The Grand Mufti of the Kingdom, the Chairman of the Council of Senior Scholars, and the General President of Scientific Research and Ifta, Sheikh Dr. Saleh Al-Fawzan, urged all Muslims in the Kingdom to perform the Prayer for Rain tomorrow (Thursday), which the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques has called for to be held throughout the Kingdom.

He said: "The Prayer for Rain is a Sunnah that the Prophet -peace be upon him- performed when the city was stricken by drought, where he went out with the people to the Eid prayer place and prayed two rak'ahs with them, then delivered a sermon and prayed to Allah for rain."

He added that it is recommended for the preacher to increase in supplication and to ask Allah, the Exalted, for rain, and to advise the people to repent to Allah, to engage in good deeds such as prayer, fasting, and charity, and to avoid disputes, so that they may be closer to having their supplications answered, citing Allah's saying: (And when My servants ask you concerning Me, indeed I am near. I respond to the invocation of the supplicant when he calls upon Me. So let them respond to Me and believe in Me that they may be guided).

The Mufti clarified that it is also recommended for the people to go out to the Prayer for Rain humbly and submissively to Allah in their usual attire; for their going out to this prayer is an expression of need and humility before Allah, and a state of submission before Allah, the Exalted. We should remember that the delay in rain has great wisdoms, including that people hold themselves accountable for their shortcomings in the sight of Allah, and that they should initiate repentance and return to Him.

The Grand Mufti asked Allah, the Exalted, to grant rain to the land and its people, to have mercy on us with His mercy, to overlook our shortcomings, and to guide us to His obedience and pleasure.