توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الخميس) بأن الفرصة ماتزال مهيأة لهطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، تبوك، كما لا يستبعد تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة والضباب على المنطقة الشرقية.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 20-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط ومن متر إلى مترين على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى مترين ونصف مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.

فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية شرقية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الشمالي وغربية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر يصل أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة.