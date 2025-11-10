حددت وزارة التعليم، إجراءات تصديق الوثائق الدراسية وترجمتها ومنح إشعارات نتائج الفترات الدراسية للدارسين داخل المملكة وخارجها.

وبينت، في دليل الاختبارات، أنه لا تصَادق الشهادة الرقمية الصادرة من الأنظمة الإلكترونية المعتمدة بختم طبق الأصل، وتلتزم إدارات التعليم والمدارس بعدم ختم الشهادة الرقمية أو المصادقة على صورها، ويمكن التحقق من صحتها آلياً من المستفيد، أو من قبل جهة الطلب من خلال رمز الاستجابة السريعة الموجود في الشهادة، أو من الأنظمة الإلكترونية المعتمدة.

وإذا كانت الشهادات غير مدرجة في منصة الشهادة الرقمية للأعوام القديمة، يمكن لجهة إصدار الشهادة التصديق عليها بعد أن يتم التأكد من صحتها وختم الصور بعبارة «صورة طبق الأصل»، مع مراعاة أن تكون المصادقة بتوقيع حي، وفي حال إدراجها مستقبلاً في منصة الشهادة الرقمية فإنها لا تصادق.

وأشارت الوزارة إلى أنه يتعين على إدارات التعليم توعية أولياء الأمور المسافرين للخارج بأن تصديق الشهادات الدراسية القديمة وصورها يتم من قبل إدارات التعليم، أو من الإدارة العامة لتقويم الأداء المعرفي والمهاري ثم من الإدارة العامة للتصاديق بوزارة الخارجية أو من مكاتبها، أو من الملحقيات الثقافية بسفارات المملكة في الخارج التي سيوجدون فيها ومراجعة سفارات الدول التي يرغبون الدراسة فيها، أو سفارات للطلاب المقيمين في المملكة، لمعرفة إجراءات التصديق عليهم على أن يتم منح الملحقيات الثقافية اسم مستخدم وكلمة مرور للوصول إلى النظام الإلكتروني المعتمد ومطابقة الشهادات مع البيانات في النظام، والمصادقة على الشهادات بعد التحقق منها وعلى إدارات التعليم إرسال أسماء المخولين بالتوقيع على الشهادات ونماذج تواقيعهم ومن ينوب عنهم، ونموذج الختم الرسمي المعتمد للإدارة وذلك لأقرب فرع لوزارة الخارجية (التصاديق)؛ لاعتمادها لديهم، مع أهمية تحديثها كلما دعت الحاجة لذلك، وتزويد الإدارة العامة لتقويم الأداء المعرفي والمهاري بنسخة من ذلك، وأن تكون بيانات أختام تصديق إدارات تقويم الأداء المعرفي والمهاري ثنائية باللغتين العربية والإنجليزية، مع الإشارة إلى أن استخراج الأختام يجب أن يكون من مطابع الوزارة أو مطابع حكومية، ولا تصدر من وكالة دعاية وإعلان تجارية.

الشهادات الدراسية، وشهادة تعريف الطالب والتسلسل الدراسي

وأكدت الوزارة، أنه لا يصادق على أي وثيقة إلا الشهادات الدراسية، وشهادة تعريف الطالب والتسلسل الدراسي فقط، والصادرة من النظام الإلكتروني المعتمد، ولا تصادق إدارة تقويم الأداء المعرفي والمهاري على أي شهادة أخرى، كشهادات الدورات التدريبية، كما يمنع التصديق على إشعارات نتائج التقويم القصير، أو إشعارات الإكمال، أو على (صور) إفادات الانتظام وتزكيات الطلاب على أن تقوم كل إدارة تعليم باستكمال النماذج الورقية لمعادلة الشهادة الصادرة من المملكة للطلاب المتقدمين للمدارس خارج المملكة، وطلب منهم استكمال أوراق معادلة الشهادة الدراسية السعودية بالشهادة المناظر لها في البلد الذي سيكمل دراسته فيه، مشيرةً إلى أنه في حال طلب صاحب الشهادة إرسال صورة من الشهادة عن طريق البريد الإلكتروني الرسمي لإدارة تقويم الأداء المعرفي والمهاري إلى البريد الإلكتروني للجامعة تنفيذاً لاشتراطات القبول، فيتم إرسال صورة من الشهادة فقط إلى البريد الإلكتروني للجامعة بعد التحقق من وثائق القبول للمستفيدين على أن يتم حجز الوثائق الدراسية في جميع حالات التزوير، بشأن الإجراءات النظامية بإحالتها للإدارة العامة للمراجعة الداخلية، وتقوم إدارات التعليم بوضع آلية مناسبة لترجمة الشهادات والوثائق الدراسية غير المترجمة للراغبين بمواصلة دراستهم في دول أجنبية، وذلك بعد التحقق من صحة الشهادات، مبينة أن الجهات الرسمية لا تمنح خطابات تأكيد صحة الشهادات الدراسية الصادرة من النظام الإلكتروني المعتمد، ويطلب منهم التواصل مع الإدارة العامة لتقويم الأداء المعرفي والمهاري لمنحهم صلاحية الدخول على النظام الإلكتروني المعتمد وتأكيد صحة صور شهادات منسوبيهم من النظام مباشرة دون الحاجة لمخاطبة إدارات التعليم، وتصدق نتائج المعاهد والمدارس التي لا تتبع لوزارة التعليم من الجهات المشرفة عليها، ولا تصدق نتائجها من إدارة التعليم على أن يُمنح الطالب إفادة بتسلسله الدراسي في المملكة المتضمنة (الصف - العام الدراسي - النتيجة) من قبل إدارة تقويم الأداء المعرفي والمهاري بإدارة التعليم، أو من قبل إدارة المدرسة على أن يصادق من قبل إدارة التعليم وتصدق (صور) الوثائق الدراسية في أي إدارة تعليمية يكون فيها المستفيد، بغض النظر عن مصدرها، وذلك من خلال برنامج (نتائجي) أو في النظام الإلكتروني المعتمد، وتقوم إدارة تقويم الأداء المعرفي والمهاري بالتنسيق مع نظيرتها اللازمة للطلاب المقبولين بتصديق وثائقهم الصادرة من خارج المنطقة أو المحافظة وغير متوفرة في أحد الأنظمة الإلكترونية المعتمدة لدى الوزارة.