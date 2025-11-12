The Minister of Municipalities, Majid Al-Huqail, confirmed that the Hajj season of 1447 AH will witness a new shift in technical integration through the operation of unified control rooms covering all facilities in Mecca and the holy sites, as well as the activation of artificial intelligence systems to analyze data and predict risks. Al-Huqail revealed that the municipalities and housing system offers six essential services, including: accessibility safety, public health, cleanliness, food monitoring, licensing, and honoring the deceased, all of which are managed by advanced digital systems. He pointed out that the system has operated more than 60 municipal centers equipped with modern technologies and smart control rooms that enable real-time monitoring and proactive handling of challenges.

The Minister of Municipalities indicated that municipal work is no longer limited to the holy sites but also includes the cities connected to the journey of pilgrims and Umrah performers. He explained that the ongoing urban development in Mecca and Medina aims to enrich the visitor experience and evoke the historical dimension of the two holy mosques within a comprehensive urban environment.

The Minister of Municipalities and Housing emphasized that the Hajj season of 1446 AH witnessed a qualitative leap in food monitoring in partnership with the Food and Drug Authority, through the implementation of 110,000 inspection rounds on central kitchens and points of sale, with no cases of food poisoning recorded, which is an unprecedented achievement in the history of Hajj seasons. Meanwhile, the waste management during the Hajj season experienced a significant operational transformation, dealing with more than 420,000 cubic meters of waste and over 18,000 tons of slaughter waste, using more than 3,000 smart devices connected to real-time tracking systems to ensure operational efficiency and sustainability of cleanliness.