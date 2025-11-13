The real estate sector in the Kingdom recorded transactions worth approximately 45.3 billion riyals during the second quarter of the current year 2025, distributed over 42,500 deals, marking a decline in transactions by 10.3% compared to the same period in 2024, according to the quarterly economic report issued by the Ministry of Economy and Planning, based on data from the Ministry of Justice.

The residential sector accounted for the largest share of transactions, amounting to about 29.7 billion riyals through 38,500 deals, despite a year-on-year decline of 7.6%. Meanwhile, transactions in the commercial sector reached 13.2 billion riyals, and in the agricultural sector, they amounted to 1.5 billion riyals.

Data from the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) showed that real estate financing rose to 383.9 billion riyals in the second quarter of 2025, compared to 275 billion in the same quarter of 2024, reflecting a growth of 39.3%. Additionally, new residential financing for individuals increased by 3.6%, and total real estate loans rose by 10.9%, indicating sustained demand and market confidence.

The report confirmed that these indicators reflect the market's trend towards refinancing existing projects and financing long-term projects, supporting the sustainability of real estate growth within the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.

Tabuk, the Eastern Province, and Mecca lead in price increases, while six regions saw declines.

The report indicated that the real estate price index in the Kingdom rose by 3.2% year-on-year during the second quarter, reaching 105 points, driven by a 4.3% increase in residential sector prices.

Tabuk topped the regions in the Kingdom for price increases, with a rise of 4.7%, followed by the Eastern Province at 4.2%, then Mecca at 3.9%, Riyadh at 3.6%, and Ha'il at 1.5%.

Conversely, prices declined in six regions, notably in Asir by 3.9%, Medina by 3.2%, and Jazan by 2.8%, with a slight decline in Al-Baha by 1.7%, Northern Borders by 1.3%, and Al-Jouf by 0.7%.