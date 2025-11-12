كشف مدير الأمن الفريق محمد البسامي أن إدارة الحشود شهدت تطوراً ملحوظاً عبر توظيف التقنيات الحديثة والتحليل الذكي في قراءة الحركة البشرية، ما أسهم في تعزيز الانسيابية الميدانية وكفاءة الخطط التشغيلية.
وأشار إلى أن المنهجية الحديثة في إدارة موسم الحج اعتمدت على التكامل المؤسسي بين القطاعات الأمنية والخدمية والإنسانية، وتحسين تجربة ضيوف الرحمن.
وأوضح البسامي أن الأمن العام عمل على تطوير أدوات الرصد والتحليل وربطها بلوحات القيادة الذكية لتحقيق سرعة الاستجابة وفاعلية القرار الميداني، مضيفاً ما تحقق من نجاحات لمنظومة الحج والعمرة جاءت بدعم القيادة الحكيمة والتكامل بين مختلف القطاعات، بما يواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 في تطوير منظومة الحج وتحقيق أعلى معايير التميز في خدمة ضيوف الرحمن.
وأضاف: شهدت منظومة التخطيط لموسم الحج تحولاً نوعياً إلى النهج المؤسسي المتكامل والحوكمة والتكامل بين الجهات ذات العلاقة، بما يعزز استدامة التطوير وكفاءة الأداء الميداني، مشيرا إلى الاعتماد على التحليل الاستباقي وإدارة المخاطر الميدانية ووضع أمن وسلامة ضيوف الرحمن في مقدمة أولويات الأمن العام أثناء إعداد الخطط الأمنية.
The Director of Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Basami, revealed that crowd management has seen significant development through the employment of modern technologies and intelligent analysis in understanding human movement, which has contributed to enhancing field fluidity and the efficiency of operational plans.
He pointed out that the modern methodology in managing the Hajj season relied on institutional integration among security, service, and humanitarian sectors, improving the experience of the guests of Allah.
Al-Basami explained that the Public Security has worked on developing monitoring and analysis tools and linking them to smart command dashboards to achieve rapid response and effective field decision-making, adding that the successes achieved by the Hajj and Umrah system came with the support of wise leadership and integration among various sectors, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in developing the Hajj system and achieving the highest standards of excellence in serving the guests of Allah.
He added: The planning system for the Hajj season has witnessed a qualitative transformation towards an integrated institutional approach, governance, and integration among relevant entities, which enhances the sustainability of development and the efficiency of field performance, noting the reliance on proactive analysis and field risk management, placing the security and safety of the guests of Allah as a top priority for Public Security during the preparation of security plans.