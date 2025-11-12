كشف مدير الأمن الفريق محمد البسامي أن إدارة الحشود شهدت تطوراً ملحوظاً عبر توظيف التقنيات الحديثة والتحليل الذكي في قراءة الحركة البشرية، ما أسهم في تعزيز الانسيابية الميدانية وكفاءة الخطط التشغيلية.

وأشار إلى أن المنهجية الحديثة في إدارة موسم الحج اعتمدت على التكامل المؤسسي بين القطاعات الأمنية والخدمية والإنسانية، وتحسين تجربة ضيوف الرحمن.

وأوضح البسامي أن الأمن العام عمل على تطوير أدوات الرصد والتحليل وربطها بلوحات القيادة الذكية لتحقيق سرعة الاستجابة وفاعلية القرار الميداني، مضيفاً ما تحقق من نجاحات لمنظومة الحج والعمرة جاءت بدعم القيادة الحكيمة والتكامل بين مختلف القطاعات، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تطوير منظومة الحج وتحقيق أعلى معايير التميز في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن.

وأضاف: شهدت منظومة التخطيط لموسم الحج تحولاً نوعياً إلى النهج المؤسسي المتكامل والحوكمة والتكامل بين الجهات ذات العلاقة، بما يعزز استدامة التطوير وكفاءة الأداء الميداني، مشيرا إلى الاعتماد على التحليل الاستباقي وإدارة المخاطر الميدانية ووضع أمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن في مقدمة أولويات الأمن العام أثناء إعداد الخطط الأمنية.