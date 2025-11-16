أسفرت الحملات الميدانية المشتركة لمتابعة وضبط مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، التي تمت في مناطق المملكة كافة، وذلك للفترة من 06/ 11/ 2025م إلى 12/ 11/ 2025م، عن ضبط (22156) مخالفاً؛ منهم (14027) مخالفاً لنظام الإقامة، و(4781) مخالفاً لنظام أمن الحدود، و(3348) مخالفاً لنظام العمل.

وبلغ إجمالي من تم ضبطهم خلال محاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى داخل المملكة (1924) شخصاً؛ (37%) منهم يمنيو الجنسية، و(62%) إثيوبيو الجنسية، وجنسيات أخرى (1%)، وتم ضبط (32) شخصاً لمحاولتهم عبور الحدود إلى خارج المملكة بطريقة غير نظامية.

وتم ضبط (31) متورطاً في نقل وإيواء وتشغيل مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود والتستر عليهم.

فيما بلغ إجمالي من يتم إخضاعهم حالياً لإجراءات تنفيذ الأنظمة (30236) وافداً مخالفاً؛ منهم (28407) رجال، و(1829) امرأة.

وأحيل (22091) مخالفاً لبعثاتهم الدبلوماسية للحصول على وثائق سفر، و(4784) مخالفاً لاستكمال حجوزات سفرهم، وترحيل (14916) مخالفاً.

وأكدت وزارة الداخلية أن كل من يسهّل دخول مخالفي نظام أمن الحدود للمملكة أو نقلهم داخلها أو يوفر لهم المأوى أو يقدم لهم أي مساعدة أو خدمة بأي شكل من الأشكال، يعرض نفسه لعقوبات تصل إلى السجن مدة 15 سنة، وغرامة مالية تصل إلى مليون ريال، ومصادرة وسيلة النقل والسكن المستخدم للإيواء، إضافة إلى التشهير به.

وأوضحت وزارة الداخلية أن هذه الجريمة تعد من الجرائم الكبيرة الموجبة للتوقيف، والمخلة بالشرف والأمانة.