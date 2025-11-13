The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Thursday) that the opportunity remains favorable for thunderstorms accompanied by showers of hail and active winds stirring up dust and sand in the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Mecca, Medina, Tabuk. It is also possible for rain-bearing thunderclouds and fog to form in the Eastern region.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts and southeasterly to southwesterly in the southern part, with speeds of 20-40 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of rain-bearing thunderclouds towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one meter in the northern and central parts and from one meter to two meters in the southern part, reaching two and a half meters with the formation of rain-bearing thunderclouds also towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The sea condition is light to moderate with waves becoming rough with the formation of rain-bearing thunderclouds also towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf is northeasterly to northwesterly in the northern part and westerly to southwesterly in the southern part, with speeds of 10-25 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of rain-bearing thunderclouds. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one meter, exceeding two meters with the formation of rain-bearing thunderclouds. The sea condition is light with waves becoming rough with the formation of rain-bearing thunderclouds.