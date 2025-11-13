رعى أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور وزير السياحة رئيس مجلس إدارة صندوق التنمية السياحي أحمد بن عقيل الخطيب، ووزير الاستثمار المهندس خالد بن عبدالعزيز الفالح، مراسم توقيع عدد من الاتفاقيات والمشاريع النوعية التي تجاوزت قيمتها 7 مليارات ريال، ضمن فعاليات منتدى «TOURISE 2025» المنعقد في العاصمة الرياض، وتضمنت الاتفاقيات تطوير وجهات سياحية متكاملة في محافظة الخبر بالمنطقة الشرقية.

وأكد الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز أن المنطقة الشرقية تُعد من أبرز الوجهات السياحية في المملكة، بما تمتلكه من مقومات طبيعية وبحرية وثقافية واقتصادية، تمتد من شواطئها الساحرة على الخليج العربي إلى مدنها الغنية بالتاريخ والحياة العصرية، مشيرا إلى أن دعم القيادة ورؤيتها الطموحة لتحويل المنطقة إلى وجهة جذب سياحي عالمي، أسهم في تسارع وتيرة المشاريع النوعية التي تُعزّز مكانة المنطقة كمركز حيوي يجمع بين جودة الحياة والتنمية المستدامة وفرص الاستثمار الواعدة.

وأضاف أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن المشاريع التي أُعلن عنها اليوم تمثل خطوة جديدة نحو تعزيز القطاع السياحي في المنطقة ورفع جاذبيتها كمقصدٍ مميز للزوار من داخل المملكة وخارجها، مؤكدا أن تكامل الجهود بين الجهات الحكومية والقطاع الخاص سيُسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات التنمية الشاملة.

وشملت المشاريع تأسيس صندوق مشروع «الخبر بيير» في محافظة الخبر بهدف تطوير وجهة الخبر بيير لتكون إحدى المناطق السياحية الواعدة في المملكة. يمتد المشروع على مساحة تبلغ 671.000م²، ويضم واجهة بحرية بطول 850 مترا، صُمّمت لتكون وجهة سياحية ترفيهية متكاملة.

ويشمل المشروع مجموعة من الفنادق والمنتجعات ستوفر أكثر من1450 غرفة ووحدة فندقية، إضافة إلى وحدات سكنية تحمل توقيع علامات فندقية عالمية، مما يسهم في رفع الطاقة الاستيعابية للمنطقة الشرقية وتعزيز جاذبيتها السياحية.

كما يضم المشروع مناطق مخصصة للتجزئة، والمطاعم، والمرافق الترفيهية، التي تهدف إلى تقديم تجربة متكاملة للزوار، وتوفير بيئة نابضة بالحياة على مدار العام.

وسيسهم المشروع في زيادة الإنفاق السياحي، وجذب الاستثمارات الخاصة المحلية والعالمية، بما يتماشى مع مستهدفات تنمية القطاع السياحي ورفع جودة الحياة. ويُعد المشروع كذلك نموذجا رائدا للتعاون بين القطاعين العام والخاص، ويعكس التزام الشركاء بتقديم مشاريع نوعية تواكب تطلعات المجتمع، وتُسهم في تعزيز مكانة المملكة كوجهة سياحية عالمية.

كما تم الإعلان عن توقيع اتفاقية تمويل منتجع في موقع استثنائي على شاطئ نصف القمر، ويمتد على مساحة تتجاوز 260 ألف م²، ويضم 400 غرفة فندقية و41 فيلا فاخرة مطلة على البحر، إضافة إلى 5 مسابح متنوعة، وحديقة مائية، ومركز استجمام متكامل، إلى جانب 6 مطاعم عالمية تقدم تجارب طهي راقية من مختلف المطابخ العالمية. ويأتي هذا المشروع ضمن تحقيق رؤية طموحة لجذب الاستثمارات الأجنبية وتوسيع خيارات الإقامة الفاخرة بنظام الإقامة المتكاملة (All Inclusive)، بما يعزز من جاذبية المنطقة الشرقية كوجهة سياحية مميزة، ويواكب تطلعات الزوار الباحثين عن تجربة ضيافة متكاملة تجمع بين الراحة، الترفيه، والطابع العصري.