تواصل أمانة محافظة جدة نشاطها في ترسيخ ثقافة التطوع والشراكة المجتمعية عبر مبادرات نوعية تسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030. وعملت الأمانة منذ عام 2022 على تنفيذ سلسلة من المبادرات بين القطاعات الحكومية والخاصة والقطاع غير الربحي والجامعات ومراكز الأحياء والجمعيات الأهلية ومتطوعي أصدقاء أمانة جدة؛ بهدف تفعيل المشاركة المجتمعية بما يعود بالنفع على سكان المحافظة.
وفي مقدمة البرامج مبادرة «نحو المليون متطوع» التي أسهمت في تكريم الجهات الداعمة، و«جدة قادرون» التي تستهدف تمكين الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، إلى جانب مبادرة «أبناء الجود» التي تعزز دمج ذوي الإعاقة في الفعاليات الرمضانية.
كما أطلقت الأمانة مبادرتي «جدة تتحرك»، و«جدة تمشي» لتشجيع المجتمع على ممارسة النشاط البدني واعتماد أسلوب حياة صحي من خلال فعاليات رياضية وبرامج تحفيزية.
وأوضح المدير العام للمسؤولية المجتمعية المهندس هتان حمودة أن الأمانة تعمل على تنفيذ المبادرات وفق خطة إستراتيجية تضمن استدامة أثرها وتوسعها سنويًا، مشيرًا إلى أن النسخة الرابعة من مبادرة «جدة قادرون» ستنطلق في 26 نوفمبر 2025، تليها النسخة الثانية من «جدة تمشي» في ديسمبر القادم، على أن تُنفذ النسخة الرابعة من «نحو المليون متطوع» في فبراير 2026.
The Jeddah Municipality continues its efforts to establish a culture of volunteering and community partnership through quality initiatives that contribute to achieving the goals of Vision 2030. Since 2022, the municipality has been implementing a series of initiatives among government sectors, private sectors, non-profit organizations, universities, neighborhood centers, charitable associations, and volunteers from the Friends of Jeddah Municipality; with the aim of activating community participation for the benefit of the residents of the province.
Among the programs is the "Towards a Million Volunteers" initiative, which has contributed to honoring supporting entities, and "Jeddah Can," which aims to empower people with disabilities, along with the "Children of Goodness" initiative that enhances the integration of people with disabilities in Ramadan events.
The municipality also launched the initiatives "Jeddah Moves" and "Jeddah Walks" to encourage the community to engage in physical activity and adopt a healthy lifestyle through sports events and motivational programs.
The General Director of Community Responsibility, Engineer Hattan Hamoudah, explained that the municipality is working on implementing initiatives according to a strategic plan that ensures their sustainability and annual expansion, noting that the fourth edition of the "Jeddah Can" initiative will launch on November 26, 2025, followed by the second edition of "Jeddah Walks" in December, and the fourth edition of "Towards a Million Volunteers" will be implemented in February 2026.