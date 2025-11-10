The Citizen Account Program deposited today (Monday) 3 billion riyals allocated for support in November for beneficiaries whose applications have been completed, with the number of beneficiaries meeting the eligibility criteria in the ninety-sixth batch exceeding 9.8 million beneficiaries and dependents.

The General Director of Communication for the Citizen Account Program, Abdullah Al-Hajri, mentioned that the total amount disbursed by the program to beneficiaries since its launch has exceeded 259 billion riyals, including 2.8 billion riyals in compensations for previous payments. He clarified that 72% of beneficiaries received support in this batch, with the average support per family amounting to 1,475 riyals.

Al-Hajri pointed out that the number of heads of households benefiting from the program in this batch is more than two million heads of households, constituting 87%, while the number of dependents exceeded 7.4 million beneficiaries.