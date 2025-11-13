أعلنت وزارة العدل فتح باب التسجيل لحضور المؤتمر العدلي الدولي الثاني، الذي يُقام تحت رعاية ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، خلال الفترة من 23 إلى 24 نوفمبر الجاري في مدينة الرياض، تحت عنوان «الجودة القضائية».

ويأتي المؤتمر امتدادا لنجاح نسخته الأولى، التي تناولت مستقبل القضاء في ظل التحول الرقمي، وشهدت حضورا واسعا ومناقشات ثرية حول تطوير المنظومة العدلية وجودة الأداء القضائي.

ويركّز المؤتمر في نسخته الثانية على استعراض أفضل الممارسات والتجارب الدولية في مجال الجودة القضائية، وتعزيز الكفاءة والموثوقية في الأنظمة العدلية.

ويجمع المؤتمر نخبة من الخبراء والقانونيين من أكثر من 40 دولة، إلى جانب 50 متحدثا دوليا ومحليا يثرون جلساته الحوارية بالنقاشات والرؤى حول سبل الارتقاء بجودة العمل القضائي وتحقيق العدالة الناجزة.

ويمكن للراغبين في الحضور التسجيل عبر الموقع الإلكتروني للمؤتمر لحجز مقاعدهم والمشاركة في هذا الحدث العالمي، الذي يُعد منصة رائدة لتبادل المعرفة وتعزيز التعاون العدلي الدولي.