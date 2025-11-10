بمشاركة دول مشاطئة.. انطلاق تمرين الموج الأحمر 8

The King Faisal Naval Base of the Western Fleet in Jeddah witnessed the launch of the "Red Wave 8" exercise, carried out by the Royal Saudi Naval, Air, and Ground Forces, along with the Saudi Border Guard, with the participation of several military forces from brotherly countries bordering the Red Sea, including Sudan, Pakistan, Mauritania, and Djibouti. This is part of the joint military cooperation and coordination efforts to protect vital maritime passages.



The exercise will continue from November 9 to 13, 2025, simulating field demonstrations that reflect various maritime combat environments. The exercise includes the application of advanced tactical concepts through strategic lectures and field exercises that simulate multiple scenarios, including surface and aerial warfare, as well as electronic warfare and countering fast boat attacks. The field stages also include specialized training in maritime security, such as counter-terrorism, piracy, smuggling, illegal immigration, and protecting international shipping routes.



Lieutenant General Mansour Al-Juaid, Commander of the Saudi Western Fleet, confirmed that the execution of the "Red Wave 8" exercise is a continuation of a series of field exercises carried out by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces as part of their ongoing training program, aimed at enhancing combat readiness and developing the capabilities of naval units to conduct joint operations. He pointed out that the exercise represents a practical translation of the integration of efforts between the armed forces and the brotherly countries bordering the Red Sea in the field of maritime security.



Al-Juaid explained that the choice of the Red Sea for conducting the exercise comes from its strategic depth and vital economic axis for the countries of the region, as it is one of the most important global shipping routes, making its security and stability part of the Arab and international maritime security system.



He clarified that the "Red Wave 8" exercise reflects the Kingdom's commitment to enhancing collective maritime security by building joint capabilities and unifying efforts to counter any threats to the safety of shipping routes or vital infrastructure in the Red Sea, in line with "Saudi Vision 2030," which prioritizes regional security and maritime stability.



Development of Operational Execution Methods



Brigadier General Abdullah Al-Anzi, the exercise director, explained that this version of the exercise represents a continuation of the "Red Wave" training series that began in 2019, witnessing a qualitative development in planning and operational execution methods through the employment of the latest systems and combat platforms, raising the level of readiness and integration among the participating forces.



He noted that the exercise includes the execution of multiple naval operations encompassing surface, subsurface, and aerial warfare, electronic warfare, countering fast boats, protecting shipping lines, combating smuggling, terrorism, piracy, and illegal immigration, in addition to live firing exercises for the participating naval units.



He pointed out that the exercise includes the execution of several scenarios and field drills, the most prominent of which are: combat in built-up areas, patrol operations, raids, ambushes, and counter-terrorism, in addition to a scenario for liberating crews and hostages.



A wide range of combat units are participating in the maneuvers, including the Royal Navy ships, helicopters, fast response boats, special maritime security forces, as well as various types of fighter aircraft, aimed at strengthening relations with brotherly countries bordering the Red Sea and enhancing efficiency in facing maritime threats.