The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, and President of the General Authority for Scientific Research and Ifta, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Fawzan bin Abdullah Al-Fawzan, received today (Thursday) at the headquarters of the presidency in Riyadh, the Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, Dr. Waleed bin Mohammed Al-Samaani.

The Minister of Justice congratulated the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom on the royal trust in appointing him as the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom and Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, asking Allah Almighty for him further success and guidance in serving Islam and Muslims.

For his part, the Grand Mufti of the Kingdom praised the efforts made by the Ministry of Justice and the attention it receives from the leaders in supporting and developing the judiciary.

Present at the reception was the Secretary-General of the Council of Senior Scholars and the Secretary-General of the Permanent Committee for Ifta, who is also the General Supervisor of the Grand Mufti's Office, Sheikh Dr. Fahd bin Saad Al-Majed.