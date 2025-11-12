The Jeddah Municipality continues its efforts to establish a culture of volunteering and community partnership through quality initiatives that contribute to achieving the goals of Vision 2030. Since 2022, the municipality has been implementing a series of initiatives among government sectors, private sectors, non-profit organizations, universities, neighborhood centers, charitable associations, and volunteers from the Friends of Jeddah Municipality; with the aim of activating community participation for the benefit of the residents of the province.



Among the programs is the "Towards a Million Volunteers" initiative, which has contributed to honoring supporting entities, and "Jeddah Can," which aims to empower people with disabilities, along with the "Children of Goodness" initiative that enhances the integration of people with disabilities in Ramadan events.



The municipality also launched the initiatives "Jeddah Moves" and "Jeddah Walks" to encourage the community to engage in physical activity and adopt a healthy lifestyle through sports events and motivational programs.



The General Director of Community Responsibility, Engineer Hattan Hamoudah, explained that the municipality is working on implementing initiatives according to a strategic plan that ensures their sustainability and annual expansion, noting that the fourth edition of the "Jeddah Can" initiative will launch on November 26, 2025, followed by the second edition of "Jeddah Walks" in December, and the fourth edition of "Towards a Million Volunteers" will be implemented in February 2026.