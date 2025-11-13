The Health Insurance Council has called on accredited service providers for health insurance beneficiaries, including hospitals, pharmacies, medical complexes, laboratories, and centers, to register on the National Data Governance Platform affiliated with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), based on Article Two of the "Regulations Governing the National Register of Control Entities within the Kingdom." This is aimed at building a unified national register to monitor compliance of entities with the provisions of the Personal Data Protection Law and its executive regulations, and to raise the level of compliance and awareness among service providers regarding the importance of applying personal data protection standards.

The National Data Governance Platform is one of the main channels provided by SDAIA to enable entities and individuals to comply with the provisions of the law, its executive regulations, and related documents issued by SDAIA, through services that include: a self-assessment tool for compliance, notification of personal data breaches, privacy impact assessments, and receiving complaints related to personal data processing.

The spokesperson for the Health Insurance Council, Iman Al-Turaiki, confirmed that the collaboration between (Dhaman) and (SDAIA) reflects the integration of national efforts to raise awareness and disseminate knowledge about the importance of registration on the platform, which contributes to protecting the personal data of beneficiaries. She indicated that the Health Insurance Council calls on all accredited service providers for health insurance beneficiaries to register on the platform, as failure to register is considered a regulatory violation subject to the provisions outlined in Article 36 of the Personal Data Protection Law.