دعا مجلس الضمان الصحي، مقدمي الخدمة المعتمدين لمستفيدي الضمان الصحي، من المستشفيات والصيدليات والمجمعات الطبية والمختبرات والمراكز، إلى التسجيل في منصة حوكمة البيانات الوطنية التابعة للهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا)، استناداً إلى المادة الثانية من «القواعد المنظمة للسجل الوطني لجهات التحكم داخل المملكة»، وذلك لبناء سجل وطني موحد لمتابعة التزام الجهات بأحكام نظام حماية البيانات الشخصية ولوائحه التنفيذية ورفع مستوى الالتزام والوعي لدى مقدمي الخدمة بأهمية تطبيق معايير حماية البيانات الشخصية.

وتُعد منصة حوكمة البيانات الوطنية، إحدى القنوات الرئيسة التي تقدمها (سدايا) لتمكين الجهات والأفراد من الالتزام بأحكام النظام ولوائحه التنفيذية والوثائق الصادرة من (سدايا) ذات الصلة، من خلال خدمات تشمل: أداة التقييم الذاتي للالتزام، وإشعار تسرب البيانات الشخصية، وتقييم الأثر على الخصوصية، واستقبال الشكاوى المرتبطة بمعالجة البيانات الشخصية.

وأكّدت المتحدث باسم مجلس الضمان الصحي إيمان الطريقي، أن التعاون بين (ضمان) و(سدايا)، يعكس تكامل الجهود الوطنية في رفع الوعي ونشر المعرفة بأهمية التسجيل في المنصة، مما يسهم في حماية البيانات الشخصية للمستفيدين، وبينت أن مجلس الضمان الصحي يدعو جميع مقدمي الخدمة المعتمدين لمستفيدي الضمان الصحي إلى التسجيل في المنصة، إذ إن عدم التسجيل في المنصة يُعد مخالفة نظامية تُطبّق بشأنها الأحكام الواردة في المادة الـ36 من نظام حماية البيانات الشخصية.