The Director of Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Basami, revealed that crowd management has seen significant development through the employment of modern technologies and intelligent analysis in understanding human movement, which has contributed to enhancing field fluidity and the efficiency of operational plans.

He pointed out that the modern methodology in managing the Hajj season relied on institutional integration among security, service, and humanitarian sectors, improving the experience of the guests of Allah.

Al-Basami explained that the Public Security has worked on developing monitoring and analysis tools and linking them to smart command dashboards to achieve rapid response and effective field decision-making, adding that the successes achieved by the Hajj and Umrah system came with the support of wise leadership and integration among various sectors, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 in developing the Hajj system and achieving the highest standards of excellence in serving the guests of Allah.

He added: The planning system for the Hajj season has witnessed a qualitative transformation towards an integrated institutional approach, governance, and integration among relevant entities, which enhances the sustainability of development and the efficiency of field performance, noting the reliance on proactive analysis and field risk management, placing the security and safety of the guests of Allah as a top priority for Public Security during the preparation of security plans.