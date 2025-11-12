تواصل أمانة محافظة جدة نشاطها في ترسيخ ثقافة التطوع والشراكة المجتمعية عبر مبادرات نوعية تسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030. وعملت الأمانة منذ عام 2022 على تنفيذ سلسلة من المبادرات بين القطاعات الحكومية والخاصة والقطاع غير الربحي والجامعات ومراكز الأحياء والجمعيات الأهلية ومتطوعي أصدقاء أمانة جدة؛ بهدف تفعيل المشاركة المجتمعية بما يعود بالنفع على سكان المحافظة.


وفي مقدمة البرامج مبادرة «نحو المليون متطوع» التي أسهمت في تكريم الجهات الداعمة، و«جدة قادرون» التي تستهدف تمكين الأشخاص ذوي الإعاقة، إلى جانب مبادرة «أبناء الجود» التي تعزز دمج ذوي الإعاقة في الفعاليات الرمضانية.


كما أطلقت الأمانة مبادرتي «جدة تتحرك»، و«جدة تمشي» لتشجيع المجتمع على ممارسة النشاط البدني واعتماد أسلوب حياة صحي من خلال فعاليات رياضية وبرامج تحفيزية.


وأوضح المدير العام للمسؤولية المجتمعية المهندس هتان حمودة أن الأمانة تعمل على تنفيذ المبادرات وفق خطة إستراتيجية تضمن استدامة أثرها وتوسعها سنويًا، مشيرًا إلى أن النسخة الرابعة من مبادرة «جدة قادرون» ستنطلق في 26 نوفمبر 2025، تليها النسخة الثانية من «جدة تمشي» في ديسمبر القادم، على أن تُنفذ النسخة الرابعة من «نحو المليون متطوع» في فبراير 2026.