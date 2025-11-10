سيناريوهات عن الحرب الإلكترونية والتصدي للهجمات البحرية
بمشاركة دول مشاطئة.. انطلاق تمرين الموج الأحمر 8
10 نوفمبر 2025 - 16:33
|
10 نوفمبر 2025
إبراهيم العلوي (جدة) i_waleeed22@
شهدت قاعدة الملك فيصل البحرية بالأسطول الغربي في جدة انطلاق فعاليات تمرين «الموج الأحمر 8» الذي تنفذه القوات البحرية والجوية والبرية الملكية السعودية وحرس الحدود السعودي، بمشاركة عدد من القوات العسكرية للدول الشقيقة المطلة على البحر الأحمر من السودان وباكستان وموريتانيا وجيبوتي، وذلك في إطار التعاون العسكري المشترك وتنسيق الجهود لحماية الممرات البحرية الحيوية.
ويستمر التمرين خلال الفترة من 9 إلى 13 نوفمبر 2025، ويحاكي التمرين عروضاً ميدانية تحاكي بيئات القتال البحرية متعددة، ويشتمل التمرين على تطبيق مفاهيم تكتيكية متقدمة عبر محاضرات إستراتيجية، وتمارين ميدانية تحاكي سيناريوهات متعددة تشمل الحروب السطحية والجوية، إضافة إلى الحرب الإلكترونية والتصدي لهجمات الزوارق السريعة، كما تتضمن المراحل الميدانية تدريبات متخصصة في الأمن البحري مثل مكافحة الإرهاب والقرصنة والتهريب والهجرة غير الشرعية، وحماية خطوط الملاحة الدولية.
وأكد قائد الأسطول الغربي السعودي اللواء البحري الركن منصور الجعيد أن تنفيذ تمرين «الموج الأحمر 8» يأتي امتداداً لسلسلة من التمارين الميدانية التي تنفذها القوات البحرية الملكية السعودية ضمن برنامجها التدريبي المستمر، بهدف رفع مستوى الجاهزية القتالية وتطوير قدرات الوحدات البحرية على تنفيذ العمليات المشتركة، مشيراً إلى أن التمرين يمثل ترجمةً عمليةً لتكامل الجهود بين القوات المسلحة والدول الشقيقة المطلة على البحر الأحمر في مجال الأمن البحري.
وبيَّن الجعيد أن اختيار البحر الأحمر لإقامة التمرين يأتي لما يمثله من عمق إستراتيجي ومحور اقتصادي حيوي لدول المنطقة، إذ يُعد أحد أهم الممرات الملاحية العالمية، ما يجعل تأمينه واستقراره جزءاً من منظومة الأمن البحري العربي والدولي.
وأوضح الجعيد أن تمرين «الموج الأحمر 8» يعكس التزام المملكة بتعزيز الأمن البحري الجماعي، من خلال بناء القدرات المشتركة، وتوحيد الجهود في التصدي لأي تهديدات تمس سلامة الممرات الملاحية أو البنى التحتية الحيوية في البحر الأحمر، بما ينسجم مع «رؤية السعودية 2030» التي تضع الأمن الإقليمي والاستقرار البحري ضمن أولوياتها الإستراتيجية.
تطور أساليب التنفيذ العملياتي
مدير التمرين العميد البحري الركن عبدالله العنزي أوضح أن هذه النسخة من التمرين تمثل امتداداً لسلسلة تدريبات «الموج الأحمر» التي انطلقت عام 2019، وشهدت تطوراً نوعياً في أساليب التخطيط والتنفيذ العملياتي من خلال توظيف أحدث الأنظمة والمنصات القتالية ورفع مستوى الجاهزية والتكامل بين القوات المشاركة.
