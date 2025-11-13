يغيب عن أذهان الكثيرين أن مكة المكرّمة هي إحدى أكثر المدن زيارة على مستوى العالم، فهذه المدينة تحتضن أكثر من 1.5 مليون نسمة وتستقبل كل عام نحو 20 مليون زائر، ما يجعلها إحدى أبرز الوجهات الدينية والسياحية. وقد تسارعت وتيرة المشاريع التطويرية والنهضة العمرانية في مكة المكرمة خلال السنوات القليلة الماضية، بهدف تلبية احتياجات وتطلعات سكان المدينة وزوارها، وتحسين جودة الحياة، وإيجاد حلول ذكية لحركة النقل، وتخفيف الازدحام.

وفي قلب مكة وعلى بُعد خطوات من المسجد الحرام، تعمل شركة «رؤى الحرم المكي»، إحدى شركات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، على إعادة تشكيل المشهد العمراني والاقتصادي والاجتماعي في المدينة من خلال مشروع «بوابة الملك سلمان» الذي سُمّي تيمناً بمقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ليشكل وجهة عمرانية متكاملة تعزز البنية التحتية وتدعم انسيابية الحركة وتثري تجربة السكان والزوار.

يمتد هذا المشروع السكني متعدد الاستخدامات على مسطحات بناء بمساحة تبلغ نحو 12 مليون متر مربع. ويسهم المشروع في تطوير البنية التحتية في مكة المكرمة وتحسين جودة الخدمات المقدمة وتجربة زوار المسجد الحرام من خلال إنشاء مجمعات سكنية وتوفير خيارات ضيافة متنوعة. كما يهدف إلى زيادة الطاقة الاستيعابية عبر توفير مساحات تتّسع لنحو 900 ألف مصلٍّ لتلبية احتياجات الأعداد المتزايدة من الحجاج والمعتمرين سنوياً بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 لاستضافة 30 مليون معتمر بحلول عام 2030م.

«بوابة الملك سلمان» ليس مجرد مشروع عقاري ضخم، بل هو رؤية متكاملة لمستقبل مكة. ومنذ أن أعلن عنه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة رؤى الحرم المكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، أصبح المشروع حديث الأوساط العمرانية والاقتصادية، لما يحمله من أبعاد إستراتيجية تسهم في إرساء آفاق ومعايير جديدة ترتقي بتجربة السكان والزوار والحجاج والمعتمرين في مكة المكرمة.

ومن المقرر أن يحتضن المشروع عند اكتماله نحو 50 ألف وحدة سكنية مميزة وفاخرة، إلى جانب ما يصل إلى 16 ألف غرفة فندقية تستوعب أعداداً متزايدة من الحجاج والمعتمرين والزوار القادمين من كافة أصقاع العالم الإسلامي، موفراً إطلالات ووصولاً مباشرين إلى الحرم المكي. ويراعي تصميم المشروع سهولة الوصول إلى المسجد الحرام دون استخدام السيارات، إذ تقع جميع الوحدات السكنية فيه ضمن نطاق مريح للتوجه مشياً إلى المسجد الحرام.

ومنذ المراحل الأولى للتخطيط، وضع مشروع «بوابة الملك سلمان» أهالي مكة المكرمة في قلب اهتمامه من خلال تحسين المشهد العمراني وتوفير فرص حقيقية تمكّنهم من المشاركة في صناعة مستقبل مدينتهم. فالمشروع، الذي يُعد من أضخم المبادرات التنموية في تاريخ مكة، يتوقع أن يوفر أكثر من 300 ألف فرصة عمل بحلول عام 2036م، وهي تقديرات تعكس حجم النشاط الاقتصادي الذي ستشهده قطاعات البناء والضيافة والتجزئة والخدمات.

ولأن مكة المكرمة هي قِبلة المسلمين، يضع المشروع خدمة الحجاج والمعتمرين على رأس أولوياته، فقد صُممت مرافقه ومساحاته بعناية لتيسر على ضيوف بيت الله الحرام رحلتهم الإيمانية، وتعزز انسيابية التنقل داخل المنطقة المركزية من خلال شبكة طرق وممرات مشاة مظللة وآمنة تسهّل الوصول إلى المسجد الحرام.

وعندما تكتمل ملامح «بوابة الملك سلمان»، ستصبح مكة المكرمة نموذجاً عالمياً يجمع بين الأصالة والحداثة والتنمية المستدامة. وستكون المدينة أكثر قدرة على استقبال وتلبية متطلبات ملايين الزوار سنوياً، وأكثر كفاءة في تقديم الخدمات، وأكثر جمالاً ورونقاً في مظهرها العمراني، مع الحفاظ على قدسيتها وخصوصيتها.