اختُتمت في قاعدة الملك فيصل البحرية بالأسطول الغربي، مناورات التمرين البحري المختلط «الموج الأحمر 8»، بحضور رئيس أركان القوات البحرية الفريق الركن محمد بن عبدالرحمن الغريبي، ومدير عام حرس الحدود اللواء الركن شايع بن سالم الودعاني، وعدد من قادة قوات الدول المشاركة.
وشهد التمرين الذي استضافته القوات البحرية، مشاركة أفرع القوات المسلحة ممثلة في القوات البرية والجوية، ووزارة الداخلية ممثلةً في وحدات من حرس الحدود، إلى جانب قوات بحرية لعدد من الدول المطلة على البحر الأحمر شملت الأردن، ومصر، وجيبوتي، والسودان، واليمن.
ونفذت السفن المشاركة في التمرين سلسلة من المناورات البحرية، تضمنت تدريبات على مكافحة الغواصات والحرب الإلكترونية، والحروب السطحية والجوية المضادة، إضافةً إلى الرماية على أهداف سطحية وجوية، وعمليات الأمن البحري والتصدي للزوارق المسيّرة، بمشاركة مجموعة من الزوارق البحرية، واستخدام أحدث المنظومات الدفاعية في الرماية الحية.
وتضمن التمرين تنفيذ فرضيات ميدانية في عمليات الإنزال البحري، والقتال في المناطق المبنية، والدفاع عن الساحل، إضافة إلى عمليات الاستطلاع والإغارة على أهداف ساحلية، ومكافحة الإرهاب وتحرير الرهائن وإزالة الألغام والتعامل مع الأجسام الغريبة، إلى جانب الرماية بالذخيرة الحية باستخدام الأسلحة الخفيفة والمتوسطة، والرماية الحية بواسطة طائرات القوات البحرية من نوع (MH60R) على أهداف سطحية.
و أكد مدير التمرين العميد البحري الركن عبدالله بن محمد العنزي أن التمرين حقق أهدافه بنجاح، من خلال تعزيز قدرات الدول المشاركة لردع أي تهديدات إقليمية مشتركة، ورفع مستوى التنسيق في تبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية والأمنية التي تسهم في حماية الأمن البحري الإقليمي.
وأشار إلى أن التمرين أسهم في توحيد المفاهيم العملياتية وترسيخ مفهوم العمل المشترك بين القوات المشاركة، مما يعزز قدرتها على التعامل مع مختلف التهديدات البحرية، ويبرز مستوى التعاون والتجانس العسكري بين الدول المشاركة إقليميًا ودوليًا، مؤكدًا أن التمرين رفع من الجاهزية القتالية لتنفيذ المهمات في بيئات تحاكي الظروف القتالية الواقعية، والتعامل مع التهديدات غير النظامية بكفاءة واحترافية عالية.
