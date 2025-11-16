توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الأحد)، بأن الفرصة لا تزال مهيأة لهطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، القصيم، حائل، الشرقية، كما تكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على مناطق الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، الرياض، في حين لا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب على تلك المناطق.

وأشار التقرير، إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 18-38 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية بسرعة 20-45 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ويصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي.

فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية بسرعة 12-34 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي وجنوبية شرقية إلى شمالية شرقية تتحول مساءَ شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي ومن نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي وخفيف الموج على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي.