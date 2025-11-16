قال مبعوث الإدارة السابقة للرئيس دونالد ترمب للشرق الأوسط جايسون غرينبلات، إن زيارة ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان للبيت الأبيض - بعد غدٍ (الثلاثاء) - هي أكثر من مناسبة دبلوماسية، هي لحظة محورية بالغة الأهمية للعلاقات الأمريكية السعودية، ولمستقبل الشرق الأوسط. وأوضح، في مقال نشرته مجلة «نيوزويك»، أن اجتماع البيت الأبيض بين الرئيس ترمب وولي العهد السعودي، الذي ينعقد وسط توترات عالمية، وضبابية الوضع الإقليمي، يؤكد تحالفاً حيوياً بالنسبة إلى أمريكا، و«لشركائنا الإقليميين.. ومن أجل عالم أكثر استقراراً وازدهاراً». وأوضح غرينبلات، أنه في ديدن تلك العلاقة تكمن حقيقة بسيطة: أن الولايات المتحدة والمملكة العربية السعودية، بحاجة كل منهما إلى الآخر. وزاد، أن السعودية ظلت منذ وقت طويل أحد أهم حلفاء الولايات المتحدة. وأشار إلى أن البلدين يضمنان أمن البحر الأحمر، والخليج، وأي اتفاق دفاعي رسمي سيعزز هذا التعاون على المدى البعيد.

وأوضح المبعوث الأمريكي السابق للشرق الأوسط، أنه لإدراك أهمية التحالف بين الولايات المتحدة والمملكة، لا بد من فهم شخصية الأمير محمد بن سلمان؛ إذ إن المملكة تحت زعامته قامت بأحد أكبر التحولات الطموحة في التاريخ الحديث. وتهدف رؤية 2030، التي يقودها ولي العهد السعودي، لتنويع مصادر الاقتصاد إلى ما وراء النفط، وتعزيز ريادة الأعمال، وتوسيع نطاق السياحة، وجعل المملكة العربية السعودية قِبلة للاستثمار والابتكار. وزاد: بكل المقاييس فهي تحقق نجاحاً مؤثِّراً؛ إذ إن الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتخذ إجراءات قوية لضمان انفتاح المجتمع السعودي. والتحقت المرأة السعودية بالقوى العاملة بأعداد قياسية. ولم تعد المملكة مزوّداً للطاقة العالمية فحسب؛ بل صارت مركزاً للإبداع، والتكنولوجيا، والفرص، والسياحة بشكل متزايد.

ورأى غرينبلات، أن تلك الإصلاحات تعني الكثير بالنسبة إلى الولايات المتحدة، إذ إن السعودية حين تكون واثقة من نفسها، وتستثمر في مواطنيها، وتحتضن الابتكار، وتتولى أمنها بنفسها فهي شريك يمكن لأمريكا أن تبني معها مستقبلها. وزاد: إن ولي العهد السعودي، لا يقوم فحسب بقيادة بلاده إلى المستقبل؛ بل يعيد صياغة المنطقة للتقدم والاستقرار، ويقوم بتعزيز الهوية الثقافية والدينية للمملكة العربية السعودية. وتمتد تلك التحولات إلى الاقتصاد. وتمثل صفقة الاستثمار والتجارة المعلنة أخيراً، بقيمة تبلغ 600 مليار دولار، مَعلَماً مهماً. وهي تعني بالنسبة إلى الولايات المتحدة، أكثر من مجرد أرقام؛ بل تعني مزيداً من فرص التوظيف الجديدة، وسوقاً أوسع للتكنولوجيا والصناعات العسكرية الأمريكية، وقاعدة صناعية أشد قوة. ويعني الاستثمار السعودي في البنية الأساسية، والطاقة، والابتكار ثقة في الاقتصاد الأمريكي، وإقراراً بأن الازدهار المشترك يعزز الأمن المشترك.

وكتب غرينبلات، أن تلك الشراكات بالنسبة للسعودية تقوم بتسريع التنويع والتحديث. وبالنسبة إلى الولايات المتحدة فهي ترسخ تحالفاً حيوياً يقدم فوائد ملموسة إلى العاملين الأمريكيين وشركاتهم. ومن شأن تعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية أن يجعل الروابط الجيوبوليتيكية أكثر قوة. ولذلك، فإن الاتفاق الدفاعي المقترح شديد الأهمية؛ فهو لا يُعنَى بردع الأخصام فحسب؛ بل يضمن بقاء الخبرة والابتكار الأمريكيين أمراً جوهرياً لبناء أمن المنطقة. وأوضح، أن منافع الاستقرار لا تقتصر على الشرق الأوسط وحده؛ إذ إن المنطقة عندما تضطرب فإن الأمريكيين يحسون بتأثيرات ذلك الاضطراب.. يشعرون به في أسعار النفط في محطات المحروقات، وفي تقطُّع سلاسل الإمداد، وفي جميع قطاعات الاقتصاد العالمي. وقال: إن إقامة شراكة صلبة مع المملكة العربية السعودية، تعني قدراً أقل من الأزمات، وقدراً أقل من النقاط الملتهبة، وقدرة أكبر على التكهن بمآلات الأمور في عالم يتسم بالضبابية.

وكتب غرينبلات، في ختام مقاله: إن زيارة البيت الأبيض ليست مجرد فرصة لالتقاط الصور؛ بل هي لحظة مفعمة بالمعاني. إنها فرصة لتجديد الشراكة التي خدمت شعبينا على مدى عقود، ولإعادة تعريفها من أجل عهد جديد. إن المملكة العربية السعودية بقيادة الأمير محمد بن سلمان، دولةٌ تتحرك بحيوية: تستثمر، وتُصلِح، وتتولى مسؤولية عالمية. إن الاتفاق الدفاعي، والالتزامات الاستثمارية الكبيرة، والإصلاحات الاجتماعية الجارية تشير كلها إلى مستقبل تظل فيه السعودية حليفاً يُركَنُ إليه، في قلب منطقة حيوية؛ وشريكاً جاهزاً لصوغ عالم أكثر أمناً وازدهاراً. وفي ظل زعامة الرئيس ترمب، ورؤية ولي العهد السعودي، لم يَبْدُ أفق السلام والتقدم في الشرق الأوسط أكثر وضوحاً مما هو عليه الآن. والتحديات كبيرة جداً. بيد أن الفرصة كبيرة هي الأخرى. فعندما تجتمع الزعامة والشجاعة فإن أشدَّ المشكلات تعقيداً يمكن أن تؤدي إلى مستقبل أفضل.