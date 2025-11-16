أسفرت الحملات الميدانية المشتركة لمتابعة وضبط مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، التي تمت في مناطق المملكة كافة، وذلك للفترة من 06/ 11/ 2025م إلى 12/ 11/ 2025م، عن ضبط (22156) مخالفاً؛ منهم (14027) مخالفاً لنظام الإقامة، و(4781) مخالفاً لنظام أمن الحدود، و(3348) مخالفاً لنظام العمل.
وبلغ إجمالي من تم ضبطهم خلال محاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى داخل المملكة (1924) شخصاً؛ (37%) منهم يمنيو الجنسية، و(62%) إثيوبيو الجنسية، وجنسيات أخرى (1%)، وتم ضبط (32) شخصاً لمحاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى خارج المملكة بطريقة غير نظامية.
وتم ضبط (31) متورطاً في نقل وإيواء وتشغيل مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود والتستر عليهم.
فيما بلغ إجمالي من يتم إخضاعهم حالياً لإجراءات تنفيذ الأنظمة (30236) وافداً مخالفاً؛ منهم (28407) رجال، و(1829) امرأة.
وأحيل (22091) مخالفاً لبعثاتهم الدبلوماسية للحصول على وثائق سفر، و(4784) مخالفاً لاستكمال حجوزات سفرهم، وترحيل (14916) مخالفاً.
وأكدت وزارة الداخلية أن كل من يسهّل دخول مخالفي نظام أمن الحدود للمملكة أو نقلهم داخلها أو يوفر لهم المأوى أو يقدم لهم أي مساعدة أو خدمة بأي شكل من الأشكال، يعرض نفسه لعقوبات تصل إلى السجن مدة 15 سنة، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى مليون ريال، ومصادرة وسيلة النقل والسكن المستخدم للإيواء، إضافة إلى التشهير به.
وأوضحت وزارة الداخلية أن هذه الجريمة تعد من الجرائم الكبيرة الموجبة للتوقيف، والمخلة بالشرف والأمانة.
The joint field campaigns to monitor and apprehend violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, which took place in all regions of the Kingdom from 06/11/2025 to 12/11/2025, resulted in the apprehension of (22,156) violators; among them (14,027) were violating residency regulations, (4,781) were violating border security regulations, and (3,348) were violating labor regulations.
The total number of individuals apprehended while attempting to cross the borders into the Kingdom was (1,924); (37%) of them were of Yemeni nationality, (62%) were of Ethiopian nationality, and other nationalities accounted for (1%). Additionally, (32) individuals were apprehended for attempting to cross the borders out of the Kingdom in an irregular manner.
Furthermore, (31) individuals were apprehended for their involvement in transporting, sheltering, and employing violators of residency, labor, and border security regulations, as well as for concealing them.
The total number currently undergoing enforcement procedures is (30,236) violators; among them (28,407) are men, and (1,829) are women.
(22,091) violators were referred to their diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, (4,784) violators were referred to complete their travel bookings, and (14,916) violators were deported.
The Ministry of Interior confirmed that anyone who facilitates the entry of violators of border security regulations into the Kingdom, transports them within it, provides them with shelter, or offers them any assistance or service in any form, exposes themselves to penalties of up to 15 years in prison, a financial fine of up to one million riyals, and the confiscation of the means of transportation and housing used for shelter, in addition to being publicly named.
The Ministry of Interior clarified that this crime is considered a major offense that warrants detention and is detrimental to honor and integrity.