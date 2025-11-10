أودع برنامج حساب المواطن اليوم (الإثنين) 3 مليارات ريال مخصّص دعم شهر نوفمبر للمستفيدين المكتملة طلباتهم، حيث بلغ عدد المستفيدين المستوفين لمعايير الاستحقاق في الدفعة السادسة والتسعين أكثر من 9.8 مليون مستفيد وتابع.

وذكر مدير عام التواصل لبرنامج حساب المواطن عبدالله الهاجري أن إجمالي ما دفعـه البرنامـج للمستفيدين منذ انطلاقته أكثر من 259 مليار ريال، منها 2.8 مليار ريال تعويضات عن دفعات سابقة، وموضحًا أن 72% من المستفيدين حصلوا على الدعم في هذه الدفعة، وبلغ متوسط دعم الأسرة الواحدة 1475 ريالاً.

وأشار الهاجري إلى أن عدد أرباب الأسر المستفيدين من البرنامج في هذه الدفعة أكثر من مليوني رب أسرة مشكّلين ما نسبته 87%، فيما بلغ عدد التابعين أكثر من 7.4 مليون مستفيد.