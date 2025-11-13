تمثّل زيارة الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية «محطة مفصلية» في مسار العلاقات بين واشنطن ودمشق، إذ تُعد الأولى لرئيس سوري منذ الاستقلال، الأمر الذي أكسبها أهمية سياسية ودبلوماسية استثنائية.

تزامنت الزيارة مع وقت تشهد فيه منطقة الشرق الأوسط والعالم تحوّلات كبرى، بينما تسعى الإدارة الأمريكية إلى إعادة ترتيب أوراقها بعد سنوات من الابتعاد عن التدخل في الملفات الشائكة.

وجود الشرع في المكتب البيضاوي، ودفء اللقاء مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، يعكس تحوّلاً إستراتيجياً أدى إلى كسر القطيعة بين البلدين، بعد سنوات من العزلة والعقوبات، وهكذا بدت الإدارة الأمريكية أكثر انفتاحاً على التعامل مع القيادة السورية الجديدة، ما ظهرت نتائجه في المباحثات التي تناولت ملفات عدة أبرزها مكافحة الإرهاب، ورفع العقوبات، وملف إعادة الإعمار.

ولا شك أن الزيارة حققت نتائج إيجابية سوف تعود بالنفع على السوريين في المستقبل القريب، أبرزها رفع العقوبات وإعادة ربط البنوك السورية مع النظام الاقتصادي العالمي، وبدء تدفق الاستثمارات إلى سورية، أضف إلى ذلك انضمام دمشق إلى التحالف الدولي لمكافحة داعش.

ومن هنا يمكن القول، إن سورية الجديدة أمام فرصة تاريخية لاستعادة دورها الإقليمي وتحريك عجلة الاقتصاد المتعثر، عبر فتح الباب أمام الاستثمارات والمساعدات الدولية.