The Ministry of Justice has announced the opening of registration to attend the Second International Judicial Conference, which will be held under the patronage of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, from November 23 to 24 in Riyadh, under the title "Judicial Quality".

The conference comes as a continuation of the success of its first edition, which addressed the future of the judiciary in light of digital transformation, and witnessed wide attendance and rich discussions on developing the judicial system and the quality of judicial performance.

The second edition of the conference focuses on showcasing best practices and international experiences in the field of judicial quality, and enhancing efficiency and reliability in judicial systems.

The conference brings together a select group of experts and legal professionals from more than 40 countries, along with 50 international and local speakers who will enrich its dialogue sessions with discussions and insights on ways to elevate the quality of judicial work and achieve swift justice.

Those interested in attending can register through the conference's website to reserve their seats and participate in this global event, which is considered a leading platform for knowledge exchange and enhancing international judicial cooperation.