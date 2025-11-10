باهتمام وتوجيه من ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، لمواجهة ارتفاع أسعار العقار بالعاصمة الرياض، بدأت الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض، أمس، إعلان نتائج أهلية المستحقين لشراء الأراضي البيضاء السكنية في العاصمة، عبر منصة التوازن العقاري.

وأكدت الهيئة أنه بإمكان المتقدمين الاطلاع على نتائج أهلية استحقاقهم من خلال الرابط الإلكتروني للمنصة، وفقاً للموعد المحدد سابقاً.

منصة التوازن

وتعد منصة التوازن العقاري إحدى مبادرات الهيئة الهادفة إلى تحقيق توازن عمراني مستدام، يضمن عدالة توزيع الأراضي بين المواطنين، وضبط العلاقة بين العرض والطلب في السوق العقارية السكنية، إلى جانب تعزيز فرص التملك للأفراد وتحقيق مستهدفات برنامج التوازن العقاري.

وتعمل المنصة ضمن منظومة رقمية متكاملة تبدأ بمرحلة التقديم، مروراً بإعلان قوائم الأهلية، ثم القرعة الإلكترونية لتحديد الأراضي، يليها التخصيص وإجراءات البيع على الخارطة، وصولاً إلى استكمال التملك.

ويأتي إطلاق هذه الخطوة ضمن توجيهات ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، الرامية إلى ضبط التوازن العقاري في العاصمة من خلال رفع الإيقاف عن البيع والشراء والتقسيم وإصدار تراخيص البناء شمال الرياض.

الخمس السنوات القادمة

وتتيح الهيئة ما بين 10 آلاف إلى 40 ألف قطعة أرض سكنية سنوياً خلال السنوات الخمس القادمة، بأسعار لا تتجاوز 1,500 ريال للمتر المربع، للمواطنين المتزوجين أو لمن تجاوزوا 25 عاماً، شريطة ألا تكون لديهم ملكية عقارية سابقة، وألا يتم بيع الأرض أو تأجيرها أو رهنها خلال 10 سنوات إلا لغرض البناء، وإلا ستُسترد وتُعاد قيمتها لصاحبها.

في الوقت ذاته، جرى توجيه الجهات المعنية بسرعة تعديل نظام رسوم الأراضي البيضاء خلال مدة لا تتجاوز 60 يوماً، إضافة إلى ضبط العلاقة بين المؤجرين والمستأجرين خلال 90 يوماً، لضمان توازن السوق العقارية، مع تكليف الهيئة العامة للعقار والهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض بمراقبة الأسعار ورفع تقارير دورية بشأنها.