وبين أن التمرين يتضمن تنفيذ عمليات بحرية متعددة تشمل الحروب السطحية وتحت السطحية والجوية، والحرب الإلكترونية، والتصدي للزوارق السريعة، وحماية خطوط الملاحة، ومكافحة التهريب والإرهاب والقرصنة، والهجرة غير الشرعية، إلى جانب تنفيذ رمايات حية للقطع البحرية المشاركة.
وأشار إلى أن التمرين يشمل تنفيذ عدد من الفرضيات والتدريبات الميدانية، من أبرزها: القتال في المناطق المبنية، وعمليات الدوريات والإغارة والكمائن، ومكافحة الإرهاب، إضافة إلى فرضية تحرير الأطقم والرهائن.
وتشارك في المناورات مجموعة واسعة من الوحدات القتالية تشمل سفن جلالة الملك والطائرات العمودية وزوارق التصدي السريعة وقوات الأمن البحرية الخاصة، إلى جانب أنواع مختلفة من الطائرات المقاتلة، بهدف تعزيز العلاقات مع الأشقاء للدول المطلة على البحر الأحمر، ورفع مستوى الكفاءة في مواجهة التهديدات البحرية.
The King Faisal Naval Base of the Western Fleet in Jeddah witnessed the launch of the "Red Wave 8" exercise, carried out by the Royal Saudi Naval, Air, and Ground Forces, along with the Saudi Border Guard, with the participation of several military forces from brotherly countries bordering the Red Sea, including Sudan, Pakistan, Mauritania, and Djibouti. This is part of the joint military cooperation and coordination efforts to protect vital maritime passages.
The exercise will continue from November 9 to 13, 2025, simulating field demonstrations that reflect various maritime combat environments. The exercise includes the application of advanced tactical concepts through strategic lectures and field exercises that simulate multiple scenarios, including surface and aerial warfare, as well as electronic warfare and countering fast boat attacks. The field stages also include specialized training in maritime security, such as counter-terrorism, piracy, smuggling, illegal immigration, and protecting international shipping routes.
Lieutenant General Mansour Al-Juaid, Commander of the Saudi Western Fleet, confirmed that the execution of the "Red Wave 8" exercise is a continuation of a series of field exercises carried out by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces as part of their ongoing training program, aimed at enhancing combat readiness and developing the capabilities of naval units to conduct joint operations. He pointed out that the exercise represents a practical translation of the integration of efforts between the armed forces and the brotherly countries bordering the Red Sea in the field of maritime security.
Al-Juaid explained that the choice of the Red Sea for conducting the exercise comes from its strategic depth and vital economic axis for the countries of the region, as it is one of the most important global shipping routes, making its security and stability part of the Arab and international maritime security system.
He clarified that the "Red Wave 8" exercise reflects the Kingdom's commitment to enhancing collective maritime security by building joint capabilities and unifying efforts to counter any threats to the safety of shipping routes or vital infrastructure in the Red Sea, in line with "Saudi Vision 2030," which prioritizes regional security and maritime stability.
Development of Operational Execution Methods
Brigadier General Abdullah Al-Anzi, the exercise director, explained that this version of the exercise represents a continuation of the "Red Wave" training series that began in 2019, witnessing a qualitative development in planning and operational execution methods through the employment of the latest systems and combat platforms, raising the level of readiness and integration among the participating forces.
He noted that the exercise includes the execution of multiple naval operations encompassing surface, subsurface, and aerial warfare, electronic warfare, countering fast boats, protecting shipping lines, combating smuggling, terrorism, piracy, and illegal immigration, in addition to live firing exercises for the participating naval units.
He pointed out that the exercise includes the execution of several scenarios and field drills, the most prominent of which are: combat in built-up areas, patrol operations, raids, ambushes, and counter-terrorism, in addition to a scenario for liberating crews and hostages.
A wide range of combat units are participating in the maneuvers, including the Royal Navy ships, helicopters, fast response boats, special maritime security forces, as well as various types of fighter aircraft, aimed at strengthening relations with brotherly countries bordering the Red Sea and enhancing efficiency in facing maritime threats.