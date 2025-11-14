«الأرصاد»: نراقب تطورات الحالة المطرية وفرص هطول الأمطار

The official spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein Al-Qahtani, confirmed that the center is monitoring the developments of the rainy conditions and the chances of rainfall along with the accompanying weather phenomena through meteorological technologies that cover more than 90% of the populated areas of the Kingdom. We have real-time monitoring with all the fieldworking entities, using the best systems and alert programs.



Al-Qahtani also confirmed the rain forecasts for Riyadh, Jeddah, and several other regions.

It is worth mentioning that the automated early warning system issued 9 red alerts for the Makkah and Madinah regions.