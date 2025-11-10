The Ministry of Education has outlined the procedures for certifying and translating academic documents and issuing notifications of academic period results for students inside and outside the Kingdom.

It clarified in the examination guide that the digital certificate issued from the approved electronic systems is not certified with a seal of conformity, and educational administrations and schools are obligated not to seal the digital certificate or certify its copies. Its validity can be verified automatically by the beneficiary or by the requesting entity through the QR code present on the certificate or from the approved electronic systems.

If the certificates are not listed on the digital certificate platform for previous years, the issuing entity can certify them after verifying their validity and sealing the copies with the phrase "Certified True Copy," ensuring that the certification is done with a live signature. If they are later included in the digital certificate platform, they will not be certified.

The ministry indicated that educational administrations must inform parents traveling abroad that the certification of old academic certificates and their copies is done by educational administrations or by the General Administration for Knowledge and Skills Assessment, then by the General Administration for Certifications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or its offices, or by the cultural attachés at the Kingdom's embassies abroad where they will be located, and to review the embassies of the countries where they wish to study, or the embassies for students residing in the Kingdom, to know the certification procedures. Cultural attachés should be provided with a username and password to access the approved electronic system and match the certificates with the data in the system, and certify the certificates after verifying them. Educational administrations must send the names of those authorized to sign the certificates and their signature samples, as well as the official seal model of the administration to the nearest branch of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (certifications) for their approval, with the importance of updating it whenever necessary, and providing the General Administration for Knowledge and Skills Assessment with a copy of that. The certification seal data from the Knowledge and Skills Assessment Administrations must be bilingual in Arabic and English, noting that the seals must be obtained from the ministry's printing offices or government printing offices, and not from a commercial advertising agency.

Academic Certificates, Student Identification Certificate, and Academic Sequence

The ministry confirmed that no document is certified except for academic certificates, student identification certificates, and academic sequences only, issued from the approved electronic system. The Knowledge and Skills Assessment Administration does not certify any other certificates, such as training course certificates. Certification of notifications of short assessment results, or completion notifications, or (copies) of regularization certificates and student recommendations is also prohibited. Each educational administration must complete the paper forms for equivalency of certificates issued from the Kingdom for students applying to schools outside the Kingdom, and request them to complete the equivalency papers for the Saudi academic certificate with the corresponding certificate in the country where they will continue their studies. It pointed out that if the certificate holder requests to send a copy of the certificate via the official email of the Knowledge and Skills Assessment Administration to the university's email in compliance with admission requirements, only a copy of the certificate will be sent to the university's email after verifying the admission documents for the beneficiaries, ensuring that academic documents are withheld in all cases of forgery, regarding the legal procedures by referring them to the General Administration for Internal Audit. Educational administrations will establish a suitable mechanism for translating untranslatable academic certificates and documents for those wishing to continue their studies in foreign countries, after verifying the validity of the certificates. It clarified that official entities do not issue letters confirming the validity of academic certificates issued from the approved electronic system, and they are requested to communicate with the General Administration for Knowledge and Skills Assessment to grant them access to the approved electronic system and confirm the validity of the copies of their employees' certificates directly from the system without the need to contact educational administrations. The results of institutes and schools that do not belong to the Ministry of Education are certified by the supervising entities, and their results are not certified by the educational administration, provided that the student is granted a certificate of their academic sequence in the Kingdom, including (grade - academic year - result) from the Knowledge and Skills Assessment Administration of the educational administration or from the school administration, provided that it is certified by the educational administration. The (copies) of academic documents are certified in any educational administration where the beneficiary is located, regardless of their source, through the (My Results) program or in the approved electronic system. The Knowledge and Skills Assessment Administration will coordinate with the necessary counterparts for students accepted to certify their documents issued from outside the region or governorate and not available in any of the approved electronic systems at the ministry.