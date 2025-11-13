تمثّل زيارة الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع إلى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية «محطة مفصلية» في مسار العلاقات بين واشنطن ودمشق، إذ تُعد الأولى لرئيس سوري منذ الاستقلال، الأمر الذي أكسبها أهمية سياسية ودبلوماسية استثنائية.
تزامنت الزيارة مع وقت تشهد فيه منطقة الشرق الأوسط والعالم تحوّلات كبرى، بينما تسعى الإدارة الأمريكية إلى إعادة ترتيب أوراقها بعد سنوات من الابتعاد عن التدخل في الملفات الشائكة.
وجود الشرع في المكتب البيضاوي، ودفء اللقاء مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، يعكس تحوّلاً إستراتيجياً أدى إلى كسر القطيعة بين البلدين، بعد سنوات من العزلة والعقوبات، وهكذا بدت الإدارة الأمريكية أكثر انفتاحاً على التعامل مع القيادة السورية الجديدة، ما ظهرت نتائجه في المباحثات التي تناولت ملفات عدة أبرزها مكافحة الإرهاب، ورفع العقوبات، وملف إعادة الإعمار.
ولا شك أن الزيارة حققت نتائج إيجابية سوف تعود بالنفع على السوريين في المستقبل القريب، أبرزها رفع العقوبات وإعادة ربط البنوك السورية مع النظام الاقتصادي العالمي، وبدء تدفق الاستثمارات إلى سورية، أضف إلى ذلك انضمام دمشق إلى التحالف الدولي لمكافحة داعش.
ومن هنا يمكن القول، إن سورية الجديدة أمام فرصة تاريخية لاستعادة دورها الإقليمي وتحريك عجلة الاقتصاد المتعثر، عبر فتح الباب أمام الاستثمارات والمساعدات الدولية.
The visit of Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara to the United States represents a "turning point" in the relations between Washington and Damascus, as it is the first visit by a Syrian president since independence, which has given it exceptional political and diplomatic significance.
The visit coincided with a time when the Middle East and the world are witnessing major transformations, while the U.S. administration seeks to rearrange its priorities after years of distancing itself from involvement in contentious issues.
Al-Shara's presence in the Oval Office and the warmth of the meeting with President Donald Trump reflect a strategic shift that has broken the deadlock between the two countries, after years of isolation and sanctions. Thus, the U.S. administration appeared more open to engaging with the new Syrian leadership, as evidenced by the discussions that addressed several key issues, most notably counter-terrorism, lifting sanctions, and the reconstruction file.
There is no doubt that the visit achieved positive results that will benefit the Syrians in the near future, the most prominent of which are lifting sanctions and reconnecting Syrian banks with the global economic system, as well as the beginning of investment flow into Syria. Additionally, Damascus joined the international coalition against ISIS.
From this perspective, it can be said that the new Syria has a historic opportunity to regain its regional role and revive its faltering economy by opening the door to investments and international aid.