أودع برنامج حساب المواطن اليوم (الإثنين) 3 مليارات ريال مخصّص دعم شهر نوفمبر للمستفيدين المكتملة طلباتهم، حيث بلغ عدد المستفيدين المستوفين لمعايير الاستحقاق في الدفعة السادسة والتسعين أكثر من 9.8 مليون مستفيد وتابع.
وذكر مدير عام التواصل لبرنامج حساب المواطن عبدالله الهاجري أن إجمالي ما دفعـه البرنامـج للمستفيدين منذ انطلاقته أكثر من 259 مليار ريال، منها 2.8 مليار ريال تعويضات عن دفعات سابقة، وموضحًا أن 72% من المستفيدين حصلوا على الدعم في هذه الدفعة، وبلغ متوسط دعم الأسرة الواحدة 1475 ريالاً.
وأشار الهاجري إلى أن عدد أرباب الأسر المستفيدين من البرنامج في هذه الدفعة أكثر من مليوني رب أسرة مشكّلين ما نسبته 87%، فيما بلغ عدد التابعين أكثر من 7.4 مليون مستفيد.
The Citizen Account Program deposited today (Monday) 3 billion riyals allocated for support in November for beneficiaries whose applications have been completed, with the number of beneficiaries meeting the eligibility criteria in the ninety-sixth batch exceeding 9.8 million beneficiaries and dependents.
The General Director of Communication for the Citizen Account Program, Abdullah Al-Hajri, mentioned that the total amount disbursed by the program to beneficiaries since its launch has exceeded 259 billion riyals, including 2.8 billion riyals in compensations for previous payments. He clarified that 72% of beneficiaries received support in this batch, with the average support per family amounting to 1,475 riyals.
Al-Hajri pointed out that the number of heads of households benefiting from the program in this batch is more than two million heads of households, constituting 87%, while the number of dependents exceeded 7.4 million beneficiaries.