The joint field campaigns to monitor and apprehend violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, which took place in all regions of the Kingdom from 06/11/2025 to 12/11/2025, resulted in the apprehension of (22,156) violators; among them (14,027) were violating residency regulations, (4,781) were violating border security regulations, and (3,348) were violating labor regulations.

The total number of individuals apprehended while attempting to cross the borders into the Kingdom was (1,924); (37%) of them were of Yemeni nationality, (62%) were of Ethiopian nationality, and other nationalities accounted for (1%). Additionally, (32) individuals were apprehended for attempting to cross the borders out of the Kingdom in an irregular manner.

Furthermore, (31) individuals were apprehended for their involvement in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, as well as for concealing them.

The total number currently undergoing enforcement procedures is (30,236) violators; among them (28,407) are men, and (1,829) are women.

(22,091) violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, (4,784) violators were referred to complete their travel bookings, and (14,916) violators were deported.

The Ministry of Interior confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of border security regulations into the Kingdom, transports them within it, provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a financial fine of up to one million riyals, and the confiscation of the means of transportation and housing used for shelter, in addition to being publicly named.

The Ministry of Interior clarified that this crime is considered a major offense that warrants detention and is detrimental to honor and integrity.