سجّل القطاع العقاري في المملكة خلال الربع الثاني من العام الحالي 2025م، تداولات بلغت قيمتها نحو 45.3 مليار ريال، توزعت على 42.5 ألف صفقة، لتتراجع التداولات بنسبة 10.3% مقارنة بالفترة نفسها من 2024م؛ بحسب التقرير الاقتصادي الربعي الصادر عن وزارة الاقتصاد والتخطيط، استناداً إلى بيانات وزارة العدل.

واستحوذ القطاع السكني على النصيب الأكبر من التداولات بنحو 29.7 مليار ريال عبر 38.5 ألف صفقة، رغم تراجعه بنسبة 7.6% سنوياً، فيما بلغت صفقات القطاع التجاري 13.2 مليار ريال، والزراعي 1.5 مليار ريال.

وأظهرت بيانات البنك المركزي السعودي (ساما)، ارتفاع التمويل العقاري إلى 383.9 مليار ريال في الربع الثاني من 2025م، مقابل 275 ملياراً في الربع المماثل من 2024، بنمو 39.3%، كما ارتفع التمويل السكني الجديد للأفراد 3.6%، والقروض العقارية الإجمالية 10.9%، ما يعكس استمرار الطلب وثقة السوق.

وأكد التقرير أن هذه المؤشرات تعكس توجه السوق نحو إعادة تمويل المشاريع القائمة وتمويل المشاريع طويلة الأجل، بما يدعم استدامة النمو العقاري ضمن مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

تبوك والشرقية ومكة تتصدر ارتفاع الأسعار.. وتراجع في 6 مناطق

أظهر التقرير أن مؤشر أسعار العقارات في المملكة خلال الربع الثاني ارتفع 3.2% على أساس سنوي ليصل إلى 105 نقاط، مدفوعاً بارتفاع أسعار القطاع السكني 4.3%.

وتصدّرت تبوك مناطق المملكة في ارتفاع الأسعار، بنسبة 4.7%، تلتها الشرقية 4.2%، ثم مكة المكرمة 3.9%، والرياض 3.6%، وحائل بنسبة 1.5%.

في المقابل، تراجعت الأسعار في ست مناطق؛ أبرزها عسير 3.9%، والمدينة المنورة 3.2%، وجازان 2.8%، وتراجع طفيف في الباحة بنسبة 1.7%، والحدود الشمالية 1.3%، والجوف 0.7%.