أكد المتحدث الرسمي للمركز الوطني للأرصاد حسين القحطاني أن المركز يراقب تطورات الحالة المطرية وفرص هطول الأمطار والظواهر الجوية المصاحبة من خلال تقنيات أرصادية تغطي أكثر ٩٠٪ من مساحة المملكة المأهولة، ولدينا متابعة آنية مع جميع الجهات العاملة ميدانيًا، باستخدام أفضل الأنظمة وبرامج الإنذار.
«الأرصاد»: نراقب تطورات الحالة المطرية وفرص هطول الأمطار

و أكد القحطاني توقعات الأمطار على الرياض و جدة وعدة مناطق.

يذكر أن النظام الآلي للإنذار المبكر أصدر 9 إنذارات باللون الأحمر على منطقتي مكة المكرمة و المدينة المنورة.

