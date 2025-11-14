The Jadarat platform has announced 121 new job vacancies that combine the contractual government sector (31 positions) and the semi-government sector (90 positions), in a wide job offering covering the most prominent government entities, national bodies, and major centers in Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, and Hafr Al-Batin.

Notably, most of these jobs were announced this week, making them a focal point of extensive discussion among job seekers due to the strength of their entities, the diversity of their specializations, and the high salaries offered.

31 Government Jobs

Ministry of Media – Riyadh

Data Analyst

Project Management Director

General Administration of Medical Services for the Armed Forces – Riyadh and Hafr Al-Batin

A large number of highly demanded health jobs:

Public Health Specialist

Respiratory Care Specialist

Nursing Specialist (15 positions at once)

Physical Therapy Specialist

Occupational Therapy Specialist

Laboratory Physician (2 positions)

Ophthalmic Surgeon

Obstetrician and Gynecologist

Internal Medicine Physician

Health Sector Transformation Program – Riyadh

General Director

A leadership role within the health transformation system and operational processes.

90 Semi-Government Jobs

Saudi Post – Riyadh

Customer Service Specialist (2 positions)

National Center for Government Resource Systems – Riyadh

General Director (Data Solutions and Digital Transformation)

Saudi Business Center – Riyadh

Project Management Specialist

Administrative Specialist

Darin and Tarout Island Development Foundation – Dammam

General Director

Health Affairs at the Ministry of National Guard – Riyadh

One of the largest health campaigns, including jobs:

Cardiac Catheterization Technician (10 positions)

Cardiac Perfusion Technician (15 positions)

Radiologic Technology Specialist (20 positions)

Medical Laboratory Specialist (6 positions)

General Physician (16 positions)

Ophthalmic Surgeon (3 positions)

Radiologist (5 positions)

Local Content Authority – Riyadh

Planning and Development Director

King Salman Protected Area Development Authority – Riyadh

Strategy Specialist

Institutional Performance Specialist

Saudi Export-Import Bank – Riyadh

Marketing Director

National Waste Management Center – Riyadh

Internal Auditor

Economic Cities and Zones Authority – Jeddah

Compliance Specialist

Available Cities for Employment

Riyadh

Dammam

Jeddah

Hafr Al-Batin

Applications are submitted electronically via the "Jadarat" platform.