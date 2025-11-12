نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريرٍ له اليوم (الأربعاء) من هطول أمطار على محافظات العرضيات والليث وأضم، مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، تؤدي إلى شبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية الأفقية، وتساقط البرد، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية.

وبين المركز أن الحالة تستمر حتى الساعة الثامنة مساءً.