اختُتمت في قاعدة الملك فيصل البحرية بالأسطول الغربي، مناورات التمرين البحري المختلط «الموج الأحمر 8»، بحضور رئيس أركان القوات البحرية الفريق الركن محمد بن عبدالرحمن الغريبي، ومدير عام حرس الحدود اللواء الركن شايع بن سالم الودعاني، وعدد من قادة قوات الدول المشاركة.
وشهد التمرين الذي استضافته القوات البحرية، مشاركة أفرع القوات المسلحة ممثلة في القوات البرية والجوية، ووزارة الداخلية ممثلةً في وحدات من حرس الحدود، إلى جانب قوات بحرية لعدد من الدول المطلة على البحر الأحمر شملت الأردن، ومصر، وجيبوتي، والسودان، واليمن.
ونفذت السفن المشاركة في التمرين سلسلة من المناورات البحرية، تضمنت تدريبات على مكافحة الغواصات والحرب الإلكترونية، والحروب السطحية والجوية المضادة، إضافةً إلى الرماية على أهداف سطحية وجوية، وعمليات الأمن البحري والتصدي للزوارق المسيّرة، بمشاركة مجموعة من الزوارق البحرية، واستخدام أحدث المنظومات الدفاعية في الرماية الحية.
وتضمن التمرين تنفيذ فرضيات ميدانية في عمليات الإنزال البحري، والقتال في المناطق المبنية، والدفاع عن الساحل، إضافة إلى عمليات الاستطلاع والإغارة على أهداف ساحلية، ومكافحة الإرهاب وتحرير الرهائن وإزالة الألغام والتعامل مع الأجسام الغريبة، إلى جانب الرماية بالذخيرة الحية باستخدام الأسلحة الخفيفة والمتوسطة، والرماية الحية بواسطة طائرات القوات البحرية من نوع (MH60R) على أهداف سطحية.
و أكد مدير التمرين العميد البحري الركن عبدالله بن محمد العنزي أن التمرين حقق أهدافه بنجاح، من خلال تعزيز قدرات الدول المشاركة لردع أي تهديدات إقليمية مشتركة، ورفع مستوى التنسيق في تبادل المعلومات الاستخباراتية والأمنية التي تسهم في حماية الأمن البحري الإقليمي.
وأشار إلى أن التمرين أسهم في توحيد المفاهيم العملياتية وترسيخ مفهوم العمل المشترك بين القوات المشاركة، مما يعزز قدرتها على التعامل مع مختلف التهديدات البحرية، ويبرز مستوى التعاون والتجانس العسكري بين الدول المشاركة إقليميًا ودوليًا، مؤكدًا أن التمرين رفع من الجاهزية القتالية لتنفيذ المهمات في بيئات تحاكي الظروف القتالية الواقعية، والتعامل مع التهديدات غير النظامية بكفاءة واحترافية عالية.
The mixed naval exercise "Red Sea 8" concluded at King Faisal Naval Base in the Western Fleet, with the presence of the Chief of Naval Staff, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Ghareebi, the Director General of the Border Guard, Major General Shaya bin Salem Al-Wadani, and several leaders of the participating countries' forces.
The exercise, hosted by the naval forces, witnessed the participation of branches of the armed forces represented by the land and air forces, and the Ministry of Interior represented by units from the Border Guard, in addition to naval forces from several countries bordering the Red Sea, including Jordan, Egypt, Djibouti, Sudan, and Yemen.
The participating ships executed a series of naval maneuvers, which included training on anti-submarine warfare, electronic warfare, surface and aerial combat, in addition to live-fire exercises on surface and aerial targets, maritime security operations, and countering unmanned boats, with the participation of a group of naval boats and the use of the latest defense systems in live firing.
The exercise included the implementation of field scenarios in naval landing operations, urban combat, coastal defense, as well as reconnaissance operations and raids on coastal targets, counter-terrorism, hostage rescue, mine clearance, and dealing with suspicious objects, alongside live firing with light and medium weapons, and live firing by naval aviation aircraft of the type (MH60R) on surface targets.
The exercise director, Naval Brigadier General Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Anzi, confirmed that the exercise successfully achieved its objectives by enhancing the capabilities of the participating countries to deter any common regional threats and raising the level of coordination in the exchange of intelligence and security information that contributes to protecting regional maritime security.
He pointed out that the exercise contributed to unifying operational concepts and reinforcing the concept of joint action among the participating forces, which enhances their ability to deal with various maritime threats, and highlights the level of military cooperation and integration among the participating countries both regionally and internationally, emphasizing that the exercise increased combat readiness to carry out missions in environments simulating real combat conditions and to deal with irregular threats efficiently and professionally.