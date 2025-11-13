It is often overlooked that Mecca is one of the most visited cities in the world, as this city is home to over 1.5 million residents and receives around 20 million visitors each year, making it one of the most prominent religious and tourist destinations. The pace of developmental projects and urban renaissance in Mecca has accelerated in recent years, aiming to meet the needs and aspirations of the city's residents and visitors, improve the quality of life, provide smart solutions for transportation, and reduce congestion.

In the heart of Mecca, just steps away from the Grand Mosque, the "Makkah Vision" company, one of the Public Investment Fund's companies, is working to reshape the urban, economic, and social landscape of the city through the "King Salman Gateway" project, named in honor of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to create a comprehensive urban destination that enhances infrastructure, supports the flow of movement, and enriches the experience of residents and visitors.

This mixed-use residential project spans a construction area of approximately 12 million square meters. The project contributes to the development of infrastructure in Mecca and improves the quality of services provided and the experience of visitors to the Grand Mosque by creating residential complexes and offering diverse hospitality options. It also aims to increase capacity by providing spaces that can accommodate around 900,000 worshippers to meet the growing needs of pilgrims and Umrah performers annually, in line with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030 to host 30 million Umrah performers by 2030.

The "King Salman Gateway" is not just a massive real estate project; it is a comprehensive vision for the future of Mecca. Since it was announced by the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Makkah Vision, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the project has become a topic of discussion in urban and economic circles due to its strategic dimensions that contribute to establishing new horizons and standards that elevate the experience of residents, visitors, pilgrims, and Umrah performers in Mecca.

Upon completion, the project is expected to host around 50,000 distinctive and luxurious residential units, along with up to 16,000 hotel rooms to accommodate the increasing numbers of pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors from all corners of the Islamic world, providing direct views and access to the Grand Mosque. The design of the project ensures easy access to the Grand Mosque without the use of cars, as all residential units are located within a comfortable walking distance to the Grand Mosque.

From the early planning stages, the "King Salman Gateway" project has placed the residents of Mecca at the center of its focus by enhancing the urban landscape and providing real opportunities that enable them to participate in shaping the future of their city. The project, which is considered one of the largest developmental initiatives in the history of Mecca, is expected to create over 300,000 job opportunities by 2036, reflecting the scale of economic activity that will be witnessed in the construction, hospitality, retail, and services sectors.

As Mecca is the qibla of Muslims, the project prioritizes the service of pilgrims and Umrah performers, with its facilities and spaces designed carefully to facilitate their spiritual journey and enhance the flow of movement within the central area through a network of shaded and safe roads and walkways that ease access to the Grand Mosque.

When the features of the "King Salman Gateway" are completed, Mecca will become a global model that combines authenticity, modernity, and sustainable development. The city will be better equipped to receive and meet the demands of millions of visitors annually, more efficient in providing services, and more beautiful and elegant in its urban appearance, while preserving its sanctity and uniqueness.