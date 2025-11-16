توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم (الأحد)، بأن الفرصة لا تزال مهيأة لهطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، القصيم، حائل، الشرقية، كما تكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على مناطق الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، الرياض، في حين لا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب على تلك المناطق.
وأشار التقرير، إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 18-38 كم/ساعة على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية بسرعة 20-45 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ويصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الجنوبي.
فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية بسرعة 12-34 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي وجنوبية شرقية إلى شمالية شرقية تتحول مساءَ شمالية غربية إلى شمالية بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي ومن نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي وخفيف الموج على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Sunday) that the opportunity remains favorable for moderate to heavy thunderstorm rains that may lead to the flow of torrents, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds stirring up dust and sand in the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Madinah, Al-Qassim, Hail, and the Eastern Province. Light to moderate rains are also expected in the regions of Al-Jawf, the Northern Borders, and Riyadh, while the formation of fog in those areas cannot be ruled out.
The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 18-38 km/h in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southerly at a speed of 20-45 km/h, reaching over 50 km/h with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The wave height ranges from one meter to one and a half meters in the northern and central parts, and it can exceed two meters with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds in the southern part. The sea condition is moderate, reaching turbulent with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds in the southern part.
Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf is southeasterly to southerly at a speed of 12-34 km/h, reaching over 50 km/h with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds in the northern part, and southeasterly to northeasterly winds that shift in the evening to northwesterly to northerly at a speed of 10-25 km/h in the central and southern parts. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one and a half meters, exceeding two meters with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds in the northern part, and from half a meter to one meter in the central and southern parts. The sea condition is light to moderate, reaching turbulent with the formation of rainy thunderstorm clouds in the northern part, and light waves in the central and southern parts.