دشّن أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، مركز المحاكاة الطبي التابع لكلية محمد المانع للعلوم الطبية بالدمام، والذي يُعد من أبرز المراكز التعليمية المتخصصة في تدريب وتأهيل الكوادر الصحية باستخدام أحدث تقنيات المحاكاة والواقع الافتراضي في المنطقة الشرقية.

وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية أن تطور القطاع الصحي يعتمد على الاستثمار في تنمية الكوادر الوطنية وتأهيلها وفق أعلى المعايير العالمية، مشيدًا بدور المراكز المتخصصة في التدريب والمحاكاة الطبية في رفع كفاءة الممارسين الصحيين وتحسين جودة الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين، بما يسهم في تعزيز منظومة الرعاية الصحية في المملكة.

وقدم الرئيس التنفيذي للكلية الدكتور عبدالله نجيب المانع شرحاً حول أهداف المركز ودوره في تطوير التعليم الصحي، حيث يُعد الأكبر من نوعه في المنطقة الشرقية.

وقدمت عميدة الكلية الدكتورة فريال القحطاني شرحاً عن المركز الذي بني على مساحة 4190 مترًا مربعًا ويتكوّن من أربعة طوابق صُمّمت لمحاكاة بيئة المستشفيات الواقعية بطاقة استيعابية تصل إلى 600 متدرب يوميًا، ويضم 15 غرفة محاكاة عالية الدقة مزوّدة بوحدات تحكّم مستقلة لتدريب المتعلمين على التعامل مع الحالات الحرجة والطوارئ باستخدام دمى محاكاة تمثّل مختلف الفئات العمرية، إضافة إلى غرفة الواقع الافتراضي التي توفر تجربة تعليمية مميزة، وغرفة المكياج السينمائي الطبي لمحاكاة الحالات السريرية بدقة عالية.

وأضافت أن المركز يضم أربع قاعات تدريب متعددة الأغراض ومركز اختبارات سريرية متقدمة (OSCE) يحتوي على 24 عيادة رقمية مجهزة بأنظمة تصوير وتقييم حديثة، ويُدار بالكامل عبر نظام الإدارة الإلكترونية (EMS) المستخدم في كبرى مراكز المحاكاة العالمية، مؤكدةً أن المركز يمثل خطوة نوعية نحو إعداد كوادر صحية مؤهلة تسهم في تعزيز جودة الرعاية الصحية ونشر الوعي الصحي بالمجتمع.

وقدّم الدكتور المانع شكره لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على دعمه المستمر وحرصه على تنمية القطاع الصحي والتعليمي في المنطقة.