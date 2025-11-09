The Prince of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met today at the emirate, in the presence of his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jiluwi, with the Director General of Education in Jazan Region, Malhi bin Hassan Aqdi, and the directors and directors of the schools that achieved excellence at the national level, totaling 82 schools.

The Prince of Jazan congratulated the directors and directors of the region's educational schools who achieved excellence in the results of evaluation, classification, and school accreditation, in recognition of their efforts in reaching this distinguished stage and achieving this accomplishment.

The Prince appreciated the support of the wise leadership for education in the Kingdom, and the Ministry of Education's commitment to empowering schools and improving their outputs, and providing an innovative and stimulating environment, which contributes to graduating a globally competitive generation and achieving comprehensive sustainable development that supports the Kingdom's vision in the education sector.

For his part, the Director General of Education expressed his gratitude to the Prince of the region and his deputy for their support for education and encouragement of innovators, and their commitment to honoring the distinguished, confirming that this achievement enables schools to perform their roles with high efficiency, enhances the culture of quality in learning environments, and encourages positive competition, contributing to achieving the objectives of the Human Capacity Development Program and the Kingdom's Vision 2030 under the significant support that the education sector receives from the wise leadership.