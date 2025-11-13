The American television network "CBS News" announced yesterday that a Saudi-American investment summit will be held in Washington on November 19, following the arrival of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman to the United States. It is scheduled that he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House at the beginning of the summit. The American network reported that several sources informed it that the Crown Prince's visit will follow up on what was announced regarding investments during the U.S. President's visit to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in mid-May 2025. It is expected that the Crown Prince's visit to the White House will include a meeting with Trump in the Oval Office, and it noted that it had seen an invitation card to the Saudi-American investment conference, which will take place on the 19th at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. The hosts will be Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and the Saudi-American Business Council. It added that the invitation card indicates that the investment conference will explore new horizons for investment in vital sectors such as energy, technology, financial services, infrastructure, and healthcare. It will also serve as a platform for alignment between parties interested in investment and trade with Saudi Arabia.

"CBS News" quoted its sources as saying that some deals announced during Trump's visit to Riyadh last May may be finalized on the sidelines of the conference.

It pointed out that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's visit comes after his announcement last February that Saudi Arabia would invest $600 billion in the United States. The American news site Axios reported yesterday (Wednesday) that Saudi and American officials are holding intensive negotiations to finalize several agreements, including a joint defense agreement between the two countries. The meeting at the White House and the Oval Office will be the first visit by the Saudi Crown Prince to the United States since his previous visit in 2017. The site mentioned that Saudi National Security Advisor Musaad Al-Aiban had recently visited Washington to discuss the potential defense agreement. The Saudi Press Agency indicated (on Tuesday) that Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met in Washington with U.S. Secretary of State and National Security Advisor Marco Rubio, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, and the U.S. President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff. Prince Khalid bin Salman discussed with them Saudi-American relations, aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries, regional and international developments, and issues of mutual interest. Observers noted that the Saudi Defense Minister's talks in Washington (on Monday) came in the context of the necessary preparations for the Crown Prince's visit to the United States. Prince Khalid bin Salman stated on his platform on X: "We explored ways to enhance our strategic cooperation. We also presented regional and international developments." The Saudi Ministers of Economy and Energy also visited Washington recently to prepare for the Crown Prince's visit. Reuters attributed to a White House official the statement that the Saudi-American investment conference, which will be held on November 19, may witness the participation of Trump and Prince Mohammed bin Salman. However, the official said that this has not yet been included in the visit's agenda. The American research institution "Think Leveridge" mentioned that the investment conference, which will coincide with the talks between the Saudi Crown Prince and President Trump, aims to showcase the Saudi investment environment in a way that serves the projects of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the Saudi economy. By holding this conference, Saudi Arabia will leverage its diplomatic and economic weight to achieve its interests, and Saudi officials will seek during the conference to facilitate partnerships between Saudi capital and American expertise, in a way that increases foreign investors' confidence in investment opportunities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The conference will provide an opportunity to reduce the time needed to gather information about investment opportunities in the Kingdom by 30% to 50%.

The "American Conservative" institution, which represents American conservatives, described Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s policies as "pragmatic," which is something the United States should welcome, given the moderation that characterizes the Crown Prince's thinking. It mentioned yesterday that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is focusing heavily on implementing the targets of Vision 2030, and that the wise foreign policy pursued by the Saudi Crown Prince is something worth welcoming.