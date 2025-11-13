أعلنت شبكة «سي بي إس نيوز» التلفزيونية الأمريكية أمس، أن قمة استثمارية سعودية أمريكية، ستعقد في واشنطن، في 19 نوفمبر الجاري، بعد يوم من وصول ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، إلى الولايات المتحدة . ومن المقرر أن يلتقي في مستهلها بالرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في البيت الأبيض. وذكرت الشبكة الأمريكية، أن مصادر عدة أبلغتها بأن زيارة ولي العهد، ستتابع ما أعلن بشأن الاستثمارات خلال زيارة الرئيس الأمريكي للعاصمة السعودية الرياض في منتصف مايو 2025م. وتوقعت أن تشمل زيارة ولي العهد للبيت الأبيض لقاءً مع ترمب في المكتب البيضاوي وأشارت إلى أنها اطلعت على بطاقة دعوة إلى مؤتمر الاستثمار السعودي الأمريكي، الذي سيقام في 19 الجاري، في مركز جون إف كينيدي للفنون الأدائية. وسيكون مضيفاه وزير الاستثمار السعودي خالد الفالح، ومجلس الأعمال الأمريكي السعودي. وزادت أن بطاقة الدعوة تشير إلى أن المؤتمر الاستثماري سيستكشف آفاقاً جديدة للاستثمار في القطاعات الحيوية، كصناعة الطاقة، والتكنولوجيا، والخدمات المالية، والبنية الأساسية، والرعاية الصحية. كما سيكون منصة للتوافق بين الأطراف الراغبة في التعامل الاستثماري والتجاري مع السعودية.

ونقلت «سي بي إس نيوز» عن مصادرها، أن بعض الصفقات التي أعلنت خلال زيارة ترمب للرياض في مايو الماضي، قد يتم على هامش المؤتمر الفراغ من تفاصيلها.

وأشارت إلى أن زيارة الأمير محمد بن سلمان، تأتي بعد إعلانه في فبراير الماضي أن المملكة العربية السعودية ستستثمر 600 مليار دولار في الولايات المتحدة، وذكر موقع أكسيوس الإخباري الأمريكي أمس (الأربعاء)، أن مسؤولين سعوديين وأمريكيين، يعقدون مفاوضات مكثفة لوضع اللمسات الأخيرة على عدد من الاتفاقات، بما فيها اتفاق دفاعي مشترك بين البلدين، وسيكون لقاء البيت الأبيض والمكتب البيضاوي أول زيارة يقوم بها ولي العهد السعودي للولايات المتحدة منذ زيارته السابقة في 2017م. وذكر الموقع أن مستشار الأمن الوطني السعودي مساعد العيبان، كان قد زار واشنطن في الآونة الأخيرة للبحث في الاتفاق الدفاعي المحتمل. وكانت وكالة الأنباء السعودية أشارت (الثلاثاء) إلى أن وزير الدفاع السعودي الأمير خالد بن سلمان، التقى في واشنطن وزير الخارجية مستشار الأمن القومي الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، ووزير الحرب بيت هيغسيث، والمبعوث الخاص للرئيس الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف. وبحث الأمير خالد بن سلمان، معهم العلاقات السعودية الأمريكية، وجوانب الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين، والتطوّرات الإقليمية والدولية، والقضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك. وقال مراقبون إن محادثات وزير الدفاع السعودي في واشنطن (الإثنين)، جاءت في سياق الاستعدادات اللازمة لزيارة ولي العهد السعودي للولايات المتحدة. وقال الأمير خالد بن سلمان على موقعه في منصة إكس: «استكشفنا سبل تعزيز تعاوننا الإستراتيجي. كما عرضنا التطوّرات الإقليمية والدولية. كما قام وزيرا الاقتصاد والطاقة السعوديان بزيارة إلى واشنطن خلال الفترة الماضية للتحضير لزيارة ولي العهد. ونسبت «رويترز» الليل قبل الماضي، إلى مسؤول في البيت الأبيض قوله إن مؤتمر الاستثمار السعودي الأمريكي، الذي سيقام في 19 نوفمبر الجاري قد يشهد مشاركة ترمب والأمير محمد بن سلمان. لكن المسؤول قال إن ذلك لم يوضع على برنامج الزيارة حتى الآن. وذكرت مؤسسة «ثينك ليفاريدج» البحثية الأمريكية أن المؤتمر الاستثماري، الذي سيتزامن مع محادثات ولي العهد السعودي والرئيس ترمب، يهدف لإظهار البيئة الاستثمارية السعودية وبما يخدم مشاريع رؤية السعودية 2030، الهادفة لتنويع الاقتصاد السعودي، وبعقد هذا المؤتمر ستستخدم السعودية ثقلها الدبلوماسي والاقتصادي لتحقيق مصالحها، وسيسعى المسؤولون السعوديون خلال المؤتمر إلى تسهيل الشراكات بين رأس المال السعودي والخبرة الأمريكية، بشكل يزيد ثقة المستثمرين الأجانب بفرص الاستثمار في المملكة العربية السعودية. وسيوفر المؤتمر فرصة لخفض الوقت في جمع المعلومات اللازمة عن فرص الاستثمار في المملكة، بنسبة تراوح بين 30% و50%.

ووصفت مؤسسة «أميركان كونسيرفاتيف»، التي تعبّر عن المحافظين الأمريكيين، سياسات الأمير محمد بن سلمان بـ«البراغماتية»، وهو أمر يستحق أن ترحّب به الولايات المتحدة. وبالاعتدال الذي يتّسم به تفكير ولي العهد. وذكرت أمس أن الأمير محمد بن سلمان يركز بشكل كبير على تنفيذ مستهدفات رؤية 2030. وأن السياسة الخارجية الحكيمة التي ينتهجها ولي العهد السعودي أمر يستحق الترحيب.