يغيب عن أذهان الكثيرين أن مكة المكرّمة هي إحدى أكثر المدن زيارة على مستوى العالم، فهذه المدينة تحتضن أكثر من 1.5 مليون نسمة وتستقبل كل عام نحو 20 مليون زائر، ما يجعلها إحدى أبرز الوجهات الدينية والسياحية. وقد تسارعت وتيرة المشاريع التطويرية والنهضة العمرانية في مكة المكرمة خلال السنوات القليلة الماضية، بهدف تلبية احتياجات وتطلعات سكان المدينة وزوارها، وتحسين جودة الحياة، وإيجاد حلول ذكية لحركة النقل، وتخفيف الازدحام.
وفي قلب مكة وعلى بُعد خطوات من المسجد الحرام، تعمل شركة «رؤى الحرم المكي»، إحدى شركات صندوق الاستثمارات العامة، على إعادة تشكيل المشهد العمراني والاقتصادي والاجتماعي في المدينة من خلال مشروع «بوابة الملك سلمان» الذي سُمّي تيمناً بمقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ليشكل وجهة عمرانية متكاملة تعزز البنية التحتية وتدعم انسيابية الحركة وتثري تجربة السكان والزوار.
يمتد هذا المشروع السكني متعدد الاستخدامات على مسطحات بناء بمساحة تبلغ نحو 12 مليون متر مربع. ويسهم المشروع في تطوير البنية التحتية في مكة المكرمة وتحسين جودة الخدمات المقدمة وتجربة زوار المسجد الحرام من خلال إنشاء مجمعات سكنية وتوفير خيارات ضيافة متنوعة. كما يهدف إلى زيادة الطاقة الاستيعابية عبر توفير مساحات تتّسع لنحو 900 ألف مصلٍّ لتلبية احتياجات الأعداد المتزايدة من الحجاج والمعتمرين سنوياً بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 لاستضافة 30 مليون معتمر بحلول عام 2030م.
«بوابة الملك سلمان» ليس مجرد مشروع عقاري ضخم، بل هو رؤية متكاملة لمستقبل مكة. ومنذ أن أعلن عنه ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة رؤى الحرم المكي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، أصبح المشروع حديث الأوساط العمرانية والاقتصادية، لما يحمله من أبعاد إستراتيجية تسهم في إرساء آفاق ومعايير جديدة ترتقي بتجربة السكان والزوار والحجاج والمعتمرين في مكة المكرمة.
ومن المقرر أن يحتضن المشروع عند اكتماله نحو 50 ألف وحدة سكنية مميزة وفاخرة، إلى جانب ما يصل إلى 16 ألف غرفة فندقية تستوعب أعداداً متزايدة من الحجاج والمعتمرين والزوار القادمين من كافة أصقاع العالم الإسلامي، موفراً إطلالات ووصولاً مباشرين إلى الحرم المكي. ويراعي تصميم المشروع سهولة الوصول إلى المسجد الحرام دون استخدام السيارات، إذ تقع جميع الوحدات السكنية فيه ضمن نطاق مريح للتوجه مشياً إلى المسجد الحرام.
ومنذ المراحل الأولى للتخطيط، وضع مشروع «بوابة الملك سلمان» أهالي مكة المكرمة في قلب اهتمامه من خلال تحسين المشهد العمراني وتوفير فرص حقيقية تمكّنهم من المشاركة في صناعة مستقبل مدينتهم. فالمشروع، الذي يُعد من أضخم المبادرات التنموية في تاريخ مكة، يتوقع أن يوفر أكثر من 300 ألف فرصة عمل بحلول عام 2036م، وهي تقديرات تعكس حجم النشاط الاقتصادي الذي ستشهده قطاعات البناء والضيافة والتجزئة والخدمات.
ولأن مكة المكرمة هي قِبلة المسلمين، يضع المشروع خدمة الحجاج والمعتمرين على رأس أولوياته، فقد صُممت مرافقه ومساحاته بعناية لتيسر على ضيوف بيت الله الحرام رحلتهم الإيمانية، وتعزز انسيابية التنقل داخل المنطقة المركزية من خلال شبكة طرق وممرات مشاة مظللة وآمنة تسهّل الوصول إلى المسجد الحرام.
وعندما تكتمل ملامح «بوابة الملك سلمان»، ستصبح مكة المكرمة نموذجاً عالمياً يجمع بين الأصالة والحداثة والتنمية المستدامة. وستكون المدينة أكثر قدرة على استقبال وتلبية متطلبات ملايين الزوار سنوياً، وأكثر كفاءة في تقديم الخدمات، وأكثر جمالاً ورونقاً في مظهرها العمراني، مع الحفاظ على قدسيتها وخصوصيتها.
It is often overlooked that Mecca is one of the most visited cities in the world, as this city is home to over 1.5 million residents and receives around 20 million visitors each year, making it one of the most prominent religious and tourist destinations. The pace of developmental projects and urban renaissance in Mecca has accelerated in recent years, aiming to meet the needs and aspirations of the city's residents and visitors, improve the quality of life, provide smart solutions for transportation, and reduce congestion.
In the heart of Mecca, just steps away from the Grand Mosque, the "Makkah Vision" company, one of the Public Investment Fund's companies, is working to reshape the urban, economic, and social landscape of the city through the "King Salman Gateway" project, named in honor of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, to create a comprehensive urban destination that enhances infrastructure, supports the flow of movement, and enriches the experience of residents and visitors.
This mixed-use residential project spans a construction area of approximately 12 million square meters. The project contributes to the development of infrastructure in Mecca and improves the quality of services provided and the experience of visitors to the Grand Mosque by creating residential complexes and offering diverse hospitality options. It also aims to increase capacity by providing spaces that can accommodate around 900,000 worshippers to meet the growing needs of pilgrims and Umrah performers annually, in line with the targets of Saudi Vision 2030 to host 30 million Umrah performers by 2030.
The "King Salman Gateway" is not just a massive real estate project; it is a comprehensive vision for the future of Mecca. Since it was announced by the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Makkah Vision, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the project has become a topic of discussion in urban and economic circles due to its strategic dimensions that contribute to establishing new horizons and standards that elevate the experience of residents, visitors, pilgrims, and Umrah performers in Mecca.
Upon completion, the project is expected to host around 50,000 distinctive and luxurious residential units, along with up to 16,000 hotel rooms to accommodate the increasing numbers of pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors from all corners of the Islamic world, providing direct views and access to the Grand Mosque. The design of the project ensures easy access to the Grand Mosque without the use of cars, as all residential units are located within a comfortable walking distance to the Grand Mosque.
From the early planning stages, the "King Salman Gateway" project has placed the residents of Mecca at the center of its focus by enhancing the urban landscape and providing real opportunities that enable them to participate in shaping the future of their city. The project, which is considered one of the largest developmental initiatives in the history of Mecca, is expected to create over 300,000 job opportunities by 2036, reflecting the scale of economic activity that will be witnessed in the construction, hospitality, retail, and services sectors.
As Mecca is the qibla of Muslims, the project prioritizes the service of pilgrims and Umrah performers, with its facilities and spaces designed carefully to facilitate their spiritual journey and enhance the flow of movement within the central area through a network of shaded and safe roads and walkways that ease access to the Grand Mosque.
When the features of the "King Salman Gateway" are completed, Mecca will become a global model that combines authenticity, modernity, and sustainable development. The city will be better equipped to receive and meet the demands of millions of visitors annually, more efficient in providing services, and more beautiful and elegant in its urban appearance, while preserving its sanctity and uniqueness.