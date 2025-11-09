التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، في الإمارة اليوم، المدير العام للتعليم بمنطقة جازان ملهي بن حسن عقدي، ومديري ومديرات المدارس التي حصدت التميز على مستوى المملكة، البالغ عددها 82 مدرسة.

وهنأ أمير جازان مديري ومديرات مدارس تعليم المنطقة الذين حققوا التميز في نتائج التقويم والتصنيف والاعتماد المدرسي، نظير جهودهم التي بذلوها في سبيل الوصول إلى هذه المرحلة المميزة وتحقيق هذا المنجز.

وثمن أمير المنطقة دعم القيادة الرشيدة للتعليم في المملكة، وحرص وزارة التعليم على تمكين المدارس وتجويد مخرجاتها، وتوفير بيئة ابتكارية محفزة، بما يسهم في تخريج جيل منافس عالميا، وتحقيق تنمية مستدامة شاملة تدعم رؤية المملكة في قطاع التعليم.

من جانبه، قدم مدير عام التعليم شكره لأمير المنطقة ونائبه على دعمهما للتعليم وتشجيعهما للمبدعين، وحرصهما على تكريم المميزين، مؤكدا أن هذا الإنجاز يمكّن المدارس من أداء أدوارها بكفاءة عالية، ويعزز ثقافة الجودة في بيئات التعلم، ويشجع التنافس الإيجابي، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات برنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية ورؤية المملكة 2030 في ظل الدعم الكبير الذي يحظى به قطاع التعليم من لدن القيادة الرشيدة.