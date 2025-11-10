The special forces for environmental security apprehended a resident of Pakistani nationality for violating environmental regulations; he was found polluting the environment and harming the soil by dumping concrete materials in the Medina area. Legal procedures were applied against him, and he was referred to the relevant authorities.

The forces clarified that the penalty for engaging in an activity or action that directly or indirectly harms the soil, pollutes it, negatively affects its usability, or damages its natural properties can reach a fine of up to (10) million riyals. They urged reporting any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife to the number (911) in the regions of Makkah, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.