أكد وزير البلديات ماجد الحقيل أن موسم حج 1447هـ سيشهد نقلة جديدة في التكامل التقني عبر تشغيل غرف تحكم موحدة تغطي جميع مرافق مكة والمشاعر، وتفعيل أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي لتحليل البيانات والتنبؤ بالمخاطر. وكشف الحقيل أن منظومة البلديات والإسكان تقدّم ست خدمات أساسية، تشمل: سلامة الوصول، الصحة العامة، النظافة، الرقابة الغذائية، التراخيص، وإكرام الموتى، وجميعها تُدار بأنظمة رقمية متطورة، لافتاً إلى أن المنظومة قامت بتشغيل أكثر من 60 مركزاً بلدياً مجهزة بالتقنيات الحديثة وغرف التحكم الذكية التي تمكّن من الرصد اللحظي والتعامل الاستباقي مع التحديات.

وبيّن وزير البلديات أن العمل البلدي لم يعد مقتصراً على المشاعر المقدسة، إنما يشمل المدن المرتبطة برحلة الحاج والمعتمر، موضحاً أن التطوير العمراني الجاري في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة يهدف إلى إثراء تجربة الزائر واستحضار البعد التاريخي للحرمين الشريفين ضمن بيئة حضارية متكاملة.

وشدد وزير البلديات والإسكان أن موسم حج 1446هـ شهد نقلة نوعية في الرقابة على الغذاء بالشراكة مع هيئة الغذاء والدواء، من خلال تنفيذ 110 آلاف جولة تفتيشية على المطابخ المركزية ونقاط البيع، دون تسجيل أي حالات تسمم غذائي، وهو إنجاز غير مسبوق في تاريخ مواسم الحج، فيما شهدت إدارة النفايات في موسم الحج تحولاً تشغيلياً كبيراً، وتم التعامل مع أكثر من 420 ألف متر مكعب من النفايات وأكثر من 18 ألف طن من مخلفات الذبح، باستخدام أكثر من 3000 معدّة ذكية مرتبطة بأنظمة تتبع لحظية لضمان كفاءة التشغيل واستدامة النظافة.