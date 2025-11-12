تشهد منطقة حائل اليوم انخفاضًا ملحوظًا في درجات الحرارة، مع عودة الأجواء الشتوية التي تميّز المدينة كل عام، حيث سجّلت درجة الحرارة الصغرى 7 درجات مئوية فجر اليوم، لتكون الأدنى على مستوى مناطق المملكة، وفق بيانات المركز الوطني للأرصاد.

كما سُجّلت درجات مقاربة في عدد من المدن؛ إذ بلغت أبها 10 درجات، وبريدة والباحة وسكاكا 11 درجة، بينما وصلت الرياض إلى 13 درجة مئوية، في مؤشر واضح على بدء موجة البرد الأولى لهذا الموسم.

وتُعرف حائل تاريخيًا بأنها مدينة الشتاء السعودية، لما تمتاز به من برودة قارسة وطقسٍ جاف يجعلها من أبرز وجهات محبي الأجواء الباردة ومواسم الضباب والمطر. وتحتفظ سجلات المركز الوطني للأرصاد بأرقام استثنائية لحائل، إذ شهدت أطول موجة برد في عام 1992 استمرت سبعة أيام متتالية، سُجّلت خلالها درجة حرارة بلغت 9.3 تحت الصفر، في حين وصلت أقل درجة حرارة في تاريخها عام 2008 إلى 10 درجات تحت الصفر.

ومع عودة البرد هذا العام، تعود حائل إلى صورتها الشتوية المألوفة؛ سماء صافية، وهواء بارد، وملامح مدينة تتزيّن بالمطر والضباب، في مشهد يُعيد إلى الذاكرة هوية الشمال ودفء العلاقات في قلب الشتاء السعودي.