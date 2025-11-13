The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, attended the signing ceremony of several agreements and quality projects worth over 7 billion riyals, in the presence of the Minister of Tourism and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Tourism Development Fund, Ahmed bin Aqeel Al-Khateeb, and the Minister of Investment, Engineer Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al-Falih, as part of the activities of the "TOURISE 2025" forum held in the capital, Riyadh. The agreements included the development of integrated tourist destinations in the city of Khobar in the Eastern Province.

Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz confirmed that the Eastern Province is one of the most prominent tourist destinations in the Kingdom, with its natural, maritime, cultural, and economic components, extending from its enchanting beaches on the Arabian Gulf to its cities rich in history and modern life. He pointed out that the support of the leadership and its ambitious vision to transform the region into a global tourist attraction has contributed to the acceleration of quality projects that enhance the region's status as a vibrant center that combines quality of life, sustainable development, and promising investment opportunities.

The Prince of the Eastern Province added that the projects announced today represent a new step towards enhancing the tourism sector in the region and increasing its attractiveness as a distinguished destination for visitors from within and outside the Kingdom, emphasizing that the integration of efforts between government entities and the private sector will contribute to achieving comprehensive development goals.

The projects included the establishment of the "Khobar Pier" project in the city of Khobar, aimed at developing the Khobar Pier destination to be one of the promising tourist areas in the Kingdom. The project spans an area of 671,000 m² and includes a waterfront of 850 meters designed to be a comprehensive recreational tourist destination.

The project includes a range of hotels and resorts that will provide more than 1,450 hotel rooms and units, in addition to residential units bearing the signature of international hotel brands, which will contribute to increasing the accommodation capacity of the Eastern Province and enhancing its tourist appeal.

The project also includes designated areas for retail, restaurants, and recreational facilities, aimed at providing a comprehensive experience for visitors and creating a vibrant environment throughout the year.

The project will contribute to increasing tourist spending and attracting local and international private investments, in line with the objectives of developing the tourism sector and improving quality of life. The project is also considered a pioneering model for cooperation between the public and private sectors, reflecting the commitment of partners to deliver quality projects that meet the aspirations of the community and contribute to enhancing the Kingdom's status as a global tourist destination.

Additionally, an agreement was announced for financing a resort in an exceptional location on Half Moon Beach, covering an area of over 260,000 m², and featuring 400 hotel rooms and 41 luxury villas overlooking the sea, along with 5 diverse swimming pools, a water park, a comprehensive wellness center, and 6 international restaurants offering upscale dining experiences from various global cuisines. This project is part of an ambitious vision to attract foreign investments and expand luxury accommodation options with an all-inclusive system, enhancing the attractiveness of the Eastern Province as a distinguished tourist destination and meeting the aspirations of visitors seeking a comprehensive hospitality experience that combines comfort, entertainment, and a modern character.