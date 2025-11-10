شهدت قاعدة الملك فيصل البحرية بالأسطول الغربي في جدة انطلاق فعاليات تمرين «الموج الأحمر 8» الذي تنفذه القوات البحرية والجوية والبرية الملكية السعودية وحرس الحدود السعودي، بمشاركة عدد من القوات العسكرية للدول الشقيقة المطلة على البحر الأحمر من السودان وباكستان وموريتانيا وجيبوتي، وذلك في إطار التعاون العسكري المشترك وتنسيق الجهود لحماية الممرات البحرية الحيوية.

بمشاركة دول مشاطئة.. انطلاق تمرين الموج الأحمر 8


ويستمر التمرين خلال الفترة من 9 إلى 13 نوفمبر 2025، ويحاكي التمرين عروضاً ميدانية تحاكي بيئات القتال البحرية متعددة، ويشتمل التمرين على تطبيق مفاهيم تكتيكية متقدمة عبر محاضرات إستراتيجية، وتمارين ميدانية تحاكي سيناريوهات متعددة تشمل الحروب السطحية والجوية، إضافة إلى الحرب الإلكترونية والتصدي لهجمات الزوارق السريعة، كما تتضمن المراحل الميدانية تدريبات متخصصة في الأمن البحري مثل مكافحة الإرهاب والقرصنة والتهريب والهجرة غير الشرعية، وحماية خطوط الملاحة الدولية.

وأكد قائد الأسطول الغربي السعودي اللواء البحري الركن منصور الجعيد أن تنفيذ تمرين «الموج الأحمر 8» يأتي امتداداً لسلسلة من التمارين الميدانية التي تنفذها القوات البحرية الملكية السعودية ضمن برنامجها التدريبي المستمر، بهدف رفع مستوى الجاهزية القتالية وتطوير قدرات الوحدات البحرية على تنفيذ العمليات المشتركة، مشيراً إلى أن التمرين يمثل ترجمةً عمليةً لتكامل الجهود بين القوات المسلحة والدول الشقيقة المطلة على البحر الأحمر في مجال الأمن البحري.

وبيَّن الجعيد أن اختيار البحر الأحمر لإقامة التمرين يأتي لما يمثله من عمق إستراتيجي ومحور اقتصادي حيوي لدول المنطقة، إذ يُعد أحد أهم الممرات الملاحية العالمية، ما يجعل تأمينه واستقراره جزءاً من منظومة الأمن البحري العربي والدولي.

وأوضح الجعيد أن تمرين «الموج الأحمر 8» يعكس التزام المملكة بتعزيز الأمن البحري الجماعي، من خلال بناء القدرات المشتركة، وتوحيد الجهود في التصدي لأي تهديدات تمس سلامة الممرات الملاحية أو البنى التحتية الحيوية في البحر الأحمر، بما ينسجم مع «رؤية السعودية 2030» التي تضع الأمن الإقليمي والاستقرار البحري ضمن أولوياتها الإستراتيجية.


تطور أساليب التنفيذ العملياتي

مدير التمرين العميد البحري الركن عبدالله العنزي أوضح أن هذه النسخة من التمرين تمثل امتداداً لسلسلة تدريبات «الموج الأحمر» التي انطلقت عام 2019، وشهدت تطوراً نوعياً في أساليب التخطيط والتنفيذ العملياتي من خلال توظيف أحدث الأنظمة والمنصات القتالية ورفع مستوى الجاهزية والتكامل بين القوات المشاركة.


وبين أن التمرين يتضمن تنفيذ عمليات بحرية متعددة تشمل الحروب السطحية وتحت السطحية والجوية، والحرب الإلكترونية، والتصدي للزوارق السريعة، وحماية خطوط الملاحة، ومكافحة التهريب والإرهاب والقرصنة، والهجرة غير الشرعية، إلى جانب تنفيذ رمايات حية للقطع البحرية المشاركة.

وأشار إلى أن التمرين يشمل تنفيذ عدد من الفرضيات والتدريبات الميدانية، من أبرزها: القتال في المناطق المبنية، وعمليات الدوريات والإغارة والكمائن، ومكافحة الإرهاب، إضافة إلى فرضية تحرير الأطقم والرهائن.


وتشارك في المناورات مجموعة واسعة من الوحدات القتالية تشمل سفن جلالة الملك والطائرات العمودية وزوارق التصدي السريعة وقوات الأمن البحرية الخاصة، إلى جانب أنواع مختلفة من الطائرات المقاتلة، بهدف تعزيز العلاقات مع الأشقاء للدول المطلة على البحر الأحمر، ورفع مستوى الكفاءة في مواجهة التهديدات البحرية.