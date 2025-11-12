The Hail region is witnessing a noticeable drop in temperatures today, with the return of the winter atmosphere that characterizes the city every year. The minimum temperature recorded was 7 degrees Celsius early this morning, the lowest across the regions of the Kingdom, according to data from the National Center of Meteorology.

Similar temperatures were recorded in several cities; Abha reached 10 degrees, while Buraidah, Al-Baha, and Sakaka recorded 11 degrees, and Riyadh reached 13 degrees Celsius, clearly indicating the onset of the first cold wave of the season.

Historically, Hail is known as the Saudi winter city, due to its severe cold and dry weather, making it one of the top destinations for lovers of cold weather and seasons of fog and rain. The records of the National Center of Meteorology hold exceptional numbers for Hail, as it witnessed the longest cold wave in 1992, lasting seven consecutive days, during which a temperature of 9.3 degrees below zero was recorded, while the lowest temperature in its history reached 10 degrees below zero in 2008.

With the return of the cold this year, Hail is returning to its familiar winter image; clear skies, cold air, and a city adorned with rain and fog, in a scene that brings to mind the identity of the north and the warmth of relationships in the heart of the Saudi winter.