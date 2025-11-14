أعلنت منصة جدارات 121 وظيفة جديدة تجمع بين القطاع الحكومي التعاقدي (31 وظيفة) والقطاع شبه الحكومي (90 وظيفة)، في طرح وظيفي واسع يغطي أبرز الجهات الحكومية والهيئات الوطنية والمراكز الكبرى في الرياض والدمام وجدة وحفر الباطن.
اللافت أن معظم هذه الوظائف جرى إعلانها خلال هذا الأسبوع، ما جعلها محور تداول واسع بين الباحثين عن عمل نظرًا لقوة جهاتها، وتنوع تخصصاتها، وارتفاع رواتبها.
31 وظيفة حكومية
وزارة الإعلام – الرياض
- محلل بيانات
- مدير إدارة مشاريع
الإدارة العامة للخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة – الرياض وحفر الباطن
عدد كبير من الوظائف الصحية المطلوبة بشدة:
- أخصائي صحة عامة
- أخصائي رعاية تنفسية
- أخصائي تمريض (15 وظيفة دفعة واحدة)
- أخصائي علاج طبيعي
- أخصائي علاج وظيفي
- طبيب مختبرات (وظيفتان)
- طبيب جراح عيون
- طبيب نساء وولادة
- طبيب باطني
برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي – الرياض
دور قيادي ضمن منظومة التحول الصحي وعمليات التشغيل.
90 وظيفة شبه حكومية
مؤسسة البريد السعودي – الرياض
- أخصائي خدمة عملاء (وظيفتان)
المركز الوطني لنظم الموارد الحكومية – الرياض
- مدير عام (حلول البيانات والتحول الرقمي)
المركز السعودي للأعمال – الرياض
- أخصائي إدارة مشاريع
- أخصائي إداري
مؤسسة تطوير جزيرة دارين وتاروت – الدمام
الشؤون الصحية بوزارة الحرس الوطني – الرياض
واحدة من أكبر الحملات الصحية، تشمل وظائف:
- فني قسطرة قلب (10 وظائف)
- فني تروية قلب (15 وظيفة)
- أخصائي تقنية إشعاعية (20 وظيفة)
- أخصائي مختبرات طبية (6 وظائف)
- طبيب عام (16 وظيفة)
- طبيب جراح عيون (3 وظائف)
- طبيب أشعة (5 وظائف)
هيئة المحتوى المحلي – الرياض
هيئة تطوير محمية الملك سلمان – الرياض
- أخصائي استراتيجيات
- أخصائي أداء مؤسسي
بنك التصدير والاستيراد السعودي – الرياض
المركز الوطني لإدارة النفايات – الرياض
هيئة المدن والمناطق الاقتصادية – جدة
المدن المتاحة للتوظيف
- الرياض
- الدمام
- جدة
- حفر الباطن
وتجري عملية التقديم إلكترونياً عبر منصة «جدارات».
The Jadarat platform has announced 121 new job vacancies that combine the contractual government sector (31 positions) and the semi-government sector (90 positions), in a wide job offering covering the most prominent government entities, national bodies, and major centers in Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, and Hafr Al-Batin.
Notably, most of these jobs were announced this week, making them a focal point of extensive discussion among job seekers due to the strength of their entities, the diversity of their specializations, and the high salaries offered.
31 Government Jobs
Ministry of Media – Riyadh
- Data Analyst
- Project Management Director
General Administration of Medical Services for the Armed Forces – Riyadh and Hafr Al-Batin
A large number of highly demanded health jobs:
- Public Health Specialist
- Respiratory Care Specialist
- Nursing Specialist (15 positions at once)
- Physical Therapy Specialist
- Occupational Therapy Specialist
- Laboratory Physician (2 positions)
- Ophthalmic Surgeon
- Obstetrician and Gynecologist
- Internal Medicine Physician
Health Sector Transformation Program – Riyadh
A leadership role within the health transformation system and operational processes.
90 Semi-Government Jobs
Saudi Post – Riyadh
- Customer Service Specialist (2 positions)
National Center for Government Resource Systems – Riyadh
- General Director (Data Solutions and Digital Transformation)
Saudi Business Center – Riyadh
- Project Management Specialist
- Administrative Specialist
Darin and Tarout Island Development Foundation – Dammam
Health Affairs at the Ministry of National Guard – Riyadh
One of the largest health campaigns, including jobs:
- Cardiac Catheterization Technician (10 positions)
- Cardiac Perfusion Technician (15 positions)
- Radiologic Technology Specialist (20 positions)
- Medical Laboratory Specialist (6 positions)
- General Physician (16 positions)
- Ophthalmic Surgeon (3 positions)
- Radiologist (5 positions)
Local Content Authority – Riyadh
- Planning and Development Director
King Salman Protected Area Development Authority – Riyadh
- Strategy Specialist
- Institutional Performance Specialist
Saudi Export-Import Bank – Riyadh
National Waste Management Center – Riyadh
Economic Cities and Zones Authority – Jeddah
Available Cities for Employment
- Riyadh
- Dammam
- Jeddah
- Hafr Al-Batin
Applications are submitted electronically via the "Jadarat" platform.