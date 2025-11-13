The visit of Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara to the United States represents a "turning point" in the relations between Washington and Damascus, as it is the first visit by a Syrian president since independence, which has given it exceptional political and diplomatic significance.

The visit coincided with a time when the Middle East and the world are witnessing major transformations, while the U.S. administration seeks to rearrange its priorities after years of distancing itself from involvement in contentious issues.

Al-Shara's presence in the Oval Office and the warmth of the meeting with President Donald Trump reflect a strategic shift that has broken the deadlock between the two countries, after years of isolation and sanctions. Thus, the U.S. administration appeared more open to engaging with the new Syrian leadership, as evidenced by the discussions that addressed several key issues, most notably counter-terrorism, lifting sanctions, and the reconstruction file.

There is no doubt that the visit achieved positive results that will benefit the Syrians in the near future, the most prominent of which are lifting sanctions and reconnecting Syrian banks with the global economic system, as well as the beginning of investment flow into Syria. Additionally, Damascus joined the international coalition against ISIS.

From this perspective, it can be said that the new Syria has a historic opportunity to regain its regional role and revive its faltering economy by opening the door to investments and international aid.