توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (السبت)، استمرار هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على مناطق عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، القصيم، حائل، الحدود الشمالية، الشرقية، في حين تكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على مناطق الرياض، جازان، الجوف، ولا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب على تلك المناطق ومنطقة تبوك.

وأشار التقرير، إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 20-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين يصل إلى مترين ونصف مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.

فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية بسرعة 12-32 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي وجنوبية غربية تتحول مساءَ شمالية غربية إلى غربية بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي ومن نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي وخفيف الموج على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي.