نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريرٍ له اليوم (الأربعاء) من هطول أمطار على محافظات العرضيات والليث وأضم، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، تؤدي إلى شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية.
وبين المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة الثامنة مساءً.
The National Center of Meteorology warned in a report today (Wednesday) of rainfall in the provinces of Al-Ardiyat, Al-Lith, and Udhum, accompanied by strong winds that lead to almost zero horizontal visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderstorms.
The center indicated that the condition will continue until 8 PM.