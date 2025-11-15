توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (السبت)، استمرار هطول أمطار رعدية متوسطة إلى غزيرة تؤدي إلى جريان السيول مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على مناطق عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، القصيم، حائل، الحدود الشمالية، الشرقية، في حين تكون خفيفة إلى متوسطة على مناطق الرياض، جازان، الجوف، ولا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب على تلك المناطق ومنطقة تبوك.
وأشار التقرير، إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 20-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى أكثر من 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من متر إلى مترين يصل إلى مترين ونصف مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.
فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي جنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية بسرعة 12-32 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي وجنوبية غربية تتحول مساءَ شمالية غربية إلى غربية بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف يصل إلى أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي ومن نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة على الجزء الشمالي وخفيف الموج على الجزء الأوسط والجنوبي.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Saturday) that moderate to heavy thunderstorm rains will continue, leading to the flow of torrents, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds stirring up dust and sand in the regions of Asir, Al-Baha, Makkah, Madinah, Al-Qassim, Ha'il, the Northern Borders, and the Eastern Province, while the rains will be light to moderate in the regions of Riyadh, Jazan, and Al-Jouf. Fog formation is also not ruled out in those areas and in the Tabuk region.
The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea will be northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts, and southeasterly to southwesterly in the southern part at a speed of 20-40 km/h, reaching over 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds also towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The wave height will range from one to two meters, reaching two and a half meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds also towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and the sea condition will be moderately wavy, reaching rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds also towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be southeasterly to southerly at a speed of 12-32 km/h, reaching 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern part, and southwesterly winds will shift to northwesterly to westerly in the evening at a speed of 10-25 km/h in the central and southern parts. The wave height will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern part, and from half a meter to one meter in the central and southern parts. The sea condition will be light to moderately wavy, reaching rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds in the northern part, and light waves in the central and southern parts.