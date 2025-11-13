استقبل مفتي عام المملكة رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء الرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء الشيخ الدكتور صالح بن فوزان بن عبدالله الفوزان، في مقر الرئاسة بالرياض اليوم (الخميس)، وزير العدل رئيس المجلس الأعلى للقضاء الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني.

وهنأ وزير العدل، مفتي عام المملكة بالثقة الملكية بتعيينه مفتيًا عامًا للمملكة رئيسًا لهيئة كبار العلماء، سائلًا الله تعالى له مزيدًا من التوفيق والسداد لخدمة الإسلام والمسلمين.

من جهته أثنى مفتي عام المملكة على الجهود التي تقوم بها وزارة العدل وما تحظى به من اهتمام ولاة الأمر في دعم القضاء وتطويره.

حضر الاستقبال الأمين العام لهيئة كبار العلماء والأمين العام للجنة الدائمة للفتوى المشرف العام على مكتب المفتي العام الشيخ الدكتور فهد بن سعد الماجد.