastern Province. Light to moderate rains are also expected in the regions of Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, and Riyadh, while the formation of fog in those areas cannot be ruled out.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 18-38 km/h in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southerly at a speed of 20-45 km/h, reaching over 50 km/h with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The wave height ranges from one meter to one and a half meters in the northern and central parts, and it can exceed two meters with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The sea condition is moderate, reaching turbulent with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds in the southern part.

Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf is southeasterly to southerly at a speed of 12-34 km/h, reaching over 50 km/h with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds in the northern part, and southeasterly to northeasterly winds that shift in the evening to northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 10-25 km/h in the central and southern parts. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters, exceeding two meters with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds in the northern part, and from half a meter to one meter in the central and southern parts. The sea condition is light to moderate, reaching turbulent with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds in the northern part, and light waves in the central and southern parts.