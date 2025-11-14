أعلنت منصة جدارات 121 وظيفة جديدة تجمع بين القطاع الحكومي التعاقدي (31 وظيفة) والقطاع شبه الحكومي (90 وظيفة)، في طرح وظيفي واسع يغطي أبرز الجهات الحكومية والهيئات الوطنية والمراكز الكبرى في الرياض والدمام وجدة وحفر الباطن.

اللافت أن معظم هذه الوظائف جرى إعلانها خلال هذا الأسبوع، ما جعلها محور تداول واسع بين الباحثين عن عمل نظرًا لقوة جهاتها، وتنوع تخصصاتها، وارتفاع رواتبها.

31 وظيفة حكومية

وزارة الإعلام – الرياض

  • محلل بيانات
  • مدير إدارة مشاريع

الإدارة العامة للخدمات الطبية للقوات المسلحة – الرياض وحفر الباطن

عدد كبير من الوظائف الصحية المطلوبة بشدة:

  • أخصائي صحة عامة
  • أخصائي رعاية تنفسية
  • أخصائي تمريض (15 وظيفة دفعة واحدة)
  • أخصائي علاج طبيعي
  • أخصائي علاج وظيفي
  • طبيب مختبرات (وظيفتان)
  • طبيب جراح عيون
  • طبيب نساء وولادة
  • طبيب باطني

برنامج تحول القطاع الصحي – الرياض

  • مدير عام

دور قيادي ضمن منظومة التحول الصحي وعمليات التشغيل.

90 وظيفة شبه حكومية

مؤسسة البريد السعودي – الرياض

  • أخصائي خدمة عملاء (وظيفتان)

المركز الوطني لنظم الموارد الحكومية – الرياض

  • مدير عام (حلول البيانات والتحول الرقمي)

المركز السعودي للأعمال – الرياض

  • أخصائي إدارة مشاريع
  • أخصائي إداري

مؤسسة تطوير جزيرة دارين وتاروت – الدمام

  • مدير عام

الشؤون الصحية بوزارة الحرس الوطني – الرياض

واحدة من أكبر الحملات الصحية، تشمل وظائف:

  • فني قسطرة قلب (10 وظائف)
  • فني تروية قلب (15 وظيفة)
  • أخصائي تقنية إشعاعية (20 وظيفة)
  • أخصائي مختبرات طبية (6 وظائف)
  • طبيب عام (16 وظيفة)
  • طبيب جراح عيون (3 وظائف)
  • طبيب أشعة (5 وظائف)

هيئة المحتوى المحلي – الرياض

  • مدير تخطيط وتطوير

هيئة تطوير محمية الملك سلمان – الرياض

  • أخصائي استراتيجيات
  • أخصائي أداء مؤسسي

بنك التصدير والاستيراد السعودي – الرياض

  • مدير تسويق

المركز الوطني لإدارة النفايات – الرياض

  • مراجع داخلي

هيئة المدن والمناطق الاقتصادية – جدة

  • أخصائي التزام

المدن المتاحة للتوظيف

  • الرياض
  • الدمام
  • جدة
  • حفر الباطن

وتجري عملية التقديم إلكترونياً عبر منصة «جدارات».