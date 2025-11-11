حث مفتي عام المملكة رئيس هيئة كبار العلماء والرئيس العام للبحوث العلمية والإفتاء الشيخ الدكتور صالح الفوزان، عموم المسلمين في المملكة على أداء صلاة الاستسقاء غداً (الخميس)، التي دعا خادم الحرمين الشريفين إلى إقامتها في جميع أنحاء المملكة.

وقال: «إن صلاة الاستسقاء سنّة فعلها النبي -صلى الله عليه وسلم- لمَّا أجدبت المدينة، حيث خرج مع الناس إلى مصلى العيد، وصلى بهم ركعتين، ثم خطب فيهم ودعا الله بالغيث».

وأضاف، أنه يُسن للخطيب أن يكثر من الدعاء، وسؤال الله تعالى الغيث، وأن يوصي الناس بالتوبة إلى الله، وكثرة الأعمال الصالحة من الصلاة والصيام والصدقة وترك التشاحن؛ ليكونوا أقرب إلى إجابة الدعاء، مستشهدًا بقوله تعالى: (وَإِذَا سَأَلَكَ عِبَادِي عَنِّي فَإِنِّي قَرِيبٌ أُجِيبُ دَعْوَةَ الدَّاعِ إِذَا دَعَانِ فَلْيَسْتَجِيبُوا لِي وَلْيُؤْمِنُوا بِي لَعَلَّهُمْ يَرْشُدُونَ).

وبيَّن المفتي أنه يُسنّ -أيضًا- أن يخرج الناس إلى صلاة الاستسقاء خاشعين متضرعين إلى الله في ثيابهم المعتادة؛ فإن خروجهم إلى هذه الصلاة خروج حاجة وذل لله تعالى، واستكانة بين يدي الله سبحانه، وينبغي أن نستذكر أن لتأخر المطر حكمًا عظيمة؛ منها: أن يحاسب الناس أنفسهم على تقصيرهم في جنب الله تعالى، وأن يحدثوا لذلك توبة ورجوعًا إليه سبحانه.

وسأل المفتي العام الله تعالى أن يغيث البلاد والعباد، وأن يرحمنا برحمته، ويتجاوز عن تقصيرنا، وأن يوفقنا إلى طاعته ومرضاته.