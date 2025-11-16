قال مبعوث الإدارة السابقة للرئيس دونالد ترمب للشرق الأوسط جايسون غرينبلات، إن زيارة ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان للبيت الأبيض - بعد غدٍ (الثلاثاء) - هي أكثر من مناسبة دبلوماسية، هي لحظة محورية بالغة الأهمية للعلاقات الأمريكية السعودية، ولمستقبل الشرق الأوسط. وأوضح، في مقال نشرته مجلة «نيوزويك»، أن اجتماع البيت الأبيض بين الرئيس ترمب وولي العهد السعودي، الذي ينعقد وسط توترات عالمية، وضبابية الوضع الإقليمي، يؤكد تحالفاً حيوياً بالنسبة إلى أمريكا، و«لشركائنا الإقليميين.. ومن أجل عالم أكثر استقراراً وازدهاراً». وأوضح غرينبلات، أنه في ديدن تلك العلاقة تكمن حقيقة بسيطة: أن الولايات المتحدة والمملكة العربية السعودية، بحاجة كل منهما إلى الآخر. وزاد، أن السعودية ظلت منذ وقت طويل أحد أهم حلفاء الولايات المتحدة. وأشار إلى أن البلدين يضمنان أمن البحر الأحمر، والخليج، وأي اتفاق دفاعي رسمي سيعزز هذا التعاون على المدى البعيد.
وأوضح المبعوث الأمريكي السابق للشرق الأوسط، أنه لإدراك أهمية التحالف بين الولايات المتحدة والمملكة، لا بد من فهم شخصية الأمير محمد بن سلمان؛ إذ إن المملكة تحت زعامته قامت بأحد أكبر التحولات الطموحة في التاريخ الحديث. وتهدف رؤية 2030، التي يقودها ولي العهد السعودي، لتنويع مصادر الاقتصاد إلى ما وراء النفط، وتعزيز ريادة الأعمال، وتوسيع نطاق السياحة، وجعل المملكة العربية السعودية قِبلة للاستثمار والابتكار. وزاد: بكل المقاييس فهي تحقق نجاحاً مؤثِّراً؛ إذ إن الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتخذ إجراءات قوية لضمان انفتاح المجتمع السعودي. والتحقت المرأة السعودية بالقوى العاملة بأعداد قياسية. ولم تعد المملكة مزوّداً للطاقة العالمية فحسب؛ بل صارت مركزاً للإبداع، والتكنولوجيا، والفرص، والسياحة بشكل متزايد.
ورأى غرينبلات، أن تلك الإصلاحات تعني الكثير بالنسبة إلى الولايات المتحدة، إذ إن السعودية حين تكون واثقة من نفسها، وتستثمر في مواطنيها، وتحتضن الابتكار، وتتولى أمنها بنفسها فهي شريك يمكن لأمريكا أن تبني معها مستقبلها. وزاد: إن ولي العهد السعودي، لا يقوم فحسب بقيادة بلاده إلى المستقبل؛ بل يعيد صياغة المنطقة للتقدم والاستقرار، ويقوم بتعزيز الهوية الثقافية والدينية للمملكة العربية السعودية. وتمتد تلك التحولات إلى الاقتصاد. وتمثل صفقة الاستثمار والتجارة المعلنة أخيراً، بقيمة تبلغ 600 مليار دولار، مَعلَماً مهماً. وهي تعني بالنسبة إلى الولايات المتحدة، أكثر من مجرد أرقام؛ بل تعني مزيداً من فرص التوظيف الجديدة، وسوقاً أوسع للتكنولوجيا والصناعات العسكرية الأمريكية، وقاعدة صناعية أشد قوة. ويعني الاستثمار السعودي في البنية الأساسية، والطاقة، والابتكار ثقة في الاقتصاد الأمريكي، وإقراراً بأن الازدهار المشترك يعزز الأمن المشترك.
وكتب غرينبلات، أن تلك الشراكات بالنسبة للسعودية تقوم بتسريع التنويع والتحديث. وبالنسبة إلى الولايات المتحدة فهي ترسخ تحالفاً حيوياً يقدم فوائد ملموسة إلى العاملين الأمريكيين وشركاتهم. ومن شأن تعزيز العلاقات الاقتصادية أن يجعل الروابط الجيوبوليتيكية أكثر قوة. ولذلك، فإن الاتفاق الدفاعي المقترح شديد الأهمية؛ فهو لا يُعنَى بردع الأخصام فحسب؛ بل يضمن بقاء الخبرة والابتكار الأمريكيين أمراً جوهرياً لبناء أمن المنطقة. وأوضح، أن منافع الاستقرار لا تقتصر على الشرق الأوسط وحده؛ إذ إن المنطقة عندما تضطرب فإن الأمريكيين يحسون بتأثيرات ذلك الاضطراب.. يشعرون به في أسعار النفط في محطات المحروقات، وفي تقطُّع سلاسل الإمداد، وفي جميع قطاعات الاقتصاد العالمي. وقال: إن إقامة شراكة صلبة مع المملكة العربية السعودية، تعني قدراً أقل من الأزمات، وقدراً أقل من النقاط الملتهبة، وقدرة أكبر على التكهن بمآلات الأمور في عالم يتسم بالضبابية.
وكتب غرينبلات، في ختام مقاله: إن زيارة البيت الأبيض ليست مجرد فرصة لالتقاط الصور؛ بل هي لحظة مفعمة بالمعاني. إنها فرصة لتجديد الشراكة التي خدمت شعبينا على مدى عقود، ولإعادة تعريفها من أجل عهد جديد. إن المملكة العربية السعودية بقيادة الأمير محمد بن سلمان، دولةٌ تتحرك بحيوية: تستثمر، وتُصلِح، وتتولى مسؤولية عالمية. إن الاتفاق الدفاعي، والالتزامات الاستثمارية الكبيرة، والإصلاحات الاجتماعية الجارية تشير كلها إلى مستقبل تظل فيه السعودية حليفاً يُركَنُ إليه، في قلب منطقة حيوية؛ وشريكاً جاهزاً لصوغ عالم أكثر أمناً وازدهاراً. وفي ظل زعامة الرئيس ترمب، ورؤية ولي العهد السعودي، لم يَبْدُ أفق السلام والتقدم في الشرق الأوسط أكثر وضوحاً مما هو عليه الآن. والتحديات كبيرة جداً. بيد أن الفرصة كبيرة هي الأخرى. فعندما تجتمع الزعامة والشجاعة فإن أشدَّ المشكلات تعقيداً يمكن أن تؤدي إلى مستقبل أفضل.
Jason Greenblatt, the former administration's envoy to President Donald Trump for the Middle East, stated that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit to the White House - the day after tomorrow (Tuesday) - is more than just a diplomatic occasion; it is a pivotal moment of great importance for U.S.-Saudi relations and for the future of the Middle East. He explained in an article published by Newsweek that the White House meeting between President Trump and the Saudi Crown Prince, which takes place amid global tensions and a foggy regional situation, confirms a vital alliance for America and "for our regional partners... and for a more stable and prosperous world." Greenblatt clarified that at the heart of this relationship lies a simple truth: that the United States and Saudi Arabia need each other. He added that Saudi Arabia has long been one of America's most important allies. He pointed out that the two countries ensure the security of the Red Sea and the Gulf, and any formal defense agreement would enhance this cooperation in the long term.
Greenblatt, the former U.S. envoy to the Middle East, explained that to understand the importance of the alliance between the United States and the Kingdom, one must grasp the character of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman; under his leadership, the Kingdom has undergone one of the most ambitious transformations in modern history. Vision 2030, led by the Saudi Crown Prince, aims to diversify the economy beyond oil, enhance entrepreneurship, expand tourism, and make Saudi Arabia a hub for investment and innovation. He added that by all measures, it is achieving significant success; Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has taken strong actions to ensure the openness of Saudi society. Saudi women have joined the workforce in record numbers. The Kingdom is no longer just a global energy supplier; it has become an increasingly vibrant center for creativity, technology, opportunities, and tourism.
Greenblatt sees that these reforms mean a lot for the United States, as when Saudi Arabia is confident in itself, invests in its citizens, embraces innovation, and takes its security into its own hands, it becomes a partner with whom America can build its future. He added that the Saudi Crown Prince is not only leading his country into the future; he is reshaping the region for progress and stability, while enhancing the cultural and religious identity of Saudi Arabia. These transformations extend to the economy. The recently announced investment and trade deal, worth $600 billion, represents a significant milestone. For the United States, it means more than just numbers; it means more new job opportunities, a broader market for American technology and military industries, and a stronger industrial base. Saudi investment in infrastructure, energy, and innovation reflects confidence in the American economy and acknowledges that shared prosperity enhances shared security.
Greenblatt wrote that these partnerships for Saudi Arabia accelerate diversification and modernization. For the United States, they solidify a vital alliance that provides tangible benefits to American workers and their companies. Strengthening economic ties will make geopolitical connections stronger. Therefore, the proposed defense agreement is of utmost importance; it is not only concerned with deterring adversaries but also ensures that American expertise and innovation remain essential for building regional security. He explained that the benefits of stability are not limited to the Middle East alone; when the region is in turmoil, Americans feel the effects of that turmoil... they feel it in gas prices at the pump, in supply chain disruptions, and across all sectors of the global economy. He said that establishing a solid partnership with Saudi Arabia means fewer crises, fewer flashpoints, and greater ability to predict outcomes in a world characterized by uncertainty.
Greenblatt concluded his article by stating that the White House visit is not just an opportunity for photo ops; it is a moment filled with meaning. It is an opportunity to renew the partnership that has served our peoples for decades and to redefine it for a new era. Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is a dynamic country: investing, reforming, and taking on global responsibility. The defense agreement, significant investment commitments, and ongoing social reforms all point to a future where Saudi Arabia remains a reliable ally at the heart of a vital region; a partner ready to shape a more secure and prosperous world. Under President Trump's leadership and the Saudi Crown Prince's vision, the prospects for peace and progress in the Middle East have never seemed clearer than they are now. The challenges are very great. However, the opportunity is also significant. When leadership and courage come together, even the most complex problems can lead to a better future.