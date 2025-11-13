توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس هذا اليوم (الخميس) بأن الفرصة ماتزال مهيأة لهطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة بزخات من البرد ورياح نشطة مثيرة للأتربة والغبار على مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، المدينة المنورة، تبوك، كما لا يستبعد تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة والضباب على المنطقة الشرقية.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 20-40 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط ومن متر إلى مترين على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى مترين ونصف مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة كذلك باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.
فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي شمالية شرقية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الشمالي وغربية إلى جنوبية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة تصل إلى 50 كم/ساعة مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر يصل أعلى من مترين مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج يصل إلى مائج مع تكوّن السحب الرعدية الممطرة.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report for today (Thursday) that the opportunity remains favorable for thunderstorms accompanied by showers of hail and active winds stirring up dust and sand in the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, Mecca, Medina, Tabuk. It is also possible for rain-bearing thunderclouds and fog to form in the Eastern region.
The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts and southeasterly to southwesterly in the southern part, with speeds of 20-40 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of rain-bearing thunderclouds towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one meter in the northern and central parts and from one meter to two meters in the southern part, reaching two and a half meters with the formation of rain-bearing thunderclouds also towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The sea condition is light to moderate with waves becoming rough with the formation of rain-bearing thunderclouds also towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf is northeasterly to northwesterly in the northern part and westerly to southwesterly in the southern part, with speeds of 10-25 km/h, reaching up to 50 km/h with the formation of rain-bearing thunderclouds. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one meter, exceeding two meters with the formation of rain-bearing thunderclouds. The sea condition is light with waves becoming rough with the formation of rain-bearing thunderclouds.