The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, inaugurated today (Tuesday) the Medical Simulation Center affiliated with Mohammed Al-Mana College of Health Sciences in Dammam, which is considered one of the most prominent educational centers specialized in training and qualifying health personnel using the latest simulation and virtual reality technologies in the Eastern Province.

The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized that the development of the health sector relies on investing in the development of national cadres and qualifying them according to the highest global standards, praising the role of specialized centers in medical training and simulation in enhancing the efficiency of health practitioners and improving the quality of services provided to beneficiaries, which contributes to strengthening the healthcare system in the Kingdom.

The CEO of the college, Dr. Abdullah Najib Al-Mana, provided an explanation about the center's objectives and its role in developing health education, as it is the largest of its kind in the Eastern Province.

The Dean of the college, Dr. Ferial Al-Qahtani, explained about the center, which was built on an area of 4,190 square meters and consists of four floors designed to simulate real hospital environments with a capacity of up to 600 trainees daily. It includes 15 high-fidelity simulation rooms equipped with independent control units to train learners on handling critical cases and emergencies using simulation mannequins representing various age groups, in addition to a virtual reality room that provides a distinctive educational experience, and a medical cinematic makeup room to accurately simulate clinical cases.

She added that the center includes four multipurpose training halls and an advanced clinical examination center (OSCE) containing 24 digital clinics equipped with modern imaging and assessment systems, and is fully managed through the electronic management system (EMS) used in major global simulation centers, affirming that the center represents a qualitative step towards preparing qualified health personnel that contribute to enhancing the quality of healthcare and raising health awareness in the community.

Dr. Al-Mana expressed his gratitude to the Prince of the Eastern Province for his continuous support and his keenness on developing the health and educational sector in the region